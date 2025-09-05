Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 9.5.25

Good Friday morning.

Breaking overnight — “GUILTY: Jury reaches verdict in Donna Adelson trial in Dan Markel murder” via Jeff Burlew and Elena Barrera of the Tallahassee Democrat — Adelson, 75, was found guilty on all counts, including first-degree murder, for orchestrating the 2014 murder-for-hire of her former son-in-law, law professor Markel. A jury convicted Adelson after just three hours of deliberation, making her the fifth person, and the second in her family, to be convicted in the killing. She now faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison. Prosecutors argued Adelson was the driving force behind the plot, motivated by a bitter custody battle over her grandchildren. During emotional victim impact statements, Markel’s parents described their family as “forever broken” and called Adelson “the curse,” while the lead prosecutor hinted that more arrests in the case could follow.

The Southern Group once again led the pack in Florida Politics’ Q2 lobbying firm rankings, reporting more than $11.2 million in earnings between April and June.

With $6.9 million from the Legislature and another $4.4 million from the executive branch, the firm’s median haul keeps it comfortably in the top slot. The Paul Bradshaw-founded shop continues to leverage its massive client roster and a deep bench of over 40 lobbyists to maintain its dominance on the state-level leaderboard.

Ballard Partners held steady in second, collecting just over $10 million in reported revenues for the quarter. The firm founded by Brian Ballard notched nearly $5.9 million in legislative pay and $4.1 million in executive branch fees. Compared to Q1, Ballard’s performance marked a solid step up, underscoring its staying power in Tallahassee as it continues expanding in Washington and elsewhere.

Capital City Consulting followed in third with $7.7 million in earnings, continuing a run of steady growth. The firm saw a modest uptick from Q1 and, at maximum value, could have cleared $10.3 million. Even at medians, CCC is on pace for another record-breaking year if current trends hold.

Meanwhile, Rubin Turnbull & Associates landed at No. 4, reporting $3.5 million for the quarter. The tally is nearly identical to its Q1 showing, indicating that the most recent addition to the Top 5 is here to stay.

Rounding out the list was GrayRobinson, which booked $3.3 million in revenues between April and June. The Dean Cannon-led firm remains firmly in the Top 5 and on track to exceed its 2024 earnings.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@DHSGov: HUGE VICTORY FOR ALLIGATOR ALCATRAZ. Today’s order is a win for the American people, the rule of law and common sense. This lawsuit was never about the environmental impacts of turning a developed airport into a detention facility. It has and will always be about open-borders activists and judges trying to keep law enforcement from removing dangerous criminal aliens from our communities, full stop.

—@CharlieKirk11: President (Donald) Trump has single-handedly given McDonald’s more free PR than the company has received throughout the rest of its entire history. Just say thank you.

—@JDVance: When I see all these Senators trying to lecture and “gotcha” Bobby Kennedy today, all I can think is: You all support off-label, untested and irreversible hormonal “therapies” for children, mutilating our kids and enriching big pharma. You’re full of shit and everyone knows it.

—@Acosta: Senator (Rafael) Warnock to RFK Junior: “ You are a hazard to the health of the American people.”

—@LarrySabato: I’ve watched 100s of congressional hearings over 55 years. Rarely, if ever, have I seen a witness so thoroughly destroyed as RFK Jr has been today.

—@ByronDonalds: President Trump has done a great job bringing the MAHA conversation forward. I believe parents should be empowered to make vaccination decisions for their children.

—@DavidJollyFL: Byron Donalds would make us less safe as Governor. He would endanger Florida’s children. But worse, he’s risking lives right now by validating (Ron) DeSantis and (Joseph) Ladapo because he’s too worried about his own GOP Primary. He’s weak. Fire Ladapo. Protect our kids. Join our campaign.

—@Juarez_Brock: It feels like this should be obvious but clearly needs stating. Removing a mandate ≠ banning the use. Childhood vaccines are not mandatory in the UK, yet the vaccine rates are similar to or higher than in the U.S.. People generally trust more with freedom than mandates.

— TOP STORY —

“Alligator Alcatraz revival: appeals court pauses order shuttering detention camp” via Churchill Ndonwie of the Miami Herald — An appeals court Thursday set aside a federal judge’s order that would have forced the shutdown of the Alligator Alcatraz immigrant detention camp. The ruling is a victory for the DeSantis and Trump administrations, allowing them to continue operating the controversial Everglades facility and send new detainees there.

In a split decision, a three-judge panel of the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals paused an Aug. 21 order from District Judge Kathleen Williams. Her order had effectively started closing the camp while a lawsuit challenging its construction moves forward through the legal system.

Williams had previously granted a preliminary injunction that immediately barred any new construction and ordered the government to begin dismantling the camp. This ruling essentially mandated a gradual but complete closure of the detention site while the case was being litigated.

The underlying lawsuit was filed by environmental groups and the Miccosukee Tribe, who argued that both the state and federal governments failed to follow federal environmental regulations during the camp’s construction. They alleged the facility was therefore built unlawfully and without proper oversight.

In response, the administrations argued the camp was crucial for detaining immigrants before their deportations. They contended that its closure would significantly hinder their ability to carry out immigration enforcement actions, framing it as a matter of administrative necessity.

The appeals court ruling allows the government to resume full operations immediately. Officials had already begun transferring detainees to other facilities in compliance with the lower court’s order, but that process can now be halted as the government can continue using Alligator Alcatraz.

Tweet, tweet:





— STATEWIDE —

“Facing Ron DeSantis, Joseph Ladapo vaccine proposal, Florida lawmakers are lukewarm” via Romy Ellenbogen, Alexandra Glorioso and Lawrence Mower of the Tampa Bay Times/Miami Herald — Surgeon General Ladapo announced a push to end “every last one” of the state’s vaccine mandates for schoolchildren, a proposal he discussed with DeSantis just the night before. DeSantis encouraged him to “shoot for the moon,” potentially making Florida the first state to eliminate such requirements. The move, however, has been met with a tepid response from Republican legislative leaders, including House Speaker Daniel Perez and Senate President Ben Albritton, who have declined to endorse the idea. While U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody showed support, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott appeared hesitant. With no draft bill released, many lawmakers are reserving judgment, questioning what changes, if any, are needed to a system that already allows for medical and religious exemptions.

—”Florida vaccine mandates: Casey DeSantis, Lt. Gov. speak on MAHA in Orlando” via Annabelle Sikes of Fox 13

—“Infectious diseases expert sounds alarm on Disney vacations amid Florida vaccine move” via Lee Moran of HuffPost

“Health organizations, Democrats slam Florida’s decision to end vaccine mandates” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Leading medical organizations, including the American Lung Association and the Florida Medical Association, are strongly condemning a new plan to eliminate all childhood vaccine requirements for Florida schoolchildren. The groups warn that rolling back proven immunizations against diseases like measles and polio could have “catastrophic” public health consequences, potentially leading to deadly outbreaks that could spread beyond the state’s borders.

“DeSantis backs military action against terror groups trafficking drugs” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis has voiced his “100%” support for Trump’s military strike against an alleged drug trafficking boat off the coast of Venezuela. DeSantis framed the action as a necessary defense against a “narco-invasion,” blaming drug cartels for killing hundreds of thousands of Americans with fentanyl. He argued the President is “absolutely within his rights” to use military force and that the strike serves as a vital deterrent. Despite scrutiny over the strike’s legal justification, DeSantis endorsed Trump’s proactive approach, stating he has long supported using the military to combat transnational gangs. He believes this military element is critical to solving the problem and will ultimately make the American people safer.

“Governor’s Office promotes Molly Best, brings back Casey Smith” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — DeSantis is reorganizing his staff as he enters his final year in office, promoting Best to Press Secretary and rehiring Smith as External Affairs Director. Best, formerly the Deputy Press Secretary, steps into the role previously held by Jeremy Redfern, who moved to the Attorney General’s office. Smith returns to the Governor’s team after serving as Communications Director at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and he will now manage DeSantis’ public schedule and community initiatives. These moves come amid a broader staff changeover, with key aides like former Communications Director Bryan Griffin also departing for other high-profile state positions as DeSantis prepares to conclude his term as Governor.

“James Uthmeier leads investigation charging several people in a fuel-theft ring” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Attorney General Uthmeier announced charges busting up what prosecutors say is an illegal theft ring run by migrants. Uthmeier held a joint news conference with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office to announce the results of a multiagency law enforcement operation. Several migrants are charged with stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of diesel fuel across Florida. Uthmeier said those crimes occurred in at least a dozen Florida counties. He said Florida is mopping up the mess Joe Biden created. “Joe Biden opened our borders, sanctuary states offered incentives for illegal immigration and they put Americans at risk,” Uthmeier said. “The majority of this group of criminal aliens were let into the country under the Biden administration, and the effects are widespread. Accountability is coming for these sanctuary policies, putting Floridians at risk.”

“Florida DOGE’s early ‘eye-popping’ critique: Palm Beach County wants answers as it faces new budget” via Abigail Hasebrook of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — As Palm Beach County officials prepare to approve a multibillion-dollar budget for the upcoming fiscal year, a lingering concern is the information not yet provided by Florida DOGE. Florida Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia told reporters that some of what had been found was “a little eye-popping.” Ingoglia’s remarks, scrutinizing government spending, have drawn the Palm Beach County Commissioner’s attention. Some of them question whether the county’s soon-to-be-approved budget will need to face significant changes when DOGE eventually reveals its findings. “I, for one, am very uncomfortable knowing that we have to vote on the budget in two weeks and there are potential ‘eye-popping’ findings, and how do we as a Board address that?” Commissioner Marci Woodward asked at a Commission meeting on Aug. 26.

“Florida faces uphill climb in fight against rapidly growing hemp, kratom industries” via Arek Sarkissian of POLITICO — Florida lawmakers are struggling to regulate a booming, unregulated market for hemp and a potent kratom derivative known as 7-OH, which mimics powerful opioids. After failed legislative efforts, the state’s roughly 100 food safety inspectors are now tasked with policing a $200 million hemp industry and enforcing a new emergency ban on 7-OH, a chemical linked to a surge in poison control calls. Despite seizing thousands of illegal products, officials admit they are overwhelmed by the industry’s explosive growth. This regulatory gap highlights a nationwide challenge in which state governments are ill-equipped to manage gray-market substances, leaving consumers exposed to potentially hazardous products sold in gas stations and smoke shops with minimal oversight.

“Florida’s citrus grove land continues to dwindle” via Jim Turner of the News Service of Florida — Florida’s once-dominant citrus industry is being squeezed for land at an accelerating rate. The U.S. Department of Agriculture this week reported that the industry is entering the 2025-2026 growing season with 208,183 acres in use for producing oranges, grapefruit and specialty fruits, 24% fewer acres than a year ago. That follows a 17% reduction in acreage heading into the 2024-2025 season, which was the worst for production in a century. Since 2020, the land has been down 75%. Over the past 25 years, the industry has been plagued by the deadly citrus greening disease, hurricanes and development pressure. In that time, production of oranges has dropped 94% and grapefruit is down 97%. Matt Joyner, executive vice president and CEO of Florida Citrus Mutual, said the federal report matches what the industry is experiencing.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Donald Trump asks Supreme Court to allow his sweeping tariffs” via Ann E. Marimow of The New York Times — The Trump administration asked the Supreme Court to move swiftly to allow the President to continue imposing sprawling tariffs on nations around the world, setting up a major test of his trade policies and his expansion of executive power. A federal appeals court late last month invalidated Trump’s most punishing global tariffs, finding that he had exceeded his authority by invoking a 1970s-era emergency power to tax imports from major trading partners. The appeals court paused its ruling, allowing the tariffs to remain in effect at least until Oct. 14 so Trump could file with the Supreme Court.

“Trump seeks to rename Department of Defense to Department of War” via Axios — Trump will rename the Defense Department the Department of War. The Trump administration has focused on restoring a “warrior ethos” to the military under Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. “As Department of War, we won everything. We won everything,” Trump said last month. “I think we’re going to have to go back to that.” Hegseth recently renamed his Pentagon conference room the “W.A.R. Room.” Trump will sign an executive order on Friday to restore the historic name “Department of War” as a secondary title for the Department of Defense. The order will also authorize Hegseth and subordinate officials within the executive branch to use secondary titles such as “Secretary of War” and “Deputy Secretary of War” in official correspondence and in other communications.

“Trump administration plans to make citizenship test harder” via Eric Bazail-Eimil of POLITICO — The Trump administration plans to make the U.S. citizenship test more difficult, arguing the current version is “just too easy.” U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Joseph Edlow announced the agency is considering raising the passing bar and adding new requirements, such as a “thought-provoking” essay on what becoming an American means to an applicant. Edlow declared “war on fraud,” framing the changes as part of a broader shift for USCIS toward an enforcement-focused mission to root out abuse. The move follows other recent actions to increase scrutiny on applicants, including resuming interviews with their neighbors. Critics argue that this reflects a flawed premise, suggesting the system is riddled with fraud and undermines the agency’s original purpose.

“Agency that issues visas and green cards is hiring armed agents” via Michelle Hackman of The Wall Street Journal — Under the Trump administration, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the agency responsible for granting visas and citizenship, is forming its own armed police force. This move breaks from the agency’s traditional non-enforcement role, which was intended to make immigrants feel safe submitting personal information. The new agents will investigate application fraud, carry guns, and have the power to arrest immigrants and their lawyers. While the agency’s director claims this will only deter fraudulent applications that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) cannot pursue, critics and former officials warn it is an unnecessary step. They argue it will create a climate of fear, having a chilling effect that discourages even eligible immigrants from applying for benefits.

“Robert Kennedy tries to defend COVID-19 vaccine stance in raucous Senate hearing” via The Associated Press — U.S. Health Secretary Kennedy, facing pointed bipartisan questioning at a rancorous three-hour Senate Committee hearing on Thursday, tried to defend his efforts to pull back COVID-19 vaccine recommendations and explain the turmoil he has created at federal health agencies. Kennedy said the fired CDC director was untrustworthy, stood by his past anti-vaccine rhetoric, and disputed reports of people saying they have had difficulty getting COVID-19 shots. Medical groups and several Democrats in Congress have called for Kennedy to be fired, and his exchanges with Democratic Senators on the panel repeatedly devolved into shouting, from both sides. But some Republican Senators also expressed unease with his changes to COVID-19 policies.

“With no end in sight, National Guard troops deployed to D.C. grow weary” via Isabelle Khurshudyan, Nicky Robertson, Haley Britzky and Jeff Zeleny of CNN — National Guard troops deployed to Washington, D.C. by Trump are experiencing plummeting morale due to a confusing and unorthodox mission. Instead of a typical crisis response, thousands of soldiers are performing mundane tasks like patrolling tourist areas, picking up trash, and raking leaves as part of a “beautification” effort. The mission, costing roughly $1 million per day, has left service members feeling that their skills are being wasted. At the same time, they face a chilly public reception and make personal sacrifices, including lost income and time away from their families. With the deployment’s duration uncertain, troops are expressing growing frustration over the lack of a clear purpose, and critics warn that it is driving a wedge between the military and the public.

“AG Pam Bondi, during Tampa stop, announces human smuggling arrests” via Spectrum News — U.S. Attorney General Bondi announced the indictment of 12 individuals in Tampa for their involvement in a massive human smuggling ring. The operation, which she highlighted on Thursday, allegedly brought undocumented people, including unaccompanied children, from Cuba for profit. The criminal enterprise is accused of transferring approximately $7 million since 2021 and generating over $18 million in profits over several years. Bondi detailed how the smugglers coached people to lie to law enforcement to enter the U.S. This crackdown is part of a broader, nationwide effort by U.S. attorneys to combat rising human smuggling and to reinforce the message that people should immigrate through legal channels.

Laura DiBella nominated to Federal Maritime Commission — Former Florida Secretary of Commerce DiBella has been nominated to serve on the Federal Maritime Commission. According to a nomination list transmitted from the White House, DiBella’s appointment would be for a term ending June 30, 2028. DiBella has more than 25 years of experience in economic development and government relations strategy. DiBella oversaw a $21.8 million budget as president/CEO of Enterprise Florida, while also serving as president of the Florida Opportunity Fund, the venture capital arm of the state. She conducted trade missions to Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Israel, the United Kingdom, and South America during her tenure as Secretary.

— ELECTIONS —

ICYMI — “Former Rep. Madison Cawthorn plots return to Congress” via Kate Santaliz of Axios — Cawthorn, previously a North Carolina Congressman, is preparing to run for Florida’s 19th Congressional District seat, people familiar with the matter told Axios. Cawthorn, who once said the House Republican conference is full of degenerates, appears eager to rejoin his old colleagues. If elected, he’d almost certainly create fresh headaches for House Speaker Mike Johnson, who is already navigating razor-thin margins and an unruly right flank. A wild card like Cawthorn, who has a history of turning on his own party leadership, could compound those challenges.

“‘He works tirelessly’: Aventura Commissioner endorses Fabián Basabe for re-election in HD 106” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Rep. Basabe’s bid for a third term representing House District 106 now has support from Aventura City Commissioner Gustavo Blachman. A first-term elected official in Aventura, a coastal municipality of some 40,000 residents in HD 106, Blachman said his appreciation of Basabe’s “unwavering commitment” to community service impressed him well before he took office last year. “Whenever constituents reached out, Fabián listened, responded, and acted with urgency and respect — no concern was ever too big or too small. That level of responsiveness is rare in politics,” Blachman said.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Florida officials paint over some of Orlando’s colorful storm drains” via Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel — Florida’s street art fight has moved to a new front: storm drains. At least four storm drains — three on city streets — that were decorated with murals in 2016 were recently painted white by the Florida Department of Transportation, Orlando officials confirmed. The city has painted drains since 2016, when it launched an “Only Rain Down the Drain” campaign in the Mills 50 district. The campaign encouraged residents not to throw trash down the drains used to remove rainwater from streets and send it into lakes. The effort expanded beyond that neighborhood in subsequent years. “It’s ridiculous,” said City Commissioner Patty Sheehan, whose district includes Mills 50. “This is destroying public art for the sake of destroying public art.” The whiteout of the drains marks the latest pain point in Orlando when it comes to murals and street art.

“Seminole County’s green crosswalks go black amid Florida crackdown, frustrating some residents” via Catherine Silver of WKMG — Seminole County is being forced to paint over its high-visibility green safety crosswalks after the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) deemed them noncompliant with new federal standards. The county installed the markings as part of a safety initiative, but the FDOT mandated their removal, threatening to perform the work at the county’s expense and withhold state funding. This directive is linked to a national push from the U.S. Transportation Secretary against non-standard road markings, which he controversially equated with “rainbow crosswalks.” While residents and local officials view the green paint as a crucial safety feature, not a political statement, the county is complying to avoid state penalties, acknowledging community frustration over the wasted resources.

“Backpedal by Apopka’s leaders leaves mayoral hopefuls in limbo over job duties, pay” via Brian Bell of the Orlando Sentinel — An about-face by a supermajority of the Apopka City Council has left mayoral hopefuls in limbo about the job’s responsibilities and just how much they’d get paid to do it. Commissioners voted 4-1 to reverse course Wednesday and delay a vote on eight proposed charter amendments until March 10 — two weeks after unanimously deciding to hold a Special Election in November. But the second Tuesday in March is also when voters pick the next Mayor and one amendment, if approved, would change the structure of city government and make the post largely ceremonial. The Mayor’s post is now a full-time job that pays $133,350 annually. Mayor Brian Nelson said he’s seeking another term regardless of what happens with the amendment but believes having a so-called strong Mayor leading city government is the better option.

“Development off limits: 2,317 acres off Lake Kissimmee to be permanently conserved” via Staci DaSilva of WFLA — Weather-battered signs still pepper the property of “Eagle Haven Ranch,” a peek at what might have been. “The property hit the market and it would have been available to anybody,” said Traci Deen, president and CEO of Conservation Florida. “It could have become a marina or a golf course or copy-and-paste homes.” She said instead, the 2,317-acre property known as “Eagle Haven Ranch” on Lake Kissimmee near Lake Wales will remain natural land with open fields, native trees, and even wild horses. “We are so thrilled to have the permanent conservation of Eagle Haven Ranch. It is an extraordinary property,” Deen said. “Places like Eagle Haven Ranch are incredibly special and are being lost. We’re seeing it.”

“Former Brevard Clerk of Courts Mitch Needelman, who faced political corruption trial, has died” via Dave Berman and John McCarthy of Florida Today — Former Brevard County Clerk of Courts Needelman — who was the central figure in a political corruption case that dates back more than a decade — has died. His death was announced on Facebook by Brevard’s current Clerk of Courts, Rachel Sadoff. It was not immediately clear when or where he died. He was 72. Needelman was found guilty of bribery, conspiracy to commit bribery, bid tampering and official misconduct in October 2017, but the judge vacated the conviction and ordered a new trial based on juror misconduct. But before a new trial could be held, Judge Melissa Souto found Needelman suffered from a medical condition that affected his short-term memory and, therefore, was not competent to participate in any legal proceedings that required his active intellectual participation.

“Winter Park man charged in real estate Ponzi scheme” via Silas Morgan of the Orlando Sentinel — A Winter Park man was recently arrested for his role in a multimillion-dollar Ponzi scheme, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced. The charges were the second major allegation of fraud against Jerald Benjamin Clawson, following an investigation into a purported pay phone scheme in the 2000s. Clawson, 74, was arrested Aug. 28 in Winter Park by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office after FDLE secured a warrant for his arrest. He was listed as being held in custody at the Orange County Jail as of Wednesday but was no longer listed on the jail’s roster as of Thursday afternoon. The arrest followed an investigation by the FDLE, which began in October 2023 when the agency received information that Clawson would solicit real estate investments through cash and bridge loans and promised his alleged victims a guaranteed return, which never happened.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Kathy Castor backs Neil Manimala in effort to flip Hillsborough Commission seat” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Castor is endorsing Manimala in his bid for Hillsborough County Commission, District 5. Manimala is the only Democrat in the race so far and is challenging Republican incumbent Donna Cepeda. “I am happy to endorse Neil’s candidacy for Hillsborough County Commission, and am grateful to have a reliable, committed, and principled partner like him serving our Hillsborough County neighbors,” Castor said. “He has demonstrated a commitment to the people of the Tampa Bay area by ensuring that every neighbor in every neighborhood is heard and valued.”

“Despite closures, Hillsborough has too many schools” via John Hill of the Tampa Bay Times — On a mild Thursday morning in January 2023, I met Nadia Combs for coffee at The Attic in downtown Tampa. At the time, the Hillsborough County School Board was wrangling over a controversial plan to shutter underused schools. Combs, the Board Chair, was urging her colleagues to strike deep, arguing that closing only a handful would get the system nowhere. “That won’t buy us five years,” she told me. “Probably not even three.” Combs’ guestimate was wrong, but her instincts were right. The School Board’s decision in May to close six schools didn’t buy Hillsborough another five years to confront its glut of empty classrooms. It didn’t even buy three.

“Polk Election Supervisor suggests moving all city elections to November. Could it work?” via Gary White of the Lakeland Ledger — When Melony Bell was a Fort Meade City Commissioner in 2007, she and other leaders chose to shift the city’s elections from April to November. Now that she is Polk County Supervisor of Elections, Bell would like to see all the municipalities still holding elections in April make the same move. Currently, only four of Polk County’s 17 municipalities conduct elections in November: Auburndale, Fort Meade, Lakeland and Winter Haven. Cities staging elections in April include Bartow, Frostproof, Haines City, Lake Wales and Mulberry. Bell said she believes that holding city elections in November would boost turnout and reduce costs for cities and Polk County.

“Duke to ‘significantly’ lower bills in 2026” via St. Pete Catalyst — St. Petersburg-based Duke Energy Florida announced Thursday that it would remove storm cost recovery charges from bills in March 2026. Typical residential customers using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity will see their soaring bills increase by approximately $7.54 in January and February. However, those customers should see costs decrease by roughly $44.16 in March, which reflects the termination of additional charges implemented following the 2024 hurricane season. Those storms occurred in late September and early October.

“USF lands $85M Army contract to expand cybersecurity, biotech research” via Anjelica Rubin of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — The University of South Florida has been awarded an $85 million contract with the U.S. Army, bolstering its growing role as a national hub for defense innovation. The five-year contract, signed Sept. 4 at USF’s Research Park Discovery Hall, will fund research across 16 competencies, including cybersecurity, biotechnology, humans in complex systems, photonics and quantum sciences. “By leveraging our partnerships with industry, with academia and with allied militaries, as well as using flexible acquisition authorities, the Army aims to shorten timelines, reduce bureaucratic delays and ensure that soldiers have access to the best possible tools,” Law said at the signing.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Controversial local political operative Max Herrle files to run for City Commission” via Arianna Otero of the Tallahassee Democrat — A local political operative known for his shadowy election work behind the scenes and his involvement in a controversial partisan news website has filed to run for a Tallahassee City Commission in 2026, saying he hopes to bring unity to City Hall. Herrle filed Aug. 26 to run for Tallahassee City Commission Seat 3, which opened up after the incumbent, City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow, whom Herrle has supported and worked for over the years, launched his bid for Mayor. Herrle provided a prepared statement that made no mention of his past machinations. Herrle’s surprise candidacy came after a string of Facebook flashback posts in which he reminisced about his life in Tallahassee, including a video of him watching a Florida State football game in 1991 and his work as an intern with the Council on Culture & Arts in 2013.

“Franklin County legislators call for state-appointed Board to oversee city of Apalachicola’s utilities” via Margie Menzel of WFSU — After a crisis earlier this Summer, officials say Apalachicola’s water quality has improved and longer-term repairs are underway. But the Republican lawmakers who represent Franklin County are proposing a bill that would put a state-controlled entity in charge of the city’s water and sewer systems. Sen. Corey Simon and Rep. Jason Shoaf want to expand the boundaries of the Eastpoint Water and Sewer District to include both Apalachicola and St. George Island. Simon says that as residents have dealt with smelly, unusable water, the state has stepped in to provide support and resources for community members. “And that’s taxpayer dollars – not just the taxpayers here in Franklin County but the taxpayers all over this state,” he said. “And those are dollars that we can’t continue to just funnel out and sit back and say, ‘Well, it’s the cost of doing business. We have to move forward and do what we’ve always done.’ No, we can’t do that.”

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Fort Myers federal court holds first hearing on detainees’ legal rights at Alligator Alcatraz” via The Associated Press — Attorneys fighting for the legal rights of detainees at an immigration detention center in the Florida Everglades have their first hearing in court on Thursday since a federal judge ordered operations at “Alligator Alcatraz” to wind down in a separate case. Among the issues to be sorted out in federal court in Fort Myers was how the ruling in the separate environmental case would impact the lawsuit, which claims detainees have been denied the right to meet with their attorneys privately in violation of the First Amendment.

“Hundreds of sidewalk paintings in Sarasota have been erased by the city — and artists are outraged” via Chris Hurst of WTSP — Sarasota is known as the “Cultural Coast of Florida,” but art lovers are outraged after the city erased hundreds of sidewalk paintings as part of the state’s crackdown on street art. The city says it had no choice, but artists argue that they weren’t political or a danger to drivers, with many still in shock that the sidewalk painting panels are now covered in gray paint. For over a decade, hundreds of them have been installed, showcasing Sarasota’s history and famous residents, including John Ringling. Only a few remain, and artists worry they’ll soon be gone, too. In the past two weeks, city crews have been blasting and painting over Sarasota’s renowned sidewalk paintings, including outside Denise Kowal’s home and hotel on Orange and Pineapple avenues.

“Sarasota Co. School District hosts first town hall of the school year receiving backlash from parents about transportation issues” via Savannah Younger of Suncoast — Parents, students, and other stakeholders all came out to the InSight Community Connect Event on Wednesday night to make their voices heard about the issues they face. The big topics discussed were school bus transportation and budget cuts. Parents and students said there isn’t enough room on buses, and there are too many delays picking up and dropping off students. “The new bus routes are creating long bus trips, and students are consistently getting to school late, and parents are having to drive their students to school to avoid these problems,” said a parent. The transportation department stated that there were over 200 routes; however, there are now 182 routes. This is because the school district needs a certain number of students on the buses to get funding.

— TOP ANALYSIS —

“Florida TaxWatch reports Sunshine State could add 1 or 2 House seats under potential reapportionment” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — A new analysis by Florida TaxWatch concludes the state was shorted at least one and possibly two, U.S. House seats following the 2020 Census. The fiscal watchdog’s report examines three scenarios for revisiting the count, all of which would increase Florida’s political influence. Any federal correction, however, would trigger a reapportionment impacting the representation of up to 13 other states, depending on whether noncitizens are included in the population count.

The report attributes the loss to a significant 3.48% undercount, where an estimated 750,000 Floridians were not included. This error cost the state a congressional seat, an Electoral College vote, and billions in federal grant funding. The findings come as Gov. DeSantis and legislative leaders consider a mid-decade redistricting, a process that would be radically altered if Florida’s D.C. delegation grows beyond its current 28 members.

A simple correction of the 2020 undercount would award one seat each to Florida, Texas and Tennessee, all states won by Trump in 2024. The seats would be taken from Colorado, Minnesota and Rhode Island, three states carried by Kamala Harris. This initial scenario highlights a clear partisan divide in the census inaccuracies.

A second model, which aligns with Trump’s desire to exclude undocumented immigrants, would be more dramatic. Under this calculation, Florida would gain two House seats, while California and New York would each lose two. Texas, Louisiana, Ohio, and Virginia would each gain one seat, while Minnesota and Rhode Island would each lose one, further shifting political power.

In a third, more restrictive scenario that excludes all noncitizens, Florida would still gain one seat. Six other states, including Pennsylvania and Missouri, would also gain a seat. The losses would be concentrated in blue states, with California losing three congressional districts, New York losing two, and Minnesota and Rhode Island each losing one.

Despite the clear gains for Florida under any model, the path forward is complex. Calls from Trump and DeSantis for a new census face legal and logistical hurdles, including whether a new count could be completed in time for the 2026 Midterm Elections. Furthermore, experts question whether the changes would guarantee GOP gains, as Democratic states, such as New York, losing seats could be freed to redraw their own maps more aggressively.

— MORE OPINIONS —

“Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the CDC and me” via Susan Monarez for The Wall Street Journal —During my 29 days as CDC director, I was fired for defending science against political pressure. Following a tragic shooting at our headquarters by a gunman motivated by vaccine distrust, my team was committed to rebuilding public trust. However, I was pressured by the HHS Secretary to pre-approve recommendations from a new vaccine advisory panel filled with anti-vaccine voices. I refused to rubber-stamp ideology and insisted that all guidance be based on credible evidence. This is a deliberate effort to sabotage public health. If we allow predetermined outcomes to replace scientific integrity, the CDC will lose its credibility and preventable diseases will return, threatening our nation’s children. I lost my job for holding that line.

“Florida decided there were too many children” via Alexandra Petri of The Atlantic — It seems we’ve decided there are too many children. Their hands are sticky, they pretend to be sharks and Florida has understandably said, “Enough.” The state is courageously ending all vaccine mandates, a bold move to let some of them go. This means reintroducing eliminated diseases that will kill kids who would have been protected, but no price is too high in this pointless war on science. It’s a surprising stance on bodily autonomy from a state with a six-week abortion ban, but perhaps they just don’t like the children we currently have. I must be guessing wrong because I always assume we want children to live.

“DeSantis tramples good government in his rush to dominate cities, counties” via Orlando Sentinel editorial board — DeSantis has unleashed his new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to conduct aggressive fiscal audits of local governments, a move critics decry as an illegitimate power grab and ideological witch hunt. In a prime example, officials have baselessly accused Orange County of hiding documents related to funding for programs serving LGBTQ and at-risk youth, despite the programs having been approved publicly. This intense scrutiny of local affairs is seen as hypocritical, as the state ignores its own wasteful spending, like the $250 million squandered on the now-defunct “Alligator Alcatraz” detention center. Legal experts warn this overreach tramples on Florida law, undermining local control in a politically motivated attack on the state’s system of checks and balances.

“Uthmeier exploits antisemitism” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — There may be some merit to a federal lawsuit alleging that County Commissioner in Orlando were wrong to oppose expanding an Orthodox Jewish temple in a residential area. But that can’t explain why State Attorney General Uthmeier is waving the specter of antisemitism to interfere in a local zoning dispute. A threatening letter from Uthmeier to Orange County’s Democrat-dominated Commission is steeped in warnings that if their vote to reject expanding the Orlando Torah Center was religious-based, then “serious legal consequences” could follow. This smacks of performative politics, not defense of religious freedom. His attempt to bully the county out of its zoning vote won’t make the Orlando Torah Center’s desire for a larger place of worship more acceptable to neighbors, or the congregation’s need for more space better understood. Nor will it make worshippers feel safer. In fact, it will do the opposite.

“Restore full funding to care for Miami-Dade’s most vulnerable” via Miriam Singer for the Miami Herald — Although Miami-Dade County is preparing a record $12.9 billion budget, the current proposal unravels the essential safety-net that protects our community’s most vulnerable. If passed, it would leave 30% of the frail seniors, children and families who rely on our services without food, shelter, and critical care. These cuts to community-based organizations will not only shutter trusted providers but also forfeit millions in matching private-sector funds, worsening homelessness and hunger. This is not a test of economics, but of conscience. We cannot balance a budget on the backs of those least able to bear it. We implore our elected officials to fully restore this funding and ask our neighbors to join us in demanding compassion and dignity.

— ALOE —

“Universal exec talks Epic expansion, ticket prices, AI” via DeWayne Bevil of the Orlando Sentinel — Three months after the debut of Universal Epic Universe theme park, Mark Woodbury, the CEO of Universal Destinations and Experiences, is talking about the future – not just in Orlando, but also in other U.S. cities, plus the U.K. and Asia. Woodbury addressed bringing the Universal brand to new markets, including the year-round haunt in Las Vegas and the under-construction kids park in Texas. And Orlando’s newest park is off to a “pretty great start,” Woodbury said, and he covered ticket prices, financial priorities and the looming possibility of expansion at Epic Universe.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

