September 4, 2025
Oddsmakers are already taking bets on Super Bowl LX halftime entertainers
Taylor Swift. Image via AP.

Taylor Swift
BetOnline notes that pop singer Taylor Swift is the safest bet for halftime show for this season's title game.

The Philadelphia Eagles begin to defend their Super Bowl title Thursday night, taking on the Dallas Cowboys in Philly in the NFL season opener.

While there’s plenty of wagering focusing on the opening game, odds are already being set for the halftime entertainment at this season’s Super Bowl.

The title game won’t be played until Feb. 8 in Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. But oddsmakers are already taking bets on who will hype up the crowd at Super Bowl LX.

BetOnline released their odds for possible halftime entertainers. Unsurprisingly, the favorite on the wagering site is Taylor Swift.

The pop star recently got engaged to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. And BetOnline bookies suggest that “Swifties” could be celebrating the singer putting on a show before millions watching the game. The book on the site says Swift has 1-to-1 odds of handling the Super Bowl halftime show.

Dua Lipa, an English singer and actress, is also believed to be in the running. Her odds were 7-to-1 to land the coveted halftime gig.

Sabrina Carpenter, another relative newcomer to the pop scene, has the third-best chance according to BetOnline, with odds of 8-to-1. And Mariah Carey tied with Miley Cyrus and Oasis in the fourth spot, with all drawing odds of 10-to-1.

There were nearly 40 performers on BetOnline’s early odds for the Super Bowl entertainer. Some, like Metallica and Foo Fighters, were among the more recognizable acts.

Others are younger performers, such as Bad Bunny and Doechii. Even the dark alternative metal group Tool made the list, coming in with the lowest odds of 150-to-1.

But Swift remains the odds-on favorite. Even her recent engagement to Kelce will soon offer wagering opportunities at BetOnline for “marriage and offspring odds very soon.”

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

