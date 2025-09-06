September 6, 2025
Dean Black slates re-election fundraiser for Wednesday
Dean Black has a watershed moment.

A.G. Gancarski

dean black copy
He had little trouble winning previous elections.

A Jacksonville Republican member of the Florida House is gearing up for re-election, and an event this week at Epping Forest will provide fuel for the machine.

Rep. Dean Black’s event, which starts at 5:30, features a lot of prominent names on the host committee, including U.S. Rep. John Rutherford, state Sen. Clay Yarborough, House Speaker Pro Tempore Wyman Duggan, state Rep. Jessica Baker, Jacksonville City Council President Kevin Carrico, VP Nick Howland, and others.

Black, the former chair of the Duval County Republican Party, is currently running unopposed for another term in HD 15.

Fundraising has been modest thus far. He’s raised more than $36,000 and had almost $28,000 on hand as of the end of June, which was the closing date for the quarterly reports required by the Florida Division of Elections.

Black beat Democrat Gary McManus in 2024 with 65% of the vote, so his re-election to a third term isn’t in much doubt.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

Categories