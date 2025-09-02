FMA endorses Ralph Massullo for SD 11

The Florida Medical Association Political Action Committee (FMA PAC) is endorsing Ralph Massullo, the Lecanto Republican and former state lawmaker running in the Senate District 11 Special Election.

“The Florida Medical Association PAC is pleased to support one of our own, Dr. Ralph Massullo in the special election for Senate District 11,” FMA PAC President Andrew Borom said.

“Dr. Massullo was a friend to Florida medicine during his tenure in the Florida House of Representatives and we look forward to working closely with him once again on critical issues impacting patients in the state of Florida.”

Massullo, meanwhile, said he’s proud of his career helping patients and hopes to “make Florida a nationwide leader in healthcare.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis set Sept. 30 as the date for the Special Primary in Senate District 11, with the General Election to follow on Dec. 9. The winner will be seated before the 2026 Legislative Session.

The election was triggered by DeSantis’ appointment of Blaise Ingoglia as Chief Financial Officer, which required the Spring Hill Republican to resign his Senate seat midway through a four-year term. The new Senator will serve until November 2026, when another election will decide who fills out the remainder of Ingoglia’s term.

Senate District 11 covers all of Citrus, Hernando and Sumter counties, plus a portion of northern Pasco County. It is safely Republican — Ingoglia won 69% of the vote there in November, and Donald Trump carried the district by the same margin in 2024 — making the GOP Primary the likely decisive contest.

Massullo announced his candidacy shortly after Ingoglia’s appointment, framing himself as a conservative who will fight to “protect Florida’s progress.”

He previously sought the SD 11 seat in 2022 but dropped out after DeSantis endorsed Ingoglia. This time, the Governor has backed Massullo from the start, writing on X that “if anyone can do it, Ralph Massullo can.” Senate Republicans also quickly lined up behind him. The only other name in the mix so far is Inverness Republican Anthony Vincent Brice, who filed last year to run in 2028 but has yet to raise any money.