September 6, 2025
Byron Donalds doesn’t think Florida can ‘end all vaccine mandates’

A.G. Gancarski

BYRON DONALDS
The Legislature may not be on board.

A Republican candidate for Governor is breaking with the Ron DeSantis administration on its push to eliminate vaccination requirements.

“Do I think they’re going to end all vaccine mandates? No, I don’t. Because a lot of that stuff has to go through the legislature. We’ll see what happens,” U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds told Fox Business host Stuart Varney.

Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo compared vaccine requirements to “slavery” during a press conference this week where he vowed to dump those currently in place, which include pre-K-12 immunization requirements for polio, measles-mumps-rubella, chicken pox, Hepatitis B and other diseases.

Donalds said some might be in play, even as the state is already “rolling back” the original guidance from the executive branch.

“Take a vaccine like measles, mumps and rubella. I think it’s pretty clear at this point there’s not going to be an end to a requirement for that to go to schools. But I do think that some of the non-statutory vaccines, they need to take a long hard look at that. The governor’s office is starting that already. Maybe we should pull back some of those. We’ll see what that goes.”

Donalds also advocates “stretching out the vaccine schedule,” which currently requires babies “getting four, five, six shots inside of their first month of life.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014.

