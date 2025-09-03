Florida GOP releases ad targeting Jacksonville budget imbroglio

The Republican dominated Jacksonville City Council and Mayor Donna Deegan are at loggerheads regarding cuts they want to make to her proposed 2025-26 budget.

And to help out the legislative branch, the Republican Party of Florida is launching a digital buy to be seen on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube from Tuesday Sept. 3 through the vote next Tuesday.

The ad will run in key City Council districts, and features President Kevin Carrico and others making the case at a press conference last month for cutting property taxes and trimming Deegan’s spending plan.

“This isn’t a Republican issue. This isn’t a Democrat issue. This is an issue for the people. We shouldn’t be discussing any increases. We shouldn’t be discussing keeping it flat. We should be discussing giving those dollars back,” said Carrico.

“If we give the government an extra dollar, it’ll always spend it, and an extra dollar in the hands of Jacksonville’s families is always better than an extra dollar in the hands of Jacksonville’s government,” added Vice President Nick Howland.

“Waste and fraud in Jacksonville isn’t a hologram. It’s very, very real. Property tax is the number one issue facing Floridians, and if Jacksonville can make the tough decisions, so can every other city government across this state,” said Evan Power, chair of the Florida GOP.

The “hologram” is a reference to Mayor Deegan installing one of herself at the Jacksonville International Airport to greet arriving travelers.

See the ad below.