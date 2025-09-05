Ted Yoho backs Marshall Rawson in HD 10

A former North Florida Congressman is weighing in on a Florida House race, backing Marshall Rawson over the son of the current officeholder.

“Marshall Rawson is a conservative fighter with a backbone to get things done for his constituents in Tallahassee,” said Ted Yoho, who represented Florida’s 3rd Congressional District from 2013 until 2021.

“Any Floridian can take a look at Marshall’s track record and know that he is a tried-and-true public servant and America First conservative. Marshall will stand up to the radical rhetoric of the Left and ensure that our communities are safe, our freedoms stay intact, and that we preserve our agricultural industry. I fully stand behind Marshall’s campaign and endorse him to be the next State Representative for District 10 in the Florida House.”

Rawson, a member of the Florida Guard who aided Gov. Ron DeSantis’ illegal immigration fight in Texas and who also served under Secretary of State Cord Byrd as a legal aide in addition to interning at the Department of Agriculture, is “excited and honored” by the endorsement.

“Yoho has been a bold leader when it comes to the strengthening of the U.S. on the world’s stage, an advocate of Florida agricultural growers, and in Congress, he was not afraid to vote alone when necessary. We need more independent conservatives in Tallahassee, and I look forward to being that for District 10,” Rawson said.

“His statement of support means a great deal to me as I fight for Florida’s future. Given the opportunity to serve in the State House, I promise to be a strong advocate for our farmers and ranchers and will champion our founding principles and the way of life that we cherish here in North Florida.”

Rawson is the second filed candidate, joining Chase Brannan, the son of the outgoing lawmaker, in the field.

Fundraising is roughly equal between the two political newcomers.

Rawson has raised more than $71,000 and had more than $67,000 on hand as of the end of June, which was the close of the last fundraising quarter on file with the Division of Elections. Brannan has raised nearly $92,000 and has spent at least $15,000 of it so far.

The winner of the GOP Primary will likely score an easy win in next November’s General Election, given the district’s strong conservative lean. In his final campaign for the seat, current Rep. Chuck Brannan defeated Democrat Bobby Brady 74% to 26% last Fall.

This time around, no Democrat has filed yet, but a candidate from the American Solidarity Party has opened an account.

The district includes Columbia County and parts of Alachua and Baker.