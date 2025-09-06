September 6, 2025
Florida men nearly 50 points down in Granite State ballot test
At this point, both Ron DeSantis and Marco Rubio are on solid footing.

A.G. Gancarski

FLAPOL030121CH14
Ron DeSantis, Marco Rubio on the rocks in New Hampshire.

Gov. Ron DeSantis never made it to the New Hampshire primary during his truncated 2024 presidential campaign.

And polling of the Granite State shows that if he or Secretary of State Marco Rubio ran for President in 2028, the scions of the Sunshine State would face a cloudy outlook against the sitting Veep in a hypothetical Republican presidential primary.

JD Vance has 56% support according to a St. Anselm Poll taken in late August.

To put that in perspective, it’s seven times the 8% “America’s Governor” has.

And it’s eight times Rubio’s 7%.

New Hampshire has an open primary, allowing for crossover votes, but all three men are capital-R Republicans with little indication of crossover appeal.

The polling matches other single-state surveys from California, North Carolina, Texas and Vance’s native Ohio, each of which show Donald Trump’s second in command well in front, with the Florida men in single digits.

As a presidential candidate previously, New Hampshire proved to be rocky ground for DeSantis, with controversies about everything from Dr. Seuss books to Donald Trump saying he wore “lifts” to endorsements from shopkeepers that didn’t happen dogging him. He was as far back as fifth place in some polls.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

Categories