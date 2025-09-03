Palm Beach County teachers’ union unanimously endorses John McGovern for School Board

A union that represents some 7,000 educators in South Florida’s northernmost county is getting behind Wellington Council member John McGovern’s bid for the Palm Beach County School Board.

The Palm Beach Classroom Teachers Association (PBCTA) has unanimously endorsed McGovern in the race for the School Board’s District 6 seat.

In a letter confirming the nod, CTA President Gordan Longhofer cited McGovern’s track record of supporting public education and his commitment to policies that benefit students, families and teachers.

“This endorsement comes from a unanimous recommendation by the PBCTA political action committee in recognition of your support for public education and the professionals working in our public schools,” Longhofer wrote.

McGovern, a personal injury lawyer, said in a statement that he’s “humbled” to have the PBCTA’s backing.

“Our teachers are the foundation of student success and development of our future workforce,” he said.

“I will continue to be a strong advocate for safe schools, responsible budgets, and policies that put both students and educators first.”

In June, McGovern became the first candidate to enter the race for District 6, where he hopes to succeed School Board Vice Chair Marcia Andrews, who announced plans this year to retire after more than a decade and a half on the panel.

Nurse practitioner Widline Pierre and former New York school principal Wanda Rosario-Schoenfeld have since filed for the contest.

McGovern is a Democrat, state records show. Pierre has no party affiliation. Rosario-Schoenfeld is a Republican.

The School Board race is technically nonpartisan.

McGovern’s campaign says that, if elected, he’ll focus on strengthening school safety and security, closing the achievement gap to ensure all students receive a high-quality education, supporting the nearly 23,000 teacher and staff with competitive pay to recruit and retain top talent, managing the Palm Beach County School District’s $5.6 billion budget with transparency and fairness so District 6 “gets its fair share of resources,” and expanding access to modern technology that prepares students for the jobs of tomorrow.

The School Board elections will coincide with the 2026 Primary Election on Aug. 18.