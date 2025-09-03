Florida could be first state to end all vaccine mandates as Joseph Ladapo compares them to ‘slavery’

Florida plans to end all state vaccine mandates, said the state’s Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, in comments comparing vaccine requirements to “slavery.”

The state currently has in place pre-K-12 immunization requirements for polio, measles-mumps-rubella, chicken pox, Hepatitis B and other diseases.

“Every last one of them is wrong and drips with disdain and slavery,” said Ladapo at a press conference alongside Gov. Ron DeSantis. “Who am I to tell you what your child should put in your body? I don’t have that right. Your body is a gift for God.”

DeSantis said he expects Ladapo will work with legislators in the upcoming Session to create a larger package of bills on the changes. Ladapo also said the Department of Health has the authority to stop about a half-dozen vaccine mandates, though he did not specify which ones. “Those are gone,” he said.

Democrats immediately hammered those plans, calling the decision “stunningly reckless” and saying it will put children’s lives at risk if Florida becomes the first state to end all vaccine mandates.

“If this happened, Florida would be welcoming back child-killers like polio and measles with open arms,” House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell said as she accused DeSantis of gambling with children’s health for headlines.

“These diseases devastated families and stole lives for years before vaccines were developed to protect us. They’re all preventable, but only if our kids take the vaccines.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says about 4 million deaths worldwide are prevented every year from childhood vaccines, including measles and Hepatitis B.

“Lack of access to vaccines leaves children at risk of death, disability, and illness from preventable diseases,” the CDC says.

But DeSantis and Ladapo framed their argument as giving parents a choice over their children’s vaccines.

DeSantis and Ladapo have regularly spoken out against the COVID vaccine for children. But Wednesday’s announcement went much further to challenge childhood vaccines.

“My view is unless there’s a really clear reason to put something in, then then I wouldn’t do it, right?” DeSantis said. “Let me tell you, anything you take could have a potential drawback. I mean, that’s just the reality. So, we really want transparency.”

Driskell fired back.

“My advice to anyone with questions or concerns is talk to your family doctor. They’ll explain that these are safe, tested, important treatments that protect us all.”

DeSantis announced that he is creating a working group called MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) that will make statewide recommendations on reforms addressing medical freedom, informed consent, parental rights and market innovation. The group will be made up of Ladapo, First Lady Casey DeSantis, Lt. Gov. Jay Collins and other state officials.