Ron DeSantis blames university system for Zohran Mamdani popularity

Gov. Ron DeSantis says a generation of youth have been brainwashed, and the likely outcome of the New York City Mayor’s race proves why.

“if you look at Mamdani in New York City and like, we see this guy and we’re like, this is nuts. How could this guy possibly end up getting elected to be the mayor of the largest city in the United States … And I think the answer is the universities with the ideological agenda and the indoctrination have turned out a generation of students that basically talk leftism as almost a second language. That’s their assumptions. They never had their assumptions challenged,” DeSantis said.

The Governor made the comments Friday at a State Freedom Caucus event. He left unanswered the question of how conservatives win elections elsewhere if a generation of students, who are lower-propensity voters historically than older people, are able to swing the popular vote in Gotham.

DeSantis has called Mamdani, the Democratic nominee in New York, a “communist” who could begin the “collapse of New York City.” He has complained that the candidate wants to replace police with social workers. He’s said repeatedly that he expects the price of real estate to go up because of the exodus of arrivals from the Empire State.

Yet his commitment thus far seems mostly rhetorical. He has not, for example, lent his political apparatus to Curtis Sliwa, the Republican nominee in the NYC mayoral race.