September 2, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Mike Yaworsky fines 8 insurance companies for ‘misconduct’ during recent hurricanes
Areas slammed by Hurricane Ian have been described as like a 'war zone.'

Drew DixonSeptember 2, 20254min0

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

Sobering trend: Floridians are cutting back on alcohol as health-concerned drinkers seek alternatives

HeadlinesTampa Bay

No, a Tampa City Council candidate was not deported

2026Headlines

Mike Suarez first to file for Susan Valdés’ House seat

APTOPIX Tropical Weather Florida
Yaworsky said there was a long list of regulatory violations and another 2 companies are still under investigation.

Insurance Commissioner Mike Yaworsky is issuing fines against eight insurance carriers for what is being described as “misconduct” during recent hurricanes in the state.

Yaworsky said he is instituting $2.075 million in penalties against the companies for their handling of property damage claims from Hurricane Ian, which struck the state near Cayo Costa in September 2022, and Hurricane Idalia, which hit the Big Bend area of the state in August 2023.

Yaworsky said the companies used insurance adjusters that are not properly appointed to assess property damage. He said the adjusters were used in several areas of the state after the storms wreaked havoc and heavy damage.

The companies also allegedly did not acknowledge receipt of claims and did not respond in a timely manner, according to a news release published Tuesday.

Those companies also were “failing to provide homeowners claims bill of rights, failing to pay interest when owed” along with additional issues. Yaworsky said two other companies are still under investigation.

“Capital is pouring in, and the market is stabilizing, but our office holds insurers to high standards. It is important that consumers have confidence that they are getting what they pay for,” Yaworsky said.

“The Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) stands ready to fulfill oversight duties assigned by the Legislature and make sure Floridians are being treated fairly, especially after hurricanes. Insurer accountability and consumer protection will always take priority — we want companies to thrive, but companies must also be worthy of doing business in our state.”

The insurance companies facing the fines include:

— $400,000 for American Coastal Insurance Co.

— $400,000 for American Mobile Insurance Exchange

— $100,000 for Centauri Specialty Insurance Co.

— $400,000 for Clear Blue Insurance Co.

— $325,000 for Monarch National Insurance Co.

— $50,000 for Sutton National Insurance Co.

— $250,000 for Tower Hill Prime Insurance Co.

— $150,000 for TypTap Insurance Co.

Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia said state officials will hold insurance carriers accountable if they don’t follow regulations.

“These fines are proof positive that we are committed to holding them accountable. Floridians can rest assured that I am actively watching insurers, and I will not hesitate to enter the fight on behalf of consumers and policyholders. With peak hurricane season approaching, it is more important than ever to ensure that insurance companies are keeping their promises to their customers,” Ingoglia said.

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSobering trend: Floridians are cutting back on alcohol as health-concerned drinkers seek alternatives

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories