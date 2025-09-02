September 2, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida Chamber cheers on additional homeowner insurance companies coming to state
According to a new AIF poll, rising property insurance costs are the top concern for Florida voters

Drew DixonSeptember 2, 20254min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSt. Pete

Jack Gaulter: The state has erased more than just paint, they are erasing me

APoliticalHeadlines

Ron DeSantis hopes Florida teams can return to College Football Playoff

2026Headlines

Kim Daniels files for re-election to Florida House

Mortgage and interest payments, increase cost of home financing
Legislative changes have created 'wave' of upbeat indicators for homeowner insurance carriers in the Sunshine State.

Florida Chamber of Commerce officials are celebrating a marked increase in property insurance carriers opening for business in the Sunshine State following the implementation of insurance industry reforms by lawmakers in recent years.

Florida Chamber President and CEO Mark Wilson said legislative modifications to the state’s insurance laws in 2022 and 2023 have sparked a “wave” of insurance companies entering the market. There are now 15 new companies that have emerged in the state’s property insurance market since those changes a few years ago, which restricted incentives for frivolous lawsuits and meritless litigation that prompted many insurance businesses to hike premiums or leave the state entirely.

Viceroy Preferred Insurance Co. is the latest company to join the market in Florida. The carrier announced its offering of property insurance policies in late August. The company is based in Florida.

“While more than a dozen new insurers already joining the Florida market show our reforms have been working the past two years, homeowners, local businesses, and other consumers are the real winners,” said Wilson.

“Removing the ‘get rich’ incentives for billboard and TV trial attorneys have already seen rates stabilize and drop recently. The leadership shown by Gov. Ron DeSantis and legislative champions will continue to pay off for hardworking Floridians across the state.”

A recent Florida Chamber press release detailed how the property insurance industry has rebounded since the legislative changes in regulations. The Chamber pointed out that in 2024 alone, Florida had the lowest average homeowners’ insurance rate increase in the nation at an average statewide uptick of 1%. Going upon that, some 29 active homeowner insurance companies operating in the state have filed for rate decreases and another 44 have sought no change at all.

In August, Florida Peninsula Insurance Co. disclosed that it’s seeking a statewide rate decrease of 8.4% for home insurance premiums and went further, asking for a 12% decrease in premiums for condominium owners. That proposal could take effect as early as this Fall.

The Chamber also noted that litigation against homeowner insurance companies has decreased by approximately 30%.

“The good news isn’t limited to property insurance. Reforms in 2023 also have auto insurance rates dropping substantially. Last month, Insurance Commissioner Michael Yaworsky announced an average rate change of -6.5% from the state’s top five insurers, who provide coverage to nearly 80% of Florida drivers,” the Florida Chamber press release said.

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJack Gaulter: The state has erased more than just paint, they are erasing me

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories