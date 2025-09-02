September 2, 2025
Washington Monthly ranks New College as No. 1 public liberal arts school in nation

Jacob OglesSeptember 2, 2025

new college copy
New College also landed high in the Southeast against all universities in terms of 'Bang for the Buck.'

A national publication is offering high marks for New College of Florida. Washington Monthly for the third year in a row listed the Sarasota school as the No. 1 public liberal arts school in the country.

“This recognition from Washington Monthly affirms what we already know — New College is leading the way in liberal arts education,” said New College President Richard Corcoran.

“Our faculty, staff, and students have embraced a vision of excellence and transformation that is already delivering results. We are proud to be No. 1, and even more determined to achieve top rankings across multiple national publications in the years to come.”

The publication rated New College at No. 23 among all liberal arts colleges, including private institutions. But that makes it the only Florida liberal arts college at all to make the top 50 on the list, placing the school higher than Bethune-Cookman University (No. 51), Eckerd College (No. 189) and Ave Maria University (No. 191)

Corcoran took over the institution after a nationally watched conservative makeover for the college, which is listed by statute as Florida’s honors college within the State University System.

Since that point, the school has seen scrutiny and slipped in rankings on other lists like U.S. News and World Report.

The Washington Monthly analysis measures a number of criteria including contributions to the public good, graduation rates and upward social mobility.

“We rate schools based on what they do for the country,” reads a write-up in Washington Monthly on the listing. “It’s our answer to U.S. News & World Report, which relies on crude and easily manipulated measures of wealth, exclusivity, and prestige.”

Notably, New College ranked No. 3 in the Southeast U.S. on the list in Washington Monthly’s “Bang for the Buck” rankings behind two other Florida institutions, Florida International University and the University of Central Florida. Florida schools dominated that particular list, taking eight of the top 10 spots.

“Rankings like these demonstrate to students and families across Florida and beyond that New College is thriving,” said New College Provost David Rohrbacher. “Our students are receiving a world-class liberal arts education in one of the most beautiful learning environments in the country.”

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg.

