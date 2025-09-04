Ashley Moody on board with vaccine mandate smackdown, Florida ‘MAHA’

A Florida Senator supports recent health proposals from Gov. Ron DeSantis, to end all vaccine mandates.

During an interview on Newsmax, U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody affirmed the importance of Florida’s moves on vaccines and to create a working group called MAHA (a tribute to Donald Trump’s vow to “Make America Healthy Again”) that will make statewide recommendations on reforms addressing medical freedom, informed consent, parental rights and market innovation.

DeSantis, notably, appointed Moody to her current role.

Regarding the call to quash vaccine mandates that Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo likened to “slavery” at a press conference Wednesday, Moody framed it as building on “reasoned analysis” that guided Florida through the pandemic. People are voting with their feet in support of how Florida “respected individual rights” during that period, Moody maintained.

“People are edging everybody out of the way to get into Florida, because we … hold true to the premise that we are a free state and a free people. And so you can protect the health, safety and welfare of your people, but you have to do so through the lens of our responsibility of government to make sure that we are not infringing upon and … are protecting their freedoms.”

Moody added that “Florida has historically had exemptions for vaccines, as do many states.”

She was no less bullish on the MAHA committee, saying she’s “proud” of the push to examine what “science has shown in terms of might be unhealthy to put in our bodies in terms of food or other chemicals.”

“Why are we unhealthy? How can we be more healthy? And what role can government help facilitate those discussions?” she said.

First Lady Casey DeSantis, Lt. Gov. Jay Collins and other state officials will probe these and related questions between now and the end of the current administration next year.

Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics contributed to this report.