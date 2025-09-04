Personnel note: Governor’s Office promotes Molly Best, brings back Casey Smith

Gov. Ron DeSantis is shaking up his staff as he heads into his final Legislative Session leading the executive branch.

The Governor’s Office is bumping up Molly Best from Deputy Press Secretary to Press Secretary while also rehiring Casey Smith as External Affairs Director. POLITICO Florida Playbook first reported the moves.

Best is an alum of the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, where she served as Communications Director. DeSantis’ previous Press Secretary, Jeremy Redfern, left earlier this year to serve as Communications Director for Attorney General James Uthmeier. Uthmeier is DeSantis’ former Chief of Staff and presidential election Campaign Manager, and DeSantis appointed him as AG.

Former DeSantis Communications Director Bryan Griffin also departed earlier this year when DeSantis named him CEO of VISIT FLORIDA. Since then, the Governor’s comms shop has been run by Alex Lanfranconi.

Best will now work directly under Lanfranconi in her new role.

Best’s other work includes various roles at law enforcement agencies across the state, including serving as a 911 dispatcher at the Key West Police Department in the early 2000s before moving to communications roles with the Temple Terrace Police Department, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), the Department of Juvenile Justice and the Department of Corrections.

Smith, meanwhile, rejoins the Governor’s Office after a stint as Communications Director at FDLE. He will replace Savannah Jefferson, who is leaving the role after four years.

Smith interned on the Governor’s 2018 campaign before joining the administration and working his way up to become Deputy Director of External Affairs. He departed for the FDLE gig earlier this year.

As External Affairs Director, Smith will lead efforts to handle the Governor’s schedule and public appearances, issue proclamations and coordinate volunteer and community initiatives in the state.

The changeover comes as DeSantis prepares to depart the Governor’s Office, with many high-ranking staffers moving on to other roles.