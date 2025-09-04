September 4, 2025
Associated Industries of Florida throws its booming business voice behind James Buchanan

Jacob OglesSeptember 4, 20253min0

Buchanan art 3 (Large)
The Voice of Florida Business has spoken.

One of Florida’s most influential business lobbies just lined up behind Rep. James Buchanan’s bid for Senate.

Associated Industries of Florida (AIF) is endorsing the Sarasota County Republican to succeed Sen. Joe Gruters in Senate District 22.

“While serving in the Florida House, James Buchanan has proven to be a leader who deeply understands the challenges and opportunities facing Florida’s business community,” said AIF President and CEO Brewster Bevis.

“As a small business owner and real estate professional, James brings invaluable private-sector experience to his policymaking. He has consistently championed policies that grow jobs, strengthen our economy, lower costs, and protect the industries that fuel Florida’s success. We are proud to endorse his campaign for the Florida Senate, where we know he will continue to be a strong advocate for Florida’s business community.”

Buchanan remains the only candidate in the race, but having AIF’s support makes it less likely that a well-financed Republican competitor will emerge. The support also comes a day after Gruters endorsed Buchanan, and days after Rep. Fiona McFarland, a Sarasota Republican whose district also lies within SD 22, said she would support Buchanan and seek re-election to the House next year rather than run in SD 22.

Buchanan currently chairs the House Commerce Committee, which handles several business issues before the Legislature. He embraced the backing of the prominent business group.

“As an advocate for Florida’s hardworking families and businesses, I’m honored to receive the endorsement of the Associated Industries of Florida,” Buchanan said. “AIF’s leadership in promoting pro-business policies is vital to keeping Florida’s economy strong and costs low for working families, and in the Senate, I look forward to continuing to ensure our state remains a beacon of prosperity.”

AIF, which bills itself as the “Voice of Florida Businesses,” has been active in Florida state politics since 1920.

SD 22 leans heavily Republican, with more than 58% of voters supporting Trump in the last Presidential Election and just over 40% backing Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, according to MCI Maps.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications.

