Tampa-based insurance company launches text message claim option following disasters

Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Co. is launching a new partnership with Hi Marley that will allow policyholders to file insurance claims through text messages.

The Tampa-based insurance carrier says the text message option will make it easier, especially for homeowners, to file claims related to natural disasters such as hurricanes and wildfires.

Hi Marley is a technology “intelligent conversational” platform specifically designed for property and casualty insurance businesses while augmenting the text message platform. It’s also designed by insurance professionals for use by insurance technicians.

“At Heritage, our mission is to be there for our policyholders when they need us most. By giving our customers the ability to start a claim with a simple text, we’re removing barriers, speeding up recovery, and delivering the kind of convenience people expect today,” said Ernie Garateix, CEO of Heritage.

“This partnership with Hi Marley is another example of how we’re investing in technology that helps families and communities recover faster after disasters.”

The text message platform will allow customers flexibility, while also still permitting claims via phone call as well.

Customers using the text message option will be able to instantly upload photos of damaged property along with videos and any hard-copy documents on their smartphone. That will give insurance adjusters more of a quick start on beginning the evaluation process of estimated damage.

It will also allow for swifter access to emergency mitigation services such as tarps for breached roofs, clean-up services for removing water and quicker response by crews that need to board up buildings.

It also opens a continuous dialogue with adjusters and reduces wait times that would be present in a regular phone call, leading to quicker resolutions to claims.