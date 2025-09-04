September 4, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ashley Moody on board with vaccine mandate smackdown, Florida ‘MAHA’
Ashley Moody honors Yvette Paradis, a customer service representative who saved a caller’s life.

A.G. GancarskiSeptember 4, 20253min1

Related Articles

2026Headlines

‘He works tirelessly’: Aventura Commissioner endorses Fabián Basabe for re-election in HD 106

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Kathy Castor backs Neil Manimala in effort to flip Hillsborough Commission seat

HeadlinesImmigration Enforcement

Ron DeSantis backs military action against terror groups trafficking drugs

moody
The Plant City Republican is backins the Governor's latest health push.

A Florida Senator supports recent health proposals from Gov. Ron DeSantis, to end all vaccine mandates.

During an interview on Newsmax, U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody affirmed the importance of Florida’s moves on vaccines and to create a working group called MAHA (a tribute to Donald Trump’s vow to “Make America Healthy Again”) that will make statewide recommendations on reforms addressing medical freedom, informed consent, parental rights and market innovation.

DeSantis, notably, appointed Moody to her current role.

Regarding the call to quash vaccine mandates that Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo likened to “slavery” at a press conference Wednesday, Moody framed it as building on “reasoned analysis” that guided Florida through the pandemic. People are voting with their feet in support of how Florida “respected individual rights” during that period, Moody maintained.

“People are edging everybody out of the way to get into Florida, because we … hold true to the premise that we are a free state and a free people. And so you can protect the health, safety and welfare of your people, but you have to do so through the lens of our responsibility of government to make sure that we are not infringing upon and … are protecting their freedoms.”

Moody added that “Florida has historically had exemptions for vaccines, as do many states.”

She was no less bullish on the MAHA committee, saying she’s “proud” of the push to examine what “science has shown in terms of might be unhealthy to put in our bodies in terms of food or other chemicals.”

“Why are we unhealthy? How can we be more healthy? And what role can government help facilitate those discussions?” she said.

First Lady Casey DeSantis, Lt. Gov. Jay Collins and other state officials will probe these and related questions between now and the end of the current administration next year.

___

Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics contributed to this report.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousKathy Castor backs Neil Manimala in effort to flip Hillsborough Commission seat

next‘He works tirelessly’: Aventura Commissioner endorses Fabián Basabe for re-election in HD 106

One comment

  • It's a Cult

    September 4, 2025 at 11:01 am

    More like MILGA.
    Make Iron Lungs Great Again.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories