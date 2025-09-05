September 5, 2025
St. Pete police officers, firefighters to get 5% pay bump, 6% in 2028

Janelle Irwin TaylorSeptember 5, 2025

Employee Pay raise with green arrow upward with stack of coin on table with office background
'The agreement enhances recruitment and retention efforts.'

St. Petersburg police officers and firefighters will receive 5% raises in Fiscal Years 2026 and 2027, with a 6% raise slated for Fiscal Year 2028, after the St. Pete City Council approved a three-year collective bargaining agreement.

The deal was reached with the St. Petersburg Association of Firefighters Local 747 and the Sun Coast Police Benevolent Association (PBA), the unions representing St. Pete fire and police, respectively. It will apply to all members.

“I want to thank our bargaining teams, and the leadership of the St. Pete Police Department and St. Pete Fire Rescue for reaching this important agreement, and City Council for its approval,” Mayor Ken Welch said after the vote.

“This contract reflects our shared priority of supporting the men and women who protect and serve our community every day. With competitive pay increases over the next three years, we are making a strong investment in public safety, in our first responders, and in the future of St. Petersburg.”

The agreements take effect Sept. 22 of this year and run through Sept. 17, 2028.

“Mayor Welch is one of those rare leaders whose words and deeds regarding law enforcement are in complete alignment. This contract continues to allow St. Petersburg to recruit and retain the best quality law enforcement officers for its citizens, businesses, and visitors,” PBA President Jonathan Vazquez said.

In addition to raises, the agreements also increase the amount of pensionable overtime hours covered by excess pension fund assets to 300 hours per member years for firefighters and police. Firefighters can receive up to $300 per period in assignment pay, while police may receive up to $375 under the agreements.

Assignment pay is extra money allotted for employees who take on extra tasks outside their regular scope of work. For police, that can be things like serving as a K9 officer or being a member of a SWAT team. For firefighters, it applies to things like arson investigations or wildfire response.

“This contract marks a significant step forward in labor-management relations with Mayor Welch and Fire Chief Keith Watts,” St. Petersburg Association of Firefighters President Richard Pauly Jr. said.

“The agreement enhances recruitment and retention efforts by ensuring St. Petersburg’s firefighters remain among the highest-paid in the region. In addition, it provides additional time off and improved pension benefits, further supporting the health, safety, and well-being of firefighters and their families.”

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected].

Categories