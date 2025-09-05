Phillip Morris International reports philanthropic investments in Florida veterans, education and local charity

Philip Morris International (PMI) shared details on $1.3 million in philanthropic efforts launched in Florida since 2021. That included investing in advocacy for veterans, supporting literacy on the Gulf coast and funding student scholarships as part of the state’s school choice programs.

“We’re in a new era in which Americans expect practical, results-driven action from the companies operating in their communities and the brands they support,” said Marian Salzman, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at PMI U.S.

The philanthropic announcement accompanied the release of results from a survey conducted by PMI, which shows that Americans expect corporations to support charitable efforts, including at the local level.

That found 84% of Americans believe large companies “have an ethical responsibility to support the communities where they operate.” Moreover, 74% of Americans said they were more likely to do business with a company that followed through on that responsibility.

The survey also showed 59% of people believe corporations may be better equipped than the government to tackle society’s problems, and 72% think companies should try to help solve major system issues.

Along those lines, PMI said it has supported philanthropic causes in areas where it does business, including in the Sunshine State.

That includes financially supporting the Veterans and Servicemembers Legal Clinic at the University of Florida Levin College of Law, which provides legal and policy support for veterans. It also donated to the Wounded Veterans Relief Fund, a North Palm Beach-based nonprofit that provides emergency financial relief to wounded and disabled veterans.

PMI also gave to the Volunteer Florida Foundation to boost disaster recovery funding and service programs, and to the Gulf Coast Community Foundation for programs funded by that Venice-based nonprofit giant.

It also supported the Community Foundation of Sarasota County and the Southwest Florida Community Foundation, two of the most active community foundations in Florida in wealthy Southwest Florida.

PMI also announced it was providing financial support for Step Up For Students, which helps administer Florida’s school choice and scholarship programs.

The corporation also provides funding for Hermanos de la Calle, a grassroots nonprofit organization that furnishes meals and other resources in the Miami area.

“This is not about charity for the sake of appearances—it’s about investing in the real needs of real people,” Salzman said. “This is pragmatic philanthropy at its most powerful, and we’re committed to standing shoulder to shoulder with our trusted local partners in Florida to deliver lasting, measurable change.”