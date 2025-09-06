Takeaways from Tallahassee — TaxWatch eyes the bottom line

Florida TaxWatch has rolled out its annual Taxpayers’ Guide to the State Budget, a deep dive into the $114.8 billion spending plan signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis on June 30.

The 2025-26 budget represents a $3.8 billion dip from last year’s spending — the first real year-to-year reduction since 2011-12. Most of that comes from shrinking federal and trust fund dollars, while state general revenue expenditure actually grew, with nearly $2 billion more in recurring commitments.

Dominic Calabro, the watchdog’s President and CEO, praised lawmakers for delivering $2.1 billion in tax relief, highlighted by the elimination of the state’s sales tax on commercial leases.

“This has been a long-standing top Florida TaxWatch priority. Our 10-plus years of research on the topic led to the BRT tax rate being reduced from 6% to 2% and ultimately to its final elimination. This final cut will save all businesses that rent Florida property a total of $1.5 billion annually.”

Jeff Kottkamp, the group’s executive vice president and General Counsel, pointed to the Legislature’s debt strategy.

“Florida TaxWatch also commends the Governor and the Legislature for their commitment to reducing outstanding state debt. Florida has retired $7.3 billion in tax-supported debt since 2019. The new budget has a provision to use $580 million to continue this effort. In addition, this Legislature created the Debt Reduction Program that will use $250 million annually for accelerated debt reduction,” he said.

But the group didn’t just hand out plaudits. The new budget contains about 1,700 earmarked local projects worth more than $2.5 billion. TaxWatch identified 238 items totaling $413.5 million that qualify as “Budget Turkeys” and flagged another $799.5 million for gubernatorial review. More than half the items DeSantis ultimately vetoed came from that list.

TaxWatch says the annual guide is meant to give policymakers, staff and taxpayers a clearer picture of where Florida’s dollars go — and which ones may need a second look. For now, though, the watchdog is wagging its tail: less debt, less rent tax and a few more turkeys in the oven.

But first, the “Takeaway 5” — the Top 5 stories from the week that was:

—Take 5 —

‘Stunningly reckless’ — DeSantis said he expects Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo will work with legislators in the upcoming Session to create a package of bills ending all state vaccine mandates. The state currently has pre-K-12 immunization requirements for polio, measles-mumps-rubella, chickenpox, Hepatitis B and other diseases. Ladapo also said the Department of Health has the authority to stop about a half-dozen vaccine mandates, though he did not specify which ones. “Those are gone,” he said. Democrats immediately hammered those plans, calling the decision “stunningly reckless” and saying it will put children’s lives at risk if Florida becomes the first state to end all vaccine mandates.

Back to Alcatraz? — The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals has issued a preliminary injunction against a decision by Judge Kathleen Williams that would have required the state of Florida and the Department of Homeland Security to shut down Alligator Alcatraz, a pre-deportation prison for suspected illegal immigrants, pending appeal. And the appeal is optimistic in terms of the facility’s viability. “The Defendants are likely to demonstrate on appeal that the Plaintiffs have failed to state a viable claim based on the Federal Defendants’ alleged violation of (the National Environmental Protection Act) and the (Administrative Procedure Act),” the majority ruled Thursday, rejecting plaintiff claims. After the favorable ruling, DeSantis and Attorney General James Uthmeier trumpeted their vindication.

Next step — President Donald Trump’s political team in Washington is encouraging Florida House Speaker Daniel Perez to run for Attorney General in 2026. That would set up a major Republican Primary between Perez and Uthmeier, whom DeSantis appointed to the Cabinet post earlier this year. A senior White House official told Florida Politics on Friday that Perez, who has maintained a more fractious relationship with DeSantis than any legislative leader during the Governor’s tenure, should explore a run for the statewide office. The discussion occurred during a trip when Perez and his leadership team visited the White House and met with both Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

Unlikely contender — Former House Speaker Paul Renner is entering the Republican Primary for Governor. Renner understands the odds and the competition he faces from former House colleague Byron Donalds and whoever may emerge from the current Governor’s inner circle. Yet he is confident he can make the case to voters around the state just as he did when he ran for the state House, and later in leading the House for two years. DeSantis made clear he doesn’t support Renner pursuing his job. “Governor of what? Oh, look, I’m not supporting Paul Renner. You know, I think it was an ill-advised decision to enter the race,” the term-limited Governor said Wednesday.

New members — Former Rep. LaVon Bracy Davis will be moving to the other side of the Capitol. The Ocoee Democrat won a Special Election in Senate District 15 and will fill the seat left vacant by the unexpected death of Sen. Geraldine Thompson. That keeps the seat in Democratic hands. Bracy Davis headed into the race Tuesday as a favorite. Almost 61% of voters in the district supported Democrat Kamala Harris for President, even as Republican Trump won 56% of the vote statewide. Meanwhile, RaShon Young is making the jump from legislative staff to lawmaker after the Orlando Democrat won a Special Election in House District 40, succeeding Bracy Davis.

— Fentanyl flex —

Sometimes you feel like “flexing” on people to let them know what you’ve been up to — no humbleness, no moving in silence. That’s precisely what DeSantis was feeling this week.

In Orlando, DeSantis announced that the State Assistance for Fentanyl Eradication (SAFE) program has proved to be an effective grant initiative, helping law enforcement take down traffickers and seize fentanyl. Established in 2023, SAFE was designed to provide more funding for large-scale drug operations.

“It was great to be in Orlando this morning to highlight the results the SAFE program has delivered throughout Florida. Two years in, the impact is clear: SAFE is boosting law enforcement resources, helping take down cartel operations and driving record-breaking seizures of fentanyl and other deadly drugs,” DeSantis said. “I will be recommending additional SAFE funding this year, and the Legislature should fully fund this essential program that is saving lives every day.”

Since its creation, SAFE has led to 2,127 arrests, the seizure of 485 pounds of fentanyl and more than 63,000 fentanyl pills. State officials say that it equates to more than 100 million potentially lethal doses. Authorities have also seized 545 pounds of cocaine, 300-plus pounds of meth, $4.6 million in cash, more than 730 firearms and 76 vehicles. And no, that wasn’t just from the local Chuck E. Cheese — we joke.

“FDLE, alongside our sheriffs and police chiefs, are making Florida the least hospitable state in America for cartel activity. If you are pushing poison into Florida, FDLE will catch you and take you to prison,” said Mark Glass, Commissioner of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

— Swiping veteran funds —

Anthony Curtis Brewer, 47, of Tallahassee, Florida, was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of theft of government property after he was accused of allegedly stealing funds from the Department of Veterans’ Affairs.

Brewer could face a potential maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison if he is convicted of the charges, according to an announcement on Friday from John P. Heekin, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Harley W. Ferguson is leading the prosecution, which is also being investigated by the Department of Veterans’ Affairs, the Office of the Inspector General and the Criminal Investigations Division.

It’s important to note that an indictment is not a finding of guilt. It is simply a formal charge brought by a grand jury. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty, and the burden of proof lies with the government to establish guilt beyond a reasonable doubt at trial.

Brewer was arraigned before U.S. Magistrate Judge Martin A. Fitzpatrick on Sept. 3 in federal court in Tallahassee and has a trial date set for Nov. 4 before Chief U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor.

— AG nails fuel felons —

Attorney General Uthmeier announced charges in what prosecutors say was an illegal theft ring run by migrants.

Uthmeier joined the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at a news conference to detail the results of a multiagency operation. Several migrants are accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of diesel fuel across Florida.

He said the crimes occurred in at least a dozen counties, blaming the situation on former President Joe Biden.

“Joe Biden opened our borders, sanctuary states offered incentives for illegal immigration and they put Americans at risk,” Uthmeier said. “The majority of this group of criminal aliens were let into the country under the Biden administration, and the effects are widespread. Accountability is coming for these sanctuary policies, putting Floridians at risk.”

Uthmeier added that while the majority of those charged are in the U.S. illegally, not all are. Investigators say defendants face racketeering and conspiracy charges, with four also accused of laundering more than $100,000.

The operation was dubbed “Van Diesel” because investigators believe vans were modified to haul as much as 500 gallons of stolen fuel siphoned from storage tanks at multiple gas stations.

— White hawk down —

Uthmeier also announced developments in the legal action against a truck driver charged with three counts of vehicular homicide in connection with a deadly crash on the Florida Turnpike on Aug. 12. Officials say that the driver, an Indian native, Harjinder Singh, was in America illegally.

The Attorney General issued a criminal subpoena to the Ceres, California-based company White Hawk Carriers — the employer of Singh. The Attorney General also issued legal demands to California and Washington for their role in issuing the commercial driver’s license that Singh obtained there after illegally entering the United States through Mexico, according to a news release.

Florida Highway Patrol investigators say Singh was behind the wheel of a semitractor-trailer rig when it engaged in a U-turn on the turnpike near Fort Pierce. The semi collided with a minivan; all three occupants of that vehicle were killed.

Singh was brought back to Florida from California by the Lieutenant Governor, and he remains in the St. Lucie County Jail without bond.

— Hola to Hispanic Heritage Month —

The “land of flowers,” named by Ponce de León in the 1500s, has deep Hispanic roots that continue to shape Florida today. Cuban, Puerto Rican, Colombian — you name it, the state is a cultural beacon.

From Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, the U.S. marks Hispanic Heritage Month, and Florida is spotlighting its history. This week, the Department of Education and Volunteer Florida launched the 2025 Hispanic Heritage Month student art and essay contests under the theme “Celebrating Florida’s Hispanic Heritage.”

“Hispanic Heritage Month is a time to celebrate Spain’s influence on Florida’s rich heritage. I hope every student takes this opportunity to learn about the ways Florida has benefited from this influence,” said Education Commissioner Anastasios Kamoutsas.

K-3 students are invited to submit original two-dimensional artwork based on the theme. Four winners will receive a $100 gift card for school supplies and a one-year Florida State Parks pass.

“I am proud to honor the contributions and influence Hispanic cultures have on Florida. As a Cuban American, Hispanic Heritage Month is a way to not only celebrate but to educate our future generations on the value of community and serving others,” said Volunteer Florida CEO Josie Tamayo.

Grades 4-12 are asked to enter the essay contest by writing about a Hispanic Floridian whose story deserves wider recognition. Six winners will be chosen: two elementary students (grades 4-5), two middle school students (grades 6-8) and two high school students (grades 9-12). Each will receive a two-year Florida college plan scholarship from the Florida Prepaid College Foundation and a $100 gift card for school supplies.

— Fines & fees —

Floridians already dread hurricane season, and they dread the insurance paperwork that comes with it even more. So, imagine how upset they’ll be to learn some insurance companies weren’t spending their money correctly.

This past week, Insurance Commissioner Mike Yaworsky announced penalties against eight insurers for claim-handling practices flagged in examinations tied to Hurricanes Ian and Idalia. The penalties total $2,075,000, with two additional reviews pending that could add to the amount. With the 2025 season approaching, fines serve as a warning to insurers not to cut corners in Florida.

“Capital is pouring in and the market is stabilizing, but our office holds insurers to high standards. It is important that consumers have confidence that they are getting what they pay for,” Yaworsky said. “The Office of Insurance Regulation stands ready to fulfill oversight duties assigned by the Legislature and make sure Floridians are being treated fairly, especially after hurricanes. Insurer accountability and consumer protection will always take priority — we want companies to thrive, but companies must also be worthy of doing business in our state.”

The penalties include $400,000 each for American Coastal Insurance Company, American Mobile Insurance Exchange and Clear Blue Insurance Company; $325,000 for Monarch National Insurance Company; $250,000 for Tower Hill Prime Insurance Company; $150,000 for TypTap Insurance Company; $100,000 for Centauri Specialty Insurance Company; and $50,000 for Sutton National Insurance Company. Officials stressed the fines do not affect policyholder rates. For the 2025 season, OIR’s Market Conduct Unit says it will be ready to enforce its standards.

Officials stressed the fines do not affect policyholder rates. For the 2025 season, OIR’s Market Conduct Unit says it will be ready to enforce its standards.

“These fines are proof positive that we are committed to holding them accountable. Floridians can rest assured that I am actively watching insurers, and I will not hesitate to enter the fight on behalf of consumers and policyholders,” said CFO Blaise Ingoglia. “With peak hurricane season approaching, it is more important than ever to ensure that insurance companies are keeping their promises to their customers.”

— Winter Park Ponzi —

Sorry, Phil Collins — it’s not “Another Day in Paradise” this time in the historic, scenic and pricy city of Winter Park.

This week, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested 74-year-old Jerald Benjamin Clawson of Winter Park on one count each of organized scheme to defraud and unlawful use of unregistered securities.

The investigation, a joint effort by FDLE, the Florida Office of Financial Regulation and the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, began in October 2023 when agents learned Clawson was offering and soliciting real estate investments through a mix of cash and bridge loans. He promised victims guaranteed returns but never paid out.

Investigators say Clawson instead pocketed millions that were never invested, using the funds to prop up his Ponzi scheme. FDLE Fort Myers agents obtained a warrant for his arrest, and Clawson was taken into custody Aug. 28 in Winter Park by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The case remains open and will be prosecuted by the Office of Statewide Prosecution.

We can’t imagine any age is a good age to potentially go to prison, but 74 definitely isn’t ideal. Our backs hurt most of the time and we’re not even that old — or sleeping on a concrete cot.

—19 down —

As Paul Hardcastle said (over and over and over) — 19. This week in South Florida, 19 individuals were arrested in connection with an illegal drug trafficking operation that was distributing cocaine and fentanyl throughout Palm Beach and Broward counties.

Dubbed “Operation Trackside,” the 14-month investigation was a joint effort by the Boynton Beach Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Enforcement Group 2 out of West Palm Beach.

“This operation marks a major victory in our fight against the deadly flow of fentanyl and cocaine into our communities. The success of this operation was made possible by the tireless work of our officers and the invaluable support of our neighboring agencies — we stand united in protecting our streets and saving lives,” said Joe DeGiulio, Boynton Beach Police Chief.

What started as a simple drug complaint in 2024 eventually led to the arrests. A search warrant yielded six handguns, two semi-automatic rifles, 11 vehicles, a boat, 5,027 grams of narcotics and $452,026 in cash.

“This is a great example of what can happen when local, state and federal law enforcement combine resources to remove drug traffickers and other bad actors from our streets. These cases strengthen law enforcement partnerships and help make a difference in our communities,” said Deanne L. Reuter, DEA Miami Field Division Special Agent in Charge.

The following individuals were charged as part of Operation Trackside:

— Garett Deshawn Sutton Jr. (46), Boynton Beach

— Antonio Robinson (44), Lake Worth

— Kira Ezra Jones II (30), Boca Raton

— Tarik Anthony Jarrett (45), Mangonia Park

— Ion Miksa

— Darnel Durand Manuel (54), West Palm Beach

— Nicholas Matheney (35), Boynton Beach

— Michael Vantez Hunter Jr. (33), West Palm Beach

— James Edward Anderson (59), West Palm Beach

— Fred Ellis Robinson (65), Boynton Beach

— Amber Micara Greermoore (33), Boca Raton

— Carlton Van Potts (60), Boynton Beach

— Timothy Daniels (56), Riviera Beach

— Kira Ezra Jones (52), Boca Raton

— Alberto Cruz Jr. (62), Greenacres

— Christopher Daniel Jordan (51), Boynton Beach

— Hayward McQueen (73), Fort Lauderdale

— Bobby Young (45), West Palm Beach

— Brian Cannon (54), West Palm Beach

“One more victim of the harmful effects of fentanyl and any illicit drugs is too many,” said FDLE Miami Special Agent in Charge John Vecchio.

Needless to say, someone will have to keep these people informed about how the Miami Hurricanes perform this season, because they won’t know themselves.

— Aloha Aronberg —

For those in Tallahassee with a fix for all things politics — which, if you’re reading this, you probably have — look no further: the perfect high is here, and this time Commissioner Simpson isn’t ripping it off the shelves.

The Capital Tiger Bay Club, a nonpartisan forum on current political issues founded in 1971, is hosting a luncheon with former State Attorney, former State Senator and co-author of the new book “Fighting the Florida Shuffle,” Dave Aronberg.

With a résumé that includes work in the Florida Senate, the White House, and three elected terms as Palm Beach County’s top prosecutor, Aronberg should make a compelling guest for Capital Tiger Bay Club regulars and newcomers alike.

The luncheon is at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center on Tuesday. The luncheon portion begins at 11:30 a.m., with the program from noon to 1 p.m. Expect plenty on the new book and related topics.

If you can’t make it, the Capital Tiger Bay Club will also host Democratic gubernatorial candidate David Jolly on Sept. 18. Media interested in attending can contact Capital Tiger Bay Club Chair Christina Johnson at [email protected].

Enjoy the company, food and discussion — and a brief escape from the heat — with Florida politics mainstay Dave Aronberg and the Capital Tiger Bay Club. Be there or, as Uma Thurman’s Mia Wallace drawls in Pulp Fiction, be square.

— Rattlers Ryde —

On a long road trip, do you ever peek at the drivers with large attachments on the back of their cars or trucks? Or glance at moving vans and wonder, “Where are they headed?”

If you’ve daydreamed like that while riding shotgun, you’re probably familiar with Ryder, a fully integrated port-to-door logistics and transportation company.

This week, Florida A&M University’s School of Business & Industry (SBI) received a $50,000 “Future of Excellence” grant from Ryder. The award will fund scholarships, support SBI programs and christen Room 107 in the SBU building’s south wing as the “Ryder Room.” The space will be used for intern meetings, recruitment and career-focused events.

“The name Ryder is no stranger to FAMU. Our donor wall has included the Ryder name for decades. We’re very proud of our role in educating some of the current generation of Ryder leaders,” said Ira Bates, Interim SBI Dean.

Jay Anderson, Ryder Vice President and Controller, earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration and accounting from FAMU in 2002. He joined Ryder in 2012 after 11 years at Deloitte.

“FAMU’s School of Business & Industry professors and a strong culture of excellence trained me and helped me solidify the career path that led to where I am today,” Anderson said. “It’s a privilege to be able to work with the university and Ryder colleagues to help provide that opportunity for the next generation.”

— Forbes, meet FSU —

It’s always nice to be recognized, especially when it’s your own university or employer. This week, Florida State University was named among “America’s Best-In-State Employers” by Forbes.

For those somehow unaware or living under a rock, Forbes is a highly influential and well-regarded American business magazine/publisher that was founded by B.C. Forbes in 1917. The “E!” of the business world.

The “Best-In-State Employers” list is a collaboration with “Statista” and is set to recognize and highlight various organizations that excel in employee satisfaction and retention. Over 160,000 U.S. employees from companies that have 500+ staff members were surveyed to determine the Forbes rankings.

“We are truly honored to be recognized among the best employers in the state of Florida. This acknowledgment reflects our unwavering commitment to creating a workplace where people feel valued and supported. Our employees are the driving force behind our achievements, and we’re proud to foster an environment that prioritizes their growth, well-being and satisfaction,” said Associate Vice President for Human Resources Renisha Gibbs.

FSU aims to continue its efforts to enhance the employee experience and foster a workplace that attracts and retains top talent in all fields, including academic and professional. FSU was ranked above several notable national companies and was the only one of three universities in Florida included on the list.

Football wasn’t the only thing FSU was being ranked in this week. Big congratulations to everyone associated with the Garnet and Gold.

— Escape with landscape art —

Tallahassee State College (TSC) may be considered the “little sibling” in the 850 compared to FSU and FAMU, but it’s been carving out a name for itself — through sports, academics, rebranding and now art. And art is always worth celebrating.

This week, the TSC Fine Arts Gallery opened its new exhibition, “Visiting Light,” featuring the work of landscape painter Dean Gioia. The show debuted on Thursday. Regarded as one of the Big Bend’s most prominent artists, Gioia has built a career capturing the natural beauty of North Florida.

“I’m honored to share this collection with the Tallahassee community at the TSC Fine Arts Gallery. I hope that visitors to this show will see the beauty of our region in a new and ever-changing way,” Gioia said.

“These 32 paintings represent what I see, what I’m good at painting. From sunlit landscapes to haunting nocturnal images, it’s a bit of everything I’ve focused on for five decades.”

If you missed the opening, the exhibition will remain on display through Oct. 9, free to the public Monday through Thursday from 1 to 4 p.m. Parking on campus is free — so what are you waiting for?

— Limited-edition —

As PBS — and the ever-astute Arthur the Aardvark — taught us: “Having fun isn’t hard, when you’ve got a library card!”

This week, in celebration of “Library Card Sign-up Month” and the upcoming World Athletics Cross Country Championships, Leon County Government and Leon County Public Libraries are rolling out a limited-edition themed library card for all eligible residents. The card features orange and purple shades, the event title in the center and a nature-inspired logo in the corner, evoking a Florida Summer sunrise.

Tallahassee is home to one of the world’s top cross-country courses at Apalachee Regional Park, known for its trails, hills and ideal Fall/Winter running conditions (less so in those famously humid Summer months). On Jan. 10, 2026, the World Athletics Cross Country Championships will be staged there, and the commemorative card will mark the occasion.

Library Card Sign-up Month has been recognized since 1987, thanks in part to the American Library Association, to ensure every child begins the school year with their own card. A library card opens the door to books, e-books, audiobooks, magazines, streaming movies, CDs, DVDs, online tutoring and e-learning resources.

For more information about the 2026 World Athletics Cross Country Championships, visit VisitTallahassee.com/WXC26. Who knows — maybe the card will be collectible one day. But nothing is more valuable than knowledge, and the library remains the perfect beacon for it.

— Step two —

Riding high after a season-opening upset of Alabama, Florida State looks to keep it rolling Saturday against East Texas A&M (noon ET, ACC Network).

It’s a stark contrast from the opener: from facing a program with 18 national championships to one playing just its second game as a Division I team. The Lions’ debut was a 42-13 loss to No. 16 SMU. This week, they draw another ranked opponent.

Unranked before the season, Florida State debuted at No. 14 after toppling Alabama. The Seminoles will be without junior tight end Randy Pittman Jr. due to an injury. Senior running back Roydell Williams, who started the game against Alabama, will also not play due to injury.

Florida State is a big favorite, but it is not uncommon for teams to let down after a big win.

“Coming off the game Saturday, I’m sure all of them, as well as every coach, probably got a lot of positive text messages and feel a little bit better,” Florida State head coach Mike Norvell said. “You accomplished the first step, but none of us signed up for one step. It’s about the continued growth as you progress through a season. Can you go and be better than what you’ve been?”

When FSU beat Alabama 31-17 on Saturday, quarterback Tommy Castellanos threw for 152 yards and ran for a team-high 78 yards in his Seminoles debut.

— The Conjuring: Hamilton Splits —

Time for a breakdown of the third most intelligent-sounding hobby outside of reading and music — film. Same old, same old, you know the drill.

“Weapons” continues to dominate even in a lackluster weekend, leading the box-office pack with $10 million over the Labor Day weekend (which, in Hollywood’s defense, is usually a dead week — it’s the last week of Summer and people prefer being outside). That’s four weeks at the top. Safe to say director Zach Cregger is getting a blank check for his next film. In second place was the 50th anniversary re-release of the monumental, Oscar-winning OG blockbuster “Jaws,” with $8.2 million. And in third was the Austin Butler-led comedy-crime-thriller “Caught Stealing” with $7.9 million. A second life in streaming/VOD seems inevitable for the critically acclaimed film that failed to open big.

Now for the new goodies. The final chapter? The fourth installment of the generation-defining horror series “The Conjuring” hits theaters this week with “The Conjuring: Last Rites.” Based on the real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, “The Conjuring” 1 and 2 cemented director/producer James Wan in the pantheon of horror greatness and led to several spinoffs in both “The Nun” and “Annabelle” series. But all good things must come to an end. Or in this case … evil things? Oscar nominee Vera Farmiga (“Up in the Air,” “The Departed”) and Patrick Wilson (“The Phantom of the Opera,” “Aquaman”) return once again, with Michael Chaves — who helmed the third installment — back in the director’s chair. Early reception is split: 52% on Rotten Tomatoes (78% with audiences), 6.6 on IMDb and 3.0 on Letterboxd. If you like a good scare and enjoy the tales of the Warrens, this one’s worth checking out. And yes, those first two films are great movies, let alone horror films.

On the lighter end, there’s “Splitsville,” the Cannes-premiered ensemble comedy starring Dakota Johnson (“Fifty Shades of Grey,” “The Peanut Butter Falcon”), Adria Arjona (“Andor,” “Hit Man”) and Michael Angelo Covino, who also writes and directs. Critics dig it: 86% on Rotten Tomatoes (94% with audiences), 7.0 on IMDb and 3.6 on Letterboxd. A dark comedy about divorcing couples, it seems like the perfect date-night excuse for a laugh.

For the musical junkies, this week marks the 10th anniversary of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway sensation “Hamilton.” To celebrate, Disney is re-releasing the 2020 Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated theatrical recording in theaters, letting fans enjoy it on the big screen without a Broadway ticket or Disney+ account. Initially slated for theatrical release in 2020, the film was released directly to streaming during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now is the chance to see “The Room Where It Happened” in surround sound, with Leslie Odom Jr.’s vocals shaking the seats.

At home, Hulu has “Blood & Myth,” a documentary by Kahlil Hudson exploring a crime that shattered a remote Native village in northern Alaska (6.5 on IMDb). Netflix dropped “Unknown Number: The High School Catfish,” directed by Skye Borgman, about a teenage girl and her boyfriend viciously cyberbullied by an unknown number for months before a shocking police discovery. It’s pulling 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, 7.0 on IMDb and 3.0 on Letterboxd.

And if none of that hits, there’s college football, the return of the NFL, “Wednesday” season 2’s second half on Netflix, “The Paper” (a spinoff of “The Office”) on Peacock and “Peacemaker” season 2 on HBO. Plenty to watch in so little time. Godspeed and choose wisely.

— Will flat spell ever end? Not soon. —

Welcome to the dead zone. While Florida’s East Coast has enjoyed a smorgasbord of waves in recent weeks, the calm spell drags on along the North Gulf Coast.

It’s maddening. For weeks, National Weather Service marine forecasts have read like a broken record — same old, same old. This weekend is no different: winds will be nearly stagnant, maybe shifting from the northeast to east, but staying under 10 knots. Seas in the open Gulf will hold at 3 feet or less. That bleak surf picture looks locked in from early Saturday through Sunday.

Even the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration buoy about 112 miles northwest of Tampa doesn’t offer any hope. Buoy 42036 was downright disheartening this week, registering swell heights of 0.0 several times — in the open Gulf, no less. Our swell outlook is about as promising as Bluto’s grade-point average in “Animal House.” Sorry, but it’s going to take more patience.

Start training your stamina now. You’ll need it when the real swells finally arrive. Let’s hope that isn’t too far off because the monotony this Summer is painful.

— Capitol Directions —

DeSantis administration — Up arrow — Oh, cute. They think three box-checks make a victory lap.

Joseph Ladapo — Down arrow — Philips Respironics is a BUY BUY BUY.

Blaise Ingoglia — Up arrow — A Primary challenger on deck, but he has plenty of IOUs to cash from Tallahassee allies.

Kevin Steele — Up arrow — A D.C. pit stop, a Trump nod in the works … and suddenly the CFO’s race looks like “Don vs. Ron.”

Daniel Perez — Up arrow — One-on-one with Trump, a million behind Donalds — the Speaker’s chair is starting to look like a throne.

Jared Perdue — Down arrow — Is this a typo? The five-year work program just reads ‘the gays.’

Mike Yaworsky — Up arrow — ‘I can do this all day.’

Lindsay Cross — Up arrow — Standing up for the angels of the sea, while FWC keeps selling their wings.

Lavon Bracy Davis — Up arrow — Any dub the Dems get at this point is worth celebrating.

Rashon Young — Up arrow — The TikTok caucus has arrived.

Molly Best — Up arrow — From deputy to the big chair — Best in name and title.

Richard Corcoran — Up arrow — From campus shake-up to top of the charts — at least in one magazine’s universe.

Donna Adelson — Down arrow — Guilty. As. Charged.

FSU Men’s basketball — Up arrow — Nice head start … call us after tip-off.

Peter Collins — Up arrow — Third term as FSU BOT chair, cementing his GOAT status in Florida higher ed.

Tonja and Charlie Ward — Up arrow — Serving brunch, raising millions, still running the fast break.