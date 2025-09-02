RaShon Young makes jump from staff to lawmaker with HD 40 Special Election win

RaShon Young is making the jump from legislative staff to lawmaker after the Orlando Democrat won a Special Election in House District 40.

With 100% of precincts reported, Orange County elections officials reported Young leading Republican Tuan Le with more than 75% of the vote, or 7,322 votes to Le’s 2,433.

That means Young will succeed former Rep. LaVon Bracy Davis, who just won her own race to succeed the late Sen. Geraldine Thompson in Senate District 15. He will also keep the seat in Democratic hands.

Young won a Democratic Primary earlier this year over former Rep. Travaris McCurdy. He long planned to run for his boss’s seat whenever she moved on from the House office, and said his experience made him the best choice to follow in Bracy Davis’ footsteps.

“As we close out this race, I want to take a moment to say how truly humbling this journey has been. Over the past months, I have listened, I have learned, and I have grown. I have walked with you through your neighborhoods, sat at your kitchen tables, and heard the stories of both your struggles and your hopes. And I stand here ready, ready to fight with everything in me for the people of District 40 and for the people of Florida,” he told Florida Politics ahead of the vote.

“We are living in a time of turmoil. Families are being crushed by this awful affordability crisis. Too many are being stripped of their access to affordable health care. And our very voices at the ballot box are under attack. But let me be clear: we will not back down.”

Le ran on business issues including zoning equity, business tax credits and workforce education. He said the urban district needs attention from the state, which should focus on economic issues.

“It is time to improve District 40 that was left behind in the last 40 years,” he wrote on his website. “Together, we can create opportunities for our community, children and small businesses, ensuring a thriving economy and a brighter future for all in District 40.”

The former NASA electrical engineer started several restaurants and other businesses. He also worked in government auditing for the city of Titusville.

Write-in candidate Chris Hall also ran for the seat. He was working as a security guard at the Florida Capitol in Tallahassee when he qualified for the Central Florida seat.

RaShon headed into the Special Election as a heavy favorite. Almost 67% of voters in the district supported Democrat Kamala Harris for President in November, even as Republican Donald Trump won 56% of the vote statewide, according to MCI Maps.

Bracy Davis won re-election in the House district in November with almost 68% of the vote, defeating Republican Belinda Ford.

Young also raised almost $98,000 through his official candidate account, while Le never filed a fundraising report.

Samuel Vilchez Santiago, Orange County Democratic Party Chair, cheered Young’s win, as well as Bracy Davis’ victory.

“The Orange County Democratic Party extends our heartfelt congratulations to Senator-elect LaVon Bracy Davis and Representative-elect RaShon Young on their elections tonight,” he said.

“Representative-elect Young’s victory is truly historic. At just 26 years old, he is one of the youngest African American legislators ever elected in Florida’s history and the first Democratic Gen Z member of the Florida House of Representatives. His energy, vision, and commitment to service will bring a fresh perspective to the Legislature, inspiring young people across our state.”

He said the win also showed Democrats know how to win in Orange County.

“These victories were possible thanks to the hundreds of volunteers who knocked doors, made calls, and engaged voters,” he said. “While these districts have long been Democratic strongholds, our Democratic ecosystem — the campaigns, the legislative caucuses, and the Orange County Democratic Party — came together to use this opportunity to talk to thousands of voters. We believe every community and every constituent deserves our attention because they matter. Period.”