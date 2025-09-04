September 4, 2025
Kathy Castor backs Neil Manimala in effort to flip Hillsborough Commission seat
Neil Manimala
'I look forward to working alongside her to build a county where no one gets left behind.'

U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor is endorsing Neil Manimala in his bid for Hillsborough County Commission, District 5.

Manimala is the only Democrat in the race so far and is challenging Republican incumbent Donna Cepeda.

“I am happy to endorse Neil’s candidacy for Hillsborough County Commission, and am grateful to have a reliable, committed, and principled partner like him serving our Hillsborough County neighbors,” Castor said. “He has demonstrated a commitment to the people of the Tampa Bay area by ensuring that every neighbor in every neighborhood is heard and valued.”

“I look forward to continuing to work with him on the issues around housing and health care that are both high quality and affordable, for sustainable development, modernizing transportation, and strengthening public safety for all,” she added.

Manimala is a board-certified urologist and lifelong Hillsborough resident.

“Congresswoman Castor has been a tireless champion for our community, and I am deeply honored to have her endorsement,” Manimala said. “Her partnership on issues like affordable housing, health care access, and building a stronger, more resilient Hillsborough means so much to me and to the families we serve. I look forward to working alongside her to build a county where no one gets left behind.”

Castor’s endorsement adds to others, including from 314 Action, Tampa City Council members Alan Clendenin, Lynn Hurtak, Guido Maniscalco and Luis Viera, and former Hillsborough County Commissioners Pat Kemp, Kimberly Overman and Mariella Smith.

Cepeda won the seat in 2022, unseating Smith, a Democrat, in what turned out to be the political equivalent of the infamous Game of Thrones “Red Wedding.” Red was everywhere, with Republicans claiming control not just of the Hillsborough County Commission, but also of the neighboring Pinellas County Commission, and making huge gains in the Legislature.

With President Donald Trump now back in office, Democrats hope frustration over economic uncertainty stemming from Trump’s tariff threats and the “Big Beautiful Bill” that critics say hurts lower income Americans to the benefit of the wealthy will swing the pendulum back in Democrats’ direction.

Manimala didn’t directly mention Trump in his campaign announcement in July, but made clear he’s running as a change candidate. His campaign is focused on affordability issues and the area’s frustrating traffic gridlock.

The son of immigrants, Manimala is also running to ensure that everyone has a chance to succeed. He supports investing in affordable housing, reliable public transportation, smart growth and quality of life. He is also running to improve government transparency and responsiveness.

Other areas of focus include neighborhood safety and infrastructure resiliency.

Manimala was raised in Valrico. He earned both his undergraduate and medical degrees from the University of South Florida. He serves as a member of the Hillsborough County Health Care Advisory Board and the Health Council of West Central Florida, and is the President-elect for the Hillsborough County Medical Association. He is also a member of the American Planning Association.

Manimala is hosting an official campaign kickoff Sept. 17 from 6-8 p.m. at LARA — Apothecary Bar & Bazaar, located at 1919 E. 7th Ave. in Tampa.

District 5 is elected countywide. Republicans have a narrow voter registration advantage, with more than 287,000 voters compared to just over 270,000 Democrats. There are another more than 212,000 voters not registered with a party, a demographic critical for winning the seat.

