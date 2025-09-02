LaVon Bracy Davis will succeed Geraldine Thompson in SD 15 following Special Election win

Former Rep. LaVon Bracy Davis will be moving to the other side of the Capitol.

The Ocoee Democrat won a Special Election in Senate District 15 and will fill the seat left vacant by the unexpected death of Sen. Geraldine Thompson. That keeps the seat in Democratic hands.

With 100% of precincts reporting, the Orange County Supervisor of Elections reported Davis leading Republican Willie Montague with nearly 73% of the vote, or 17,729 votes to the Republican’s 6,705.

Bracy Davis headed into the race Tuesday as a favorite. Almost 61% of voters in the district supported Democrat Kamala Harris for President, even as Republican Donald Trump won 56% of the vote statewide, according to MCI Maps. Not a single Republican even filed against Thompson last year.

Twice elected to the House, Bracy Davis had to resign her seat in the lower chamber after Sept. 1. She promised to continue Thompson’s legacy.

“First, I would like to thank the voters of Senate District 15 for placing their trust in me. Tonight’s victory is about more than winning an election, it’s a commitment to the future we will build together. The voters of District 15 have made their voices clear: they want leadership that tackles the affordability crisis, defends our freedoms, and ensures Florida remains a place where families can thrive,” LaVon Bracy said.

“During my time in the Florida House, I have fought to lower costs for working families, expand access to quality healthcare, and strengthen public education. I have worked to stop book bans and other forms of censorship that rob our children of knowledge and the freedom to learn. I have worked to protect reproductive freedom, defend voting rights, and make sure every Floridian has the right to be heard. Together, we have worked to build a record of service rooted in progress, justice, and opportunity. That work continues tonight.”

She also praised Thompson’s work in the Legislature.

“This victory is possible because of the generations who have paved the way, especially my mentor, the late Senator Geraldine Thompson. I will carry her legacy forward with determination and integrity. I would also like to honor my father, Rev, Dr. Randolph Bracy, Jr. He showed me that leadership is not about titles, it’s about lifting others, standing firm in your convictions, and serving with humility and purpose. His example has always and will continue to guide me everyday,” Bracy Davis said.

“To every volunteer, supporter, and voter who made this night possible: thank you. Whether you knocked on doors, made calls, or cast a ballot, you helped fuel this campaign .This seat belongs to the people of Senate District 15. My office is your office, and together, we will keep fighting for affordable housing, a growing job market, safe schools, and a Florida that reflects our shared values of fairness, freedom and dignity.”

Montague, founder of House of Timothy and lead pastor of Gravity Church in Orlando, throughout the campaign urged Black voters to reconsider their unfettered loyalty to the Democratic Party. He also challenged progressive U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost in 2024, when he took under 38% of the vote.

“Politicians love to talk about ‘change,’ but half of them are just experts at keeping the system broken,” he posted on X.

But he acknowledged the uphill race, one that will continue until Republicans choose to actively try and win over communities like his in Central Florida, he said.

“We need representation, and we need the Republican Party to step up in what is considered a ‘blue district’ and fight for it!” Montague told Florida Politics. “We didn’t get the support we needed, and (the campaign) was outspent 10 to 1. I’m thankful for the Orange GOP for deploying door knockers for vote-by-mail voters. Something must shift in Orange County because the community wants (something) different.”

Bracy Davis raised almost $115,000 for the race in her candidate account, while Montague has raised a little more than $5,000.

Samuel Vilchez Santiago, Orange County Democratic Party Chair, cheered Bracy Davis’ win, and that of RaShon Young, who was elected as Bracy Davis’ successor in the House.

“The Orange County Democratic Party extends our heartfelt congratulations to Senator-elect

LaVon Bracy Davis and Representative-elect RaShon Young on their elections tonight,” he said. “Senator-elect Bracy Davis has already proven herself as a strong advocate for our communities in the Florida House, fighting for equity, opportunity, and justice. In the Senate, she will continue the legacy of Sen. Geraldine Thompson, ensuring that Central Florida’s voice remains powerful in Tallahassee.”

He said it also showed Democrats know how to win in Orange County.

“These victories were possible thanks to the hundreds of volunteers who knocked doors, made calls, and engaged voters,” he said. “While these districts have long been Democratic strongholds, our Democratic ecosystem — the campaigns, the legislative caucuses, and the Orange County Democratic Party — came together to use this opportunity to talk to thousands of voters. We believe every community and every constituent deserves our attention because they matter. Period.”

Senate Democratic Leader Lori Berman expressed confidence Bracy Davis will make strong contributions as she moves to the upper chamber of the Legislature.

“It’s my honor to welcome Senator-elect LaVon Bracy Davis to the Senate Democratic Caucus, where I know she’ll do everything in her power to advocate for the people of Orange County,” the Delray Beach Democrat said. “I can think of no better electoral tribute to the late Senator Geraldine F. Thompson than her hand-picked successor joining us in Tallahassee as we fight for a more affordable Florida.”