Dean Black slates re-election fundraiser for Wednesday

A Jacksonville Republican member of the Florida House is gearing up for re-election, and an event this week at Epping Forest will provide fuel for the machine.

Rep. Dean Black’s event, which starts at 5:30, features a lot of prominent names on the host committee, including U.S. Rep. John Rutherford, state Sen. Clay Yarborough, House Speaker Pro Tempore Wyman Duggan, state Rep. Jessica Baker, Jacksonville City Council President Kevin Carrico, VP Nick Howland, and others.

Black, the former chair of the Duval County Republican Party, is currently running unopposed for another term in HD 15.

Fundraising has been modest thus far. He’s raised more than $36,000 and had almost $28,000 on hand as of the end of June, which was the closing date for the quarterly reports required by the Florida Division of Elections.

Black beat Democrat Gary McManus in 2024 with 65% of the vote, so his re-election to a third term isn’t in much doubt.