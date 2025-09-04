Ron DeSantis backs military action against terror groups trafficking drugs

Florida’s Governor is “100%” supportive of President Donald Trump as his administration targets an alleged “narco-invasion.”

During an interview on the “Ingraham Angle,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said he backed a strike against the boat off the coast of Venezuela that is said to belong to the Tren de Aragua terror organization, linking the drug trafficking effort to fatal fentanyl that has killed many.

“These drug cartels are responsible for killing hundreds of thousands of our fellow citizens over the years, and especially as they went to things like fentanyl. You can bust a relatively small bust of fentanyl, and that’s enough to kill 10,000 people or 50,000 people. We’ve had busts in Florida where there was enough fentanyl to kill 10 million people,” DeSantis said.

“So the stakes are very high. Americans have been killed because of this. And in Florida, when we catch people who have dealt drugs to people who have died, you know, we charge them for murder, because that’s what they’re doing. So I think the President is absolutely within his rights to do it.”

The comments come as Trump faces scrutiny over his legal justification for using military force to attack the boat.

But strikes like the one this week represent a “very important deterrent,” according to DeSantis.

“Now they know they could be on the working end of some heavy artillery. I think some of them may make a different decision going forward,” DeSantis speculated.

DeSantis, who argued for using the military to combat transnational gangs, affirmed Trump’s proactive approach to the menace.

“I’ve always been supportive of military being able to go in to defend the country from what is effectively a narco-invasion and was in very high swing under Joe Biden. It’s much better dealt with under Donald Trump. But this military element, I think, is critical. You actually want to solve the problem, you’ve got to be willing to do it. And the President’s right, and the American people are going to be safer for it.”

All indications are that this strike is a sign of things to come as America stems foreign threats from the region.

Against the backdrop of these increased consequences for alleged drug traffickers, Secretary of State Marco Rubio met this week with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, with the latter pledging to cooperate with the United States and “intensify” future collaborations.

DeSantis, meanwhile, argued during his Wednesday interview that the President of Mexico is “owned lock, stock and barrel by cartels.”