Scott Franklin, Anna Paulina Luna, Brian Mast lead veterans coalition backing Byron Donalds for Governor

Republican gubernatorial candidate Byron Donalds’ campaign just launched a veterans coalition led by three congressional peers.

U.S. Reps. Scott Franklin, Anna Paulina Luna and Brian Mast serve as Co-Chairs of the Veterans for Byron Coalition, along with state Sen. Bryan Ávila and state Reps. Jon Albert, Yvette Benarroch, Mike Giallombardo and Sam Greco. All of those Republican lawmakers previously served in the military.

“Having served more than 12 years in the U.S. Army, including under the Joint Special Operations Command, I know an America First fighter when I see one,” said Mast, a Treasure Coast Republican.

“Byron Donalds is tough, smart, and relentless — he will never stop fighting for everything America First stands for. I stand 100% with President (Donald) Trump: Byron Donalds is the fighter we need to lead Florida’s next chapter.”

Trump endorsed Donalds for Governor ahead of the Naples Republicans’ official campaign launch earlier this year.

While Donalds hasn’t served in the military, those who served in Congress with him said he has soldiers’ backs.

“After 26 years of service in the U.S. Navy including 14 on active duty, 12 in the Naval Reserve and being mobilized with US Central Command after the September 11th attacks on our homeland, I have made it my mission to always stand up for our country and support our veterans. Byron Donalds shares that same commitment,” said Franklin, a Lakeland Republican.

“As President Trump’s choice to lead Florida as governor, I know Byron will honor our veterans, listen to their concerns, and fight for the respect they have earned.”

He also has some of Florida’s most notable pro-Trump voices in the coalition.

“Florida is home to more than 1.4 million veterans — one of the largest veteran populations in the nation. Our state needs a leader who understands veterans’ issues and will be a strong advocate for this vital constituency,” said Luna, a Clearwater Republican.

“Byron Donalds, President Trump’s endorsed candidate, is best equipped to provide that leadership as governor. As an Air Force veteran, I know Byron will stand up for our veterans, address their most pressing concerns, and ensure Florida remains the strongest, safest, and freest state in America. I look forward to continuing to work with him on behalf of Florida’s veterans.”

Several of the state lawmakers backing Donalds served with him in the Florida Legislature

“Byron Donalds is President Trump’s choice to take Florida to new heights — and he’s the America First fighter we can count on. I look forward to working with him to deliver for one of Florida’s most important communities: our veterans. Byron will stand with our veterans and their families and make Florida the very best place for them to live and thrive,” said Ávila, a Miami-Dade Republican.

The coalition was announced the same day former House Speaker Paul Renner entered the Republican Primary. But many who served under Renner backed Donalds.

“As a United States Air Force veteran, it is extremely important to me to support a candidate for governor who respects our men and women in uniform and listens to our veterans and their concerns. President Trump’s endorsed candidate, Byron Donalds, is that leader,” said Benarroch, a fellow Collier County Republican. “He is strong, compassionate, and a proven problem solver. I look forward to helping Byron become Florida’s next Governor.”

Southwest Florida lawmakers were among those rallying around Donalds.

“My love of country led me to enlist in the United States Army, where I supported special operations missions. My love for Florida led me to continue serving in the House of Representatives,” said Giallombardo, a Cape Coral Republican.

“Today, I am proud to endorse President Trump’s choice for Governor, Byron Donalds, because he shares my love of country and my commitment to this state. I know he will serve Florida’s veterans and all Floridians with strength and integrity, and I look forward to working with him to take our state to even greater heights.”

Several cited Trump’s endorsement.

“As a proud Marine Corps veteran of more than nine years, I know how important it is that our next governor truly respects and understands the challenges our veterans face. President Trump’s choice, Byron Donalds, is that leader,” Albert said. “I am confident he will make Florida’s veteran community proud and serve us well at every turn.”

All said Donalds would keep Florida a pro-veteran state.

“Byron and I share a deep love of country and for the great state of Florida. Having formerly served as an active duty Navy JAG officer, it is important to me that Florida’s next governor respect our veterans deeply and be a fierce advocate for them,” Greco said.

“Byron Donalds is that advocate and I am confident that he is the right person to lead our state with honor and strength. I look forward to working alongside him to deliver for Florida’s veterans.”