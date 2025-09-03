Congresswoman introduces censure resolution against Cory Mills after series of scandals

A New York Congresswoman has filed a resolution to censure U.S. Rep. Cory Mills over a litany of personal scandals.

U.S. Rep. Yvette Clark, a New York Democrat, announced in a floor speech that she would file a resolution citing the New Smyrna Beach Republican’s legal and ethical issues.

Those include accusations from two women in romantic relationships with him, allegations that he profited from military contracts during his time in Congress, and reports that he was awarded a Bronze Star under false premises.

“Representative Cory Mills has on several occasions conducted himself in a manner that reflects discredit upon the House of Representatives,” Clark alleged.

She detailed the most salacious allegations first, involving a girlfriend in Washington, D.C., who previously accused Mills of violence and another in Florida who said the Congressman threatened to release intimate videos and photographs of her.

Sarah Raviani, founder of Iranians for Trump, in February called the Metropolitan Police Department and accused Mills of assault in an apartment both shared. While Raviani ultimately did not pursue charges and said the incident was a misunderstanding, police reports were leaked to a local NBC affiliate that noted bruises on her body.

Clark read many of those allegations into the public record.

“The 27-year-old woman accused her significant other for over a year of having grabbed her, shoved her and pushed her out the door, and also said the woman involved showed the officers bruises on her arm, which appeared fresh,” Clark said.

Mills at the time expressed confidence that any investigation would clear up the matter. A source told NBC 4 that police recommended arresting Mills, something the Police Department would not confirm to Florida Politics.

A spokesperson for the Department only said the matter had been forwarded to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, which declined to pursue charges. Clark alleged that U.S. Attorney Ed Martin, an appointee of President Donald Trump, refused to sign the warrant for Mills’ arrest.

While the incident didn’t result in charges, Lindsey Langston, a Columbia County woman dating Mills in Florida, was alerted to his relationship with Raviani and later went public with details of their relationship. She told the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office that she broke up with Mills, but he later threatened to release private images and videos with a new romantic interest of hers.

Clark also detailed those accusations in her 10-minute speech.

“Mills threatened to release nude images and other intimate videos of her and threatened to harm her future romantic partners in retaliation for her decision to end a relationship,” Clark said.

She noted that neither of the women in relationships with Mills were his wife, though the Congressman recently told The Floridian that he has been separated from, and engaged in divorce proceedings with, his wife for two years.

“My separation and ongoing divorce proceedings are also a private matter and should not be politicized,” he told the outlet.

Clark also discussed an ongoing House Ethics investigation into whether Mills omitted income information in his financial disclosures, including whether he “held or enjoyed contracts with federal agencies while he was a member of Congress, and may have accepted through his campaign committee in kind contributions or other contributions not lawfully made.”

Mills for his part has said those allegations, made by former Republican Primary opponent Mike Johnson, were politically motivated. His attorney noted in a letter to the committee last year that the Federal Election Commission has already dismissed allegations of improper fundraising.

Finally, Clark raised accusations from former colleagues in the Army that he did not rightfully earn a Bronze Star awarded in 2021. The honor was given for providing life-saving care to soldiers during a conflict in Iraq in 2003, but five soldiers who served with him told NOTUS they did not remember him at the scene. Mills told the outlet at the time, “It was a chaotic day and understandable that others may have different recollections of events.”

Clark called Mills’ account and the premise for the honor a “fabrication.” She urged the House to censure the two-term Congressman.

Of note, Mills is one of three Republican incumbents in the House being targeted by House Democrats in the 2026 election cycle.