Fentrice Driskell backs Luis Viera as her preferred successor as Kathy Castor also lends support

House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell is backing Luis Viera as her preferred successor in House District 67. U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor is also adding her support.

Both praised Viera for his deep roots in the community, track record of delivering results, and unwavering commitment to everyday Floridians.

“Luis Viera is exactly the kind of leader District 67 needs,” Driskell said. “Throughout his career, Luis has fought for working families, invested in our neighborhoods, and delivered on the issues that matter most from public safety and housing to civil rights and education. I know he’ll continue that fight in Tallahassee, and I’m proud to support him.”

Castor added that Viera “has delivered meaningful change for our neighbors across Tampa Bay, leading the apprenticeship ordinance, championing the Tenant’s Bill of Rights, and expanding disability-accessible parks.”

“I trust him to stand up for all Floridians, and I look forward to working with him to expand affordable health care, strengthen our public schools, and protect the rights of working families,” Castor said.

Driskell is leaving office due to term limits and is running for a Florida Senate seat. She was the first Black woman to lead the House Democratic Caucus.

“I’m honored to have Leader Driskell’s and Congresswoman Castor’s endorsements and grateful for their years of service to our community,” Viera said. “They are role models for leadership grounded in principle, equity, and impact. I look forward to building on their legacies and fighting for a Florida that uplifts everyone no matter their zip code or background.”

Viera, a Tampa lawyer and a Democrat, has served on the Tampa City Council since 2019. He’s been active in the community for far longer, with service on the Hillsborough County Bar Association Diversity Committee and the Tampa Civil Service Board.

As a City Council member, Viera has helped secure funding for three new fire stations in New Tampa and north Tampa, and he was a champion for the city’s apprenticeship ordinance to help young people enter skilled trades. He has also fought diligently for expanded access to disability-inclusive recreational spaces, such as the All Abilities New Tampa Park.

Viera has also led efforts to expand the New Tampa Recreation Center and other north Tampa facilities, and he helped secure $3.2 million in housing assistance for families impacted by recent hurricanes.

Viera is also the founder and former President of Lawyers Autism Awareness Foundation, and serves on the Board for Tampa Bay Best Buddies, a group that advocates for and helps individuals with special needs and developmental disabilities, an issue for which Viera has been a vocal advocate himself.

Viera faces a Primary against Air Force veteran William Atkins, who joined the race in early February. So far, no Republican has entered the contest.

A Democrat is favored to hold the seat. Nearly 38% of the electorate are registered Democrats, compared to just 27% who are Republicans, according to the most recent L2 voter data.