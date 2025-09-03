September 3, 2025
Dave Eggers launches re-election campaign for Pinellas County Commission

Janelle Irwin TaylorSeptember 3, 20254min0

Dave Eggers
'It is my mission to see that our county continues to be the best place to live, work, and raise a family in the Sunshine State.'

Pinellas County Commissioner Dave Eggers will seek re-election to a fourth term.

Eggers, who was first elected to the Pinellas County Commission District 4 seat in 2014, previously served as the Mayor of Dunedin.

“Pinellas County is the envy of our great state. However, we must look for ways to lower costs, ease regulatory burdens, and improve services for the people who call our community home,” Eggers said.

“On the County Commission, I will continue to focus on making government more efficient, eliminating wasteful practices and ensuring that we continually fight to root out fraud and abuse.”

That promise comes after the Commission, with Eggers’ support, passed a resolution in support of the Florida Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) efforts targeting wasteful spending, fraud and abuse. DOGE targeted Pinellas County in early August, and the county participated in the process.

As part of his re-election campaign, Eggers is also emphasizing storm recovery.

“We are also prioritizing a 100% recovery from last year’s storms and improved resiliency for our residents. It is my mission to see that our county continues to be the best place to live, work, and raise a family in the Sunshine State,” he said in his Wednesday campaign announcement.

Eggers is currently the Vice Chair of the Commission, and has previously served as Chair, a position voted on by board members for one-year terms.

He has also served on boards for Tampa Bay Water and Forward Pinellas, the latter of which he serves now as Vice Chair. Additionally, Eggers serves on the boards for the Florida Association of Counties and Florida Healthy Kids, to which he was named by former Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis.

Eggers was born in St. Louis, but raised in Peru and Guatemala, which allowed him to become bilingual in English and Spanish.

Eggers earned his undergraduate degree from Duke University and an MBA from the University of Pittsburgh.

His elected service dates back even farther than his tenure as Dunedin Mayor, with service also as a Dunedin City Commissioner. He also previously served as Vice Chair of Government Affairs for the Dunedin Chamber of Commerce before entering elected office.

Eggers also served on the Bay Pines Community Veterans Engagement Committee, where he successfully worked to gain Purple Heart Designations for the city of Dunedin and Pinellas County.

Eggers is so far the only candidate filed for the race. He faced intraparty opposition four years ago, but won re-election that year with 68% of the vote.

District 4 covers the northernmost parts of Pinellas County, including Palm Harbor, East Lake, Tarpon Springs, Dunedin and Safety Harbor.

