Joe Gruters endorses James Buchanan as his preferred successor in SD 22

Sen. Joe Gruters just made clear who he wants to fill his Senate seat in 2026.

The Sarasota Republican is endorsing Rep. James Buchanan, a Republican who to date remains the only candidate filed in Senate District 22.

“James Buchanan is the proven leader our community needs to continue advancing conservative principles and delivering effective results,” Gruters said. “I’ve known James for more than 20 years and have seen firsthand his unwavering commitment to strengthening economic prosperity and improving the quality of life for all residents of Southwest Florida.”

Gruters first won election to his Senate seat in 2018 and cannot seek another term because of term limits.

Buchanan didn’t just land support from the outgoing officeholder, but from the newly elected Chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC). Though a press release announcing the endorsement noted explicitly Gruters wasn’t endorsing in his capacity as RNC Chair, the close ally of President Donald Trump was elected to head the national party at a meeting in Atlanta last month.

Buchanan, a Sarasota Republican, embraced the Senator’s support.

“Sen. Gruters has been an incredible champion for Southwest Florida,” Buchanan said. “From growing our economy to fighting for taxpayers, Joe’s leadership has made a lasting impact. He has set a strong example of service, and I’m honored to have his endorsement as I work to continue building on the progress he has achieved for our community.”

Gruters notably served in the past as Campaign Treasurer and Campaign Manager for U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, a Longboat Key Republican and James Buchanan’s father.

The younger Buchanan currently chairs the House Commerce Committee. The release announcing Gruters’ support noted that Buchanan’s “legislative success and conservative leadership.”

Along with Gruters, Buchanan last week landed the endorsement of Rep. Fiona McFarland, a Sarasota Republican seeking a fourth term in the House. Both Buchanan’s and McFarland’s districts substantially overlap with SD 22.

The district leans heavily Republican, with more than 58% of voters there supporting Trump in the last Presidential Election and just over 40% backing Democrat Kamala Harris, according to MCI Maps.