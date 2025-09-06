Jay Collins says next Governor must keep ‘DeSantis movement alive’

While Lt. Gov. Jay Collins says he’s still “measuring” and “taking a long, hard look” at running to be Gov. Ron DeSantis’ successor, he nonetheless believes the next Governor should extend the legacy of the current one.

“It’s about the right candidate, making sure they follow through, and making sure that they grab the will of the people,” Collins said. “They keep the DeSantis movement alive with what we’ve done in the state, but they also work hand in hand with the president’s agenda, you know, whether it’s illegal immigration, it’s on economic matters, on education.”

What if a Republican runs and prevails in next August’s primary who isn’t aligned with the Governor or President Donald Trump?

In that case, Collins argues, the outcome is potentially more bleak.

“If the wrong candidate wins that race and they get forward and they can’t follow through the conservative values, they can’t stand up for what really matters to the people and keep the successes and the wins of Governor DeSantis and the things we’ve done and support the President’s mission, accordingly. Well, then you could lose this race, but it’d be really hard,” the Tampa Republican and former state Senator added.

The quotes come from an interview on Fox News Saturday morning.

Should Collins enter the race, he will face two well-known Republicans: U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, who is endorsed by Trump, and former House Speaker Paul Renner.

DeSantis said Renner’s decision to run was “ill-advised” and also said Donalds “hasn’t been a part of any of the victories that we’ve had here over the left.”

But with less than a year until the primary, decision time looms for candidates who are serious about winning.

And even the friendliest interviewers keep asking what the former Green Beret, hailed by DeSantis as the “Chuck Norris of Florida politics,” will do.

Collins says if he does run, he will make up for lost time.

“When we’re in, there’ll be no doubt about it. You’ll see us moving, you’ll see us moving on this quickly,” he promised.