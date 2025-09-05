September 5, 2025
Meeting with Florida lawmakers, Donald Trump reinforces support for Byron Donalds
Byron Donalds seeks to turn Donald Trump's campaign promise into law.

Ryan NicolSeptember 5, 2025

Trump is tripling down on his support for Donalds as candidates in Gov. DeSantis' orbit still hesitate to enter the 2026 Governor's race.

A meeting in Washington, where Donald Trump’s team appears to be mapping out its 2026 plans for Florida, which includes another strong showing of support for Byron Donalds.

This week, several other Florida lawmakers visited the White House, including House Speaker Daniel Perez and Republican Rep. Kevin Steele. As first reported by Florida Politics, Team Trump wants Perez to run for Attorney General in 2026, while Trumpworld is encouraging Steele to make a run for Chief Financial Officer.

Donalds, of course, is running to be the state’s next Governor with Trump’s blessing. But as Perez met with Trump, a source confirms that the two discussed the Florida Governor’s race in addition to Perez’s potential plans.

During the meeting, Trump called Donalds. The President was effusive in his praise of Donalds’ campaign.

That’s notable as Perez just contributed $1 million to Friends of Byron Donalds PAC, which is backing Donalds’ gubernatorial bid. Perez made the contributions through two political committees he chairs — Miami United PC and Conservatives for a Better Florida.

The gubernatorial race has long been viewed as a proxy fight between Trump and DeSantis. First Lady Casey DeSantis had reportedly weighed a run, but has not announced a decision. The Governor then appointed Jay Collins as Lieutenant Governor to replace now-Florida International University President Jeanette Nuñez.

Collins, too, has been hesitant to throw his hat in the ring.

Trump seems intent on making sure his support of Donalds is unwavering. And that’s part of the problem for Team DeSantis, as Donalds has already amassed plenty of cash and widespread support from Republican leaders across the state.

With Team Trump potentially backing GOP candidates in the races for Attorney General and Chief Financial Officer, that would set up even more battlefronts between the President’s and Governor’s camps, as both positions are currently filled via DeSantis appointees.

But while Perez and Steele decide whether they want to run, Donalds is still getting strong support from the President.

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to [email protected].

