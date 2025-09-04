September 4, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Seminoles’ season setting up for success
Image via AP.

Cole PepperSeptember 4, 20253min0

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

Oddsmakers are already taking bets on Super Bowl LX halftime entertainers

APoliticalHeadlines

UF survey shows steep drop in Florida consumer sentiment in August

APoliticalHeadlines

Sobering trend: Floridians are cutting back on alcohol as health-concerned drinkers seek alternatives

Tommy Castellanos
The FSU-Miami matchup in October could be one of the most significant in series history.

After upsetting Alabama to open the season, Florida State hosts East Texas A&M on Saturday (noon ET, ACC Network) with an eye on returning to the national title conversation.

FSU beat Alabama 31-17 Saturday behind 152 yards passing and 78 yards rushing by quarterback Tommy Castellanos in his Seminole debut.

If Florida State can play at the same level, they could go into the Oct. 4 matchup with Miami undefeated. After this weekend’s game against East Texas A&M, the Noles will host Kent State before opening ACC play on the road at Virginia on Friday, Sept. 26.

Despite the victory over Alabama, head coach Mike Norvell said he expects improvements this week in several areas, including “consistency of our execution, where it’s 11, understanding leverages, making sure we’re putting ourselves in the best position within the details of the work.”

“We had too many missed tackles there defensively that I think we can definitely clean up,” Norvell added. “I thought we had a couple of opportunities to be able to create takeaways that we want to be able to finish on.”

Florida State was also hit with the first $50,000 fine from the Atlantic Coast Conference for storming the field after the victory.

While it is too early to say for sure, the FSU-Miami matchup could be one of the most significant in the illustrious series between the two rivals. The two programs have met with both teams ranked in the Top 5 six times in history, but not since 2004, when No. 5 Miami topped No. 4 Florida State 16-10.

Miami enters this weekend ranked fifth in the Associated Press Top 25. After being unranked to start the season, Florida State debuted at No. 14 after upsetting Alabama.

As for Saturday’s matchup with East Texas A&M, it is the first time the two programs have met in football. The Lions, who became full NCAA Division I members in June, opened the season with a 42-13 loss at No. 16 SMU. The program previously competed at the Division II level.

Post Views: 0

Cole Pepper

Cole Pepper has covered professional, college and high school sports in Florida since 1996. Originally from the Kansas City area, Pepper came to Jacksonville to launch a sports radio station, the first step in a career that has included work in radio, television, and online reporting. He was the studio host for the Jaguars radio network for 15 seasons and now consults for JAX USL, the group bringing professional men's and women's soccer to northeast Florida. You can reach Cole at [email protected] or on Twitter @ColePepper

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis backs military action against terror groups trafficking drugs

nextKathy Castor backs Neil Manimala in effort to flip Hillsborough Commission seat

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories