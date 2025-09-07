Francis Suarez says Miami welcomes and will be ready to host G20 Summit

Miami is now going to be at the center of much of the Free World next year as the G20 Summit is set to be held in the South Florida metropolis and leaders say they welcome the event and will be more than ready.

G20 is the acronym for Group of 20 which represents the world’s countries leading the largest economies. President Donald Trump announced the meeting will take place next year and will be held at his golf resort Doral, which is in Miami.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said the city will be more than ready to handle the international meeting and conference. It’s the first time a Republican-led city will host the event.

Suarez said the event will present a historic event for Miami.

“Miami is honored to host the G20 summit, marking a historic moment for both Miami and the nation. This summit underscores Miami’s growing influence as a global hub for business, culture, and diplomacy,” Suarez said in a prepared statement.

“It reinforces Miami’s role on the international stage when events like the G20, the America Business Forum and the 2026 FIFA World Cup, want to call Miami home. We are ready to play a leading role by bringing global leaders and entrepreneurs together in shaping the conversations that matter most around the world.”

The event being held at Trump’s Doral country club is not without its controversy. Trump said the golf resort that he owns is “the best location” for the high-stakes international gathering.

That raises some questions as to what Trump and his family will make financially from hosting the event at one of his properties. Trump dismissed any of those concerns.

He’s insisting his family’s business “will not make any money on it.”

In his first term, Trump tried to host a separate global summit at the club, but backed down after criticism from his own party about the propriety of doing so. Now, though, Trump rarely travels domestically without golfing at or staying in properties bearing his name and has faced very little political blowback.

Trump’s sons have taken over running the Trump Organization while their father is in the White House. But the president has nonetheless prided himself in blurring the line between domestic and global policy and generating profits for the Trump brand.

Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.