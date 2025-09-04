James Uthmeier leads investigation charging several people in a fuel-theft ring

Attorney General James Uthmeier announced charges busting up what prosecutors say is an illegal theft ring run by migrants.

Uthmeier held a joint news conference with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office to announce the results of a multiagency law enforcement operation. Several migrants are charged with stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of diesel fuel across Florida.

Uthmeier said those crimes occurred in at least a dozen Florida counties. He said Florida is mopping up the mess former President Joe Biden created.

“Joe Biden opened our borders, sanctuary states offered incentives for illegal immigration, and they put Americans at risk,” Uthmeier said. “The majority of this group of criminal aliens were let into the country under the Biden administration, and the effects are widespread. Accountability is coming for these sanctuary policies putting Floridians at risk.”

Uthmeier added that the “majority” of the migrants charged in the case are in the U.S. illegally, but not all are. Investigators say those charged in the case are facing racketeering and conspiracy charges. Four of them are also charged with money laundering in excess of $100,000.

The multiagency operation was called “Van Diesel” because it’s believed vans were modified to haul up to 500 gallons each of stolen fuel that was siphoned from tanks that were stored in multiple gas stations.

“Fuel theft of this magnitude puts drivers at risk, undermines the integrity of our fuel supply, and robs businesses in our communities,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. “To those who think organized crime can go undetected, let this case be a reminder: we are watching, we are working together, and we will hold you accountable.”

The theft ring is believed to have profited some $400,000 after selling the stolen fuel. Ten people have been arrested. Of those, Uthmeier said seven are in the country illegally. Officials say more arrests are likely.

Meanwhile, Uthmeier announced developments in the legal action against a truck driver charged with three counts of vehicular homicide in connection to a deadly crash on the Florida Turnpike Aug. 12. Officials say that driver, India native Harjinder Singh, was in America illegally.

“The Attorney General issued a criminal subpoena to the Ceres, California-based company White Hawk Carriers — the employer of Singh. The Attorney General also issued legal demands to California and Washington for their role in issuing the commercial driver’s license” that Singh obtained there after Singh illegally entered America through Mexico, according to a news release.

Florida Highway Patrol investigators say Singh was behind the wheel of a semi-tractor trailer rig when it engaged in a U-turn on the turnpike near Fort Pierce. The semi collided with a minivan as all three occupants of that vehicle were killed. Singh was arrested and remains in the St. Lucie County Jail without bond.