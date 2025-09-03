Feds approve St. Pete action plan for long-term storm recovery

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has approved the city of St. Petersburg’s Action Plan outlining proposed funding priorities and programs to support long-term recovery efforts stemming from impacts from Hurricane Idalia in 2023 and Hurricane Helene in 2024.

The initiative, called Sunrise St. Pete, seeks to allocate nearly $160 million in federal funding and is now one step closer to implementation, with HUD’s approval.

The plan, developed using data gathering and public input, identifies how resources for housing, infrastructure and community revitalization will be allocated, with special attention to funding for unmet needs and long-term resilience.

The plan meets federal guidelines requiring the city to prioritize support for low- and moderate-income residents. While not all residents will qualify for direct assistance, the overall investment will benefit the entire city.

The plan would allocate $61 million for near-term residential recovery and relief, including $35 million for residential recovery and elevation rehabilitation; $14 million for disaster relief reimbursement; and $12 million for residential recovery and elevation reimbursements.

Another $58 million is proposed for long-term housing resiliency, including $48 million for affordable rental housing, $5 million for homebuyer assistance, and $5 million each for voluntary buyouts and acquisitions.

Additionally, $25 million would be allocated for public infrastructure mitigation, including stormwater improvements, and $6 million for community support services.

Another nearly $10 million is earmarked for planning and administration over the six-year grant period, including $7.9 million for program administration and almost $1.9 million for post-disaster improvement and planning.

While HUD has offered its initial blessing, the agency still must provide a final grant agreement with the city, which is expected sometime this month or in October.

Once the agreement is finalized, the city will begin launching programs, which are expected to start in early 2026.

To qualify for direct aid through the program, residents can earn up to 80% of the area median income, or up to 120% in cases where an urgent need is determined, for the residential recovery and elevation program. That includes rehabilitation, reconstruction or reimbursement for single-family homeowners and small rental unit owners with up to four units.

The Disaster Relief Reimbursement Program is available to households experiencing hardship due to qualifying disasters who earn up to 80% of the area median income.