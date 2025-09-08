Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 9.8.25

Good Monday morning.

Florida State University and the Claude Pepper Foundation are marking the 125th anniversary of Sen. Claude Pepper, one of Florida’s most enduring political giants. The celebration runs from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 12, at FSU’s Claude Pepper Center.

The program features a keynote by James C. Clark, senior lecturer at the University of Central Florida, alongside presentations on Pepper’s legacy at FSU, his namesake library and museum, and his decades of public service — from health care battles to elder advocacy.

A highlight of the day will be the first public screening of the new documentary The Legacy of Claude Denson Pepper, chronicling the life and work of one of the most respected voices in 20th-century American politics.

Guests can grab a continental breakfast starting at 8, sit in on panels throughout the morning, and close out with a buffet lunch at noon. It’s a chance to honor a figure whose values still echo through both Florida policy and FSU’s campus.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@Martina: It’s 14:00 and more than half empty, only one way to get in. Thank you, (Donald) Trump!!!

—@JoePompliano: Rolex inviting Trump to its suite at the U.S. Open might end up saving the company billions if it earns them a tariff exclusion

Apple launch event — 1; the Emmys — 6; Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Cabinet will meet — 9; ‘Black Rabbit’ with Jude Law and Jason Bateman premieres on Netflix — 10; Florida TaxWatch Government Productivity Awards — 10; ’Tulsa King’ season three premieres — 13; Paul Thomas Anderson’s ’One Battle After Another’ starring Leonardo DiCaprio premieres — 18; Special Elections for SD 11 and HD 90 — 22; Taylor Swift’s new album ’The Life of a Showgirl’ drops — 25; Regular Session Committee Weeks begin — 28; Florida TaxWatch Annual Board Meeting — 28; ’Tron: Ares’ premieres — 32; ‘Six Kings Slam,’ featuring six of men’s tennis’ best players in the world, premieres on Netflix — 37; NBA returns to NBC, with 2025-2026 season Opening Day tipoffs including the Houston Rockets visiting the Oklahoma City Thunder — 43; ’Mayor of Kingstown’ season four premieres — 48; Future of Florida Forum (F3) & Florida Chamber annual meeting — 49; Miami Beach City Commission Elections — 57; ‘Landman’ season two premieres on Paramount+ — 69; ’Wicked: Part 2’ premieres — 74; ’Stranger Things’ final season premieres — 79; Bears vs. Eagles on Black Friday — 81; Florida Transportation, Growth & Infrastructure Solution Summit — 86; Florida Chamber Annual Insurance Summit — 86; Special General Elections for SD 11 and HD 90 — 92; ’Knives Out 3’ premieres — 95; DeSantis and the Cabinet will meet — 100; ’Avatar: Fire and Ash’ premieres — 102; Broncos vs. Chiefs in Kansas City on Christmas Day — 108; Legislative Session begins — 127; Milano Cortina Olympic & Paralympic Games begin — 151; last day of the Regular Session — 186; MLB Opening Night matchup between the Giants and Yankees — 198; MLB 14-game Opening Day slate — 199; Tampa Bay Rays will play their first game at the newly repaired Tropicana Field — 210; MLB Jackie Robinson Day — 219; F1 Miami begins — 235; Untitled ’Star Wars’ movie premieres — 256; MLB Lou Gehrig Day — 267; FIFA World Cup begins — 276; 96th annual MLB All-Star Game — 309; Yankees host the Mets to mark the 25th anniversary of 9/11 — 368; MLB Roberto Clemente Day — 372; ’Avengers: Doomsday’ premieres — 466; Another untitled ’Star Wars’ movie premieres — 466; Tampa Mayoral Election — 540; Jacksonville First Election — 561; Jacksonville General Election — 617; ‘Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse’ premieres — 635; ‘Bluey The Movie’ premieres — 697; ’The Batman 2’ premieres — 753; ’Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres — 830; Los Angeles Olympics Opening Ceremony — 1040; U.S. Presidential Election — 1156; ’Avatar 4’ premieres — 1556; ’Avatar 5’ premieres — 2287.

— TOP STORY —

“Meeting with Florida lawmakers, Donald Trump reinforces support for Byron Donalds” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — In a Washington meeting mapping out 2026 plans, Trump tripled down on his support for Donalds’ gubernatorial bid. Trump’s team is also encouraging House Speaker Daniel Perez and Rep. Kevin Steele to run for Attorney General and CFO, respectively, challenging DeSantis’ appointees. During a White House visit, Trump praised Donalds’ campaign while on the phone with him, a significant move as Perez, a potential rival, recently contributed $1 million to a pro-Donalds PAC. With DeSantis’ allies like Casey DeSantis and LG Jay Collins still hesitant to enter the race, Trump’s unwavering support for Donalds solidifies the contest as a major proxy fight, with Team Trump preparing for battle on multiple fronts.

“Trumpworld wooing candidate to run against Ron DeSantis’ hand-picked Attorney General” via Alexandra Glorioso and Emily Goodin of the Miami Herald — People around Trump have been courting Florida House Speaker Perez to run for Attorney General. Perez and his leadership team were in Washington on Thursday for a Florida summit organized by the White House. Before the event, they had separate meetings at the White House with top-level officials, including Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, according to a senior administration official. They also met with Trump, although the President stated that the topic of Perez campaigning for Attorney General did not come up. Perez, a Miami lawyer, also visited Washington last week to discuss a potential run, according to a person familiar with the talks.

“Trump’s team is ‘encouraging’ Kevin Steele to run for CFO” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Steele is being “encouraged” by Trump’s political camp to run for Chief Financial Officer, setting up a potential GOP Primary battle between Team Trump and Gov. DeSantis. A Trump endorsement would challenge DeSantis-appointed incumbent CFO Blaise Ingoglia, a well-known hawk against big government. While Ingoglia enjoys significant name recognition and establishment support, Steele running under the Trump banner could neutralize that advantage. The move mirrors a similar White House push for House Speaker Perez to challenge another DeSantis appointee for Attorney General. This signals a broader effort by the Trump camp to assert influence over Florida’s 2026 Cabinet races, forcing GOP officials to choose sides in a high-stakes power struggle.





— STATEWIDE —

“Trump questions DeSantis’ push to end all Florida vaccine mandates” via Emily Goodin of the Miami Herald — Trump distanced himself from Florida’s plans to become the first state to end all vaccine mandates — including for schoolchildren — advising caution on the issue and pointing to the many successful vaccinations available. “I think we have to be very careful,” the President told reporters in the Oval Office on Friday. “Look, you have some vaccines that are so amazing. The polio vaccine, I happen to think, is amazing,” Trump continued. “A lot of people think that covid is amazing. You know, there are many people that believe strongly in that, but you have some vaccines that are so incredible. And I think you have to be very careful when you say that some people don’t have to be vaccinated.”

“School leaders react to Florida plan to ax vaccine mandates: ‘That’s so crazy’” via Jeffrey Solochek and Divya Kumar of the Tampa Bay Times — As word rippled across Florida that the state intends to end its vaccine mandate for children, those close to the school system shared deep concerns, calling the decision “frightening” and “crazy.” While local districts await state guidance, educators and health professionals fear the return of eradicated diseases. “My biggest fear is… our children aren’t going to be as safe,” said Hillsborough School Board Chair Jessica Vaughn. A retired school nurse worried it’s a return to the 1820s, as declining vaccination rates threaten herd immunity and increase outbreak risks for illnesses like pertussis. The teachers’ union president called it a political move, questioning why the state is listening to outliers instead of medical professionals who say vaccinations keep students safe.

—“As Florida plans to end vaccine mandates, UF Health calls them ‘safe and effective’” via Bruna Arnaes Baptista Moreira of The Independent Florida Alligator

“New Florida budget outlook has positive outlook for 2026 — but not beyond that” via Gary Fineout of POLITICO — State legislators should have a one-year budget surplus to work with upon their return to Tallahassee in January. But a new outlook shows there are still potential deficits on the horizon despite this year’s bruising budget battle. State economists released new projections that show Florida’s budget will have a surplus into 2027, but it could then swing back into the red the following two years. The latest numbers may reignite another round of cutbacks and belt-tightening while also limiting the extent of any new substantial tax cuts being sought by the Republican-controlled Legislature. The long-range financial outlook — which will be formally approved next week by a joint legislative panel — projects an estimated $3.7 billion budget surplus in 2026-27.

“Florida wildlife agency accused of scrubbing online criticism in possible free speech breach” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Florida’s wildlife watchdog is being accused of muzzling its critics online, with activists and residents accusing the FWC of quietly scrubbing negative comments and blocking users in a possible First Amendment violation. FWC Chair Rodney Barreto has also reportedly blocked critics. This practice contradicts court rulings that regard official social media as digital town squares, where viewpoint discrimination is unconstitutional. While the agency denies blocking users, evidence suggests critical comments are disappearing. This censorship may likely violate public records laws, but accountability remains difficult. As newsrooms shrink, the burden to sue falls on citizens who often lack the resources, allowing officials to get away with playing a game of Whack-a-Mole with the public’s right to speak.

“After backlash, Florida suspends licenses for manta ray captures” via Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel — Florida’s wildlife agency has temporarily suspended licenses that allow aquariums to capture threatened sharks and rays as it weighs permanent changes to its rules. The action follows the controversial capture of a giant manta ray for SeaWorld Abu Dhabi in July near Panama City Beach that outraged some Floridians and sparked concerns from a bipartisan group of state and federal lawmakers. “We understand both your concerns and those raised by the public following the recent harvest of a giant manta ray,” Barreto, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Chair, wrote in his response to lawmakers. The agency stopped issuing new licenses on Aug. 19 for the collection of sharks and rays listed under the Endangered Species Act, he wrote.

“Should Florida’s state bird be the flamingo or scrub-jay? Jim Mooney says both in refiled bill” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Will 2026 be the year when lawmakers finally knock the common mockingbird off its perch as Florida’s official state bird and replace it with two avians far more closely associated with the Sunshine State? Islamorada Republican Rep. Mooney hopes so. He just refiled legislation (HB 11) to make the change, establishing the American flamingo as Florida’s state bird and the blue-and-gray scrub-jay as the state’s official songbird. It’s about more than different feathers on a crest, Mooney said, noting that both the scrub-jay, Florida’s only exclusively native bird species, and the flamingo are emblematic of the state’s recovering ecosystem and how important it is to keep it healthy.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Poll: Trump’s job ratings stay negative; Americans express strong support for vaccines” via Stephanie Perry and Marc Trussler of NBC News — Americans’ views of Trump’s job performance remain negative amid a flurry of activity from his administration on tariffs, immigration and public health. Notably, the poll shows that U.S. adults express strong, bipartisan support for vaccines, as Trump’s Health and Human Services Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has moved to limit certain shots. The poll was conducted before Democratic and some Republican Senators sparred with Kennedy over vaccine access during a contentious congressional hearing last week.

“Trump threatens Chicago with apocalyptic force and J.B. Pritzker calls him a ‘wannabe dictator’” via Will Wissert of The Associated Press — Trump on Saturday amplified his promises to send National Guard troops and immigration agents to Chicago by posting a parody image from “Apocalypse Now” featuring a ball of flames as helicopters zoom over the nation’s third-largest city. “‘I love the smell of deportations in the morning,’” Trump wrote on his social media site. “Chicago is about to find out why it’s called the Department of WAR.” Trump on Friday signed an executive order seeking to rename the Defense Department the Department of War, after months of campaigning to be considered for the Nobel Peace Prize. The renaming requires congressional approval.

“U.S. strike on alleged cartel boat shows Marco Rubio’s influence growing” via Eric Martin of Bloomberg — The strike that blew up an alleged Venezuelan drug-running boat in the Caribbean, killing 11 people, marked a dramatic escalation in Trump’s hardline strategy toward Latin America led by Secretary of State Rubio. It may be just the start. Tuesday’s attack was the culmination of Trump’s yearslong interest in using unprecedented — and legally questionable — force against drug cartels. In 2020, he mused about launching missiles to blow up fentanyl labs in Mexico, according to then-Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.

— ELECTIONS —

FlaPol reported this a week ago — “Newly-elected RNC Chair Joe Gruters endorses James Buchanan for his state Senate seat” via Christian Casale of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Sarasota Republican State Sen. Gruters, coming off his recent election to run the Republican National Committee, has endorsed state Rep. Buchanan to succeed him in the Florida Senate. “James Buchanan is the proven leader our community needs to continue advancing conservative principles and delivering effective results,” Gruters said. Buchanan has been in the House of Representatives since 2018.

“Grassroots organizer Michael Warner to challenge Linda Chaney in HD 61” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Democrat Warner, a Tampa native and grassroots organizer, has filed to challenge Republican incumbent Rep. Chaney in House District 61. Not surprisingly, given his professional work, he’s planning a grassroots campaign, he says, that is focused on “rebuilding trust, addressing affordability, and delivering for families who feel left behind.” The son of a retired U.S. Air Force veteran and a nurse, Warner attended American University, earning a degree in political science and justice. He also completed training at Georgetown University and the Charles Hamilton Houston Pre-Law Institute, according to his candidate bio on his campaign website. Werner previously worked as a paralegal before transitioning to a role as an organizer.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Miamians won’t get a vote on election change after Commissioner no-show meeting” via Tess Riski of the Miami Herald — Miami voters won’t get the chance to decide on moving the city from odd- to even-year elections this November after only two out of five City Commissioner showed up to a special meeting Friday. After public backlash and a monthlong court battle, the measure’s proponents, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Commissioner Damian Pardo, agreed to send the proposed change to a ballot referendum, which would have let voters decide when the city should hold elections. Over the weekend, Suarez called for a special meeting on Friday to send the election date change proposal, as well as a Miami Marine Stadium redevelopment proposal, to voters this Fall.

“Francis Suarez says Miami welcomes and will be ready to host G20 Summit” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Miami is now going to be at the center of much of the Free World next year as the G20 Summit is set to be held in the South Florida metropolis. Leaders say they welcome the event and will be more than ready. G20 is the acronym for the Group of 20, which represents the world’s leading countries with the largest economies. Trump announced that the meeting will take place next year and will be held at his golf resort in Doral, located in Miami. Miami Mayor Suarez stated that the city will be more than ready to host the international meeting and conference. It’s the first time a Republican-led city will host the event. Suarez said the event will be a historic event for Miami.

“Miami-Dade Tax Collector vows to crack down on businesses violating Cuba embargo” via Nora Gamez Torres of the Miami Herald — The first elected Miami-Dade County tax collector has issued a stern warning to local businesses violating U.S. sanctions on Cuba. “I will be cracking down on businesses that illegally engage in commerce with the murderous communist regime in Cuba,” Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez said in a statement. “We know who they are and where they are, and we will take every necessary action to protect our community and uphold the rule of law.” Citing a 1993 Florida law statute and a Miami-Dade County ordinance, Fernandez said his office will revoke or refuse to renew local business tax receipts, formerly known as occupational licenses, for people or entities engaging in unauthorized business activities with Cuba.

“Man arrested in street takeover, marking Broward’s first bust under new stunt driving law” via Angela Dimichele of the Miami Herald — A 22-year-old man is facing a third-degree felony charge in what police say is the first arrest in Broward County under a 2024 state law that increases penalties for stunt driving and street racing. Jeremiah Hernandez, of Hallandale Beach, was arrested by Hollywood Police last week on a charge of felony driving in coordination with a street takeover stemming from a gathering of drivers and spectators at two separate intersections in Hollywood on Aug. 18, 2024, court records show. Between about 1 a.m. and 2:30 a.m., Hernandez participated in the takeover by performing burnouts, doughnuts and drifts in his 2006 Nissan 350Z as the crowd watched him. Multiple people called 911 that morning because of the noise.

“Migrants’ arrival in the Florida Keys leads to human smuggling arrests” via Milena Malaver of the Miami Herald — Two South Florida men are behind bars on human smuggling charges after a group of migrants arrived in the Florida Keys earlier this week. On Thursday, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported stopping a vehicle that was seen picking up “possible migrants that reportedly had just landed in the area.” Several passengers admitted they had recently arrived nearby on a makeshift vessel. Authorities on Friday arrested the boat’s captain and the driver of the car, identified as 38-year-old Jesus Herrera Belett of Key West and 56-year-old Jesus Medina Esquijarosa of Miami. Records show Herrera Belett faces multiple counts of human smuggling, while Medina Esquijarosa is charged with various counts of accessory to human smuggling.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Disney and the decline of America’s middle class” via Daniel Currell for The New York Times — For most of its history, Disney World was priced to welcome everyone, creating a shared American experience where a family in a Cadillac stood in the same lines as one in a Chevy. Today, that middle class has so eroded, and the wealth of top earners has so exploded, that the affluent are the most important market. Disney’s ethos has shifted; it now offers a markedly better experience to the privileged, leaving everyone else to compete to keep up. School bus driver Scarlett Cressel spent years saving for a trip, only to find herself at the bottom of a pecking order that reserves thousands of prime ride spots for big spenders. All magic has a price now.

“Jerry Demings defends Orange County’s spending” via Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — Lambasted a week ago by state officials for “egregious spending,” Orange County leaders defended their proposed $8.3 billion county budget at the first of two required hearings to formally adopt the 2025-26 spending plan and the property tax rate funding much of it. “There are not many counties in Florida growing at the rate of Orange County and we are the No. 1 tourist destination in North America,” Mayor Demings said, outlining the budget challenges of providing services and protection for millions of residents and visitors. “In spite of this, we have been able to maintain our county-wide tax rate that currently is the 11th lowest in the state of Florida.”

“Kissimmee seeks to educate on property taxes amid state push for cuts” via Natalia Jaramillo of the Orlando Sentinel — Fearing what changes may come with DeSantis’ push to eliminate property taxes, Kissimmee is looking to launch a public awareness campaign to educate residents on their key role in city finances. “People say it’s political suicide if you say, ‘Let’s continue charging taxes’ when the state is asking us or the Governor to remove them,” Mayor Jackie Espinosa said at a Commission meeting. “But the reality is, how do we fund things?” At the center of the debate is the tax that funds vital city services, including public schools, stormwater management, police and fire departments. DeSantis and CFO Ingoglia have argued that county and city budgets have unfairly benefited from recent surges in property values statewide.

What Kathy Mears is reading — “Flagler Sheriff extradites accused sexual offender to Florida from North Carolina” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office extradited a man who is accused of sexual battery on a child back to Florida after officials say he was a fugitive in North Carolina and Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner assisted in the situation. Kermit Booth, who is facing the sexual battery charges, fled to North Carolina after the charges in Flagler. He returned to Florida on Friday after he was originally arrested on August 1. He was initially arrested in North Carolina on a Flagler County warrant for two counts of sexual battery on a person less than 12 years of age. Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly himself went to Franklin, North Carolina, on Friday to bring Booth back to Florida. He was being held in the Macon County Jail in Franklin, awaiting extradition. DeSantis granted Staly the extradition request for the sheriff to travel to North Carolina to retrieve the suspect.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Reactions mixed in wake of Hillsborough chief deputy’s cheating allegation” via Dan Sullivan and Tony Marrero of the Tampa Bay Times — The abrupt resignation of Anthony Collins, a respected lawman and the highest-ranking Black person in the Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office, sent shockwaves through the community. The cause: an allegation that he had someone else complete academic papers for an elite FBI program. While Sheriff Chad Chronister says Collins admitted to the cheating, Collins publicly denies it, claiming the person was just a tutor — prompting the sheriff to call him a liar. His departure has devastated the county’s Black community, which saw him as a vital bridge and the potential first Black sheriff. Reaction is mixed, with some defending his long service while others raise serious concerns about his credibility, judgment and the difficult road ahead.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“City Council set to ban elected leaders using free tickets to attend games and concerts” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — The Jaguars are set to kick off their regular season, but the final whistle is about to blow on a longstanding tradition of Jacksonville elected leaders getting free tickets to watch the Jaguars and other events at city-owned venues. The issue emerged suddenly at City Hall last month and accelerated rapidly toward ending a practice that’s been in place for decades. City Council members in two Council Committees unanimously lined up in support of a ban on elected leaders personally using any of the thousands of tickets the city distributes to city employees and constituents each year. Mayor Donna Deegan said City Council should go further and widen the scope of the ban beyond just elected leaders themselves.

“Juror tells all: Jury foreperson in Donna Adelson’s trial speaks out after conviction” via Elena Barrera of the Tallahassee Democrat — Less than 24 hours after Adelson was found guilty in the 2014 murder-for-hire of her former son-in-law, Dan Markel, a juror took to TikTok to dish on the deliberations. The juror, who identified herself as the foreperson, said she was “absolutely blown” by the trial and that the evidence against the “matriarch mastermind” was overwhelming. She cited coded language, witness testimony, and a key wiretap video as convincing factors. Responding to viewer questions, she revealed the jury quickly and unanimously agreed on the guilty verdict, dismissing the defense’s extortion narrative. The foreperson also shared her belief that Markel’s ex-wife, Wendi Adelson, played a role and is likely panicking now that her mother has been convicted.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Manatee County joins growing list of cities, counties challenging Senate Bill 180 with legal action” via Kimberly Kuizon of Fox13 — Manatee County has joined 10 other local governments in a lawsuit against the state over Senate Bill 180. The law, signed to aid disaster recovery, contains language seen as favoring developers by restricting local land use regulations. Manatee County Commissioners, voting 6-1 to join the suit, argue the law is unconstitutional and strips local control over environmental protections like wetlands, siding with residents who fear it takes away their voice. Opponents say the lawsuit pokes a powerful bear in Tallahassee, but supporters insist it’s necessary to protect their quality of life. The suit is expected to be filed by mid-September, setting the stage for a lengthy legal battle over local versus state power.

“Should Florida’s New College go private? Ex-insider breaks with DeSantis allies” via Alice Herman of the Miami Herald — A former senior member of New College of Florida President Richard Corcoran’s administration is leading a push to privatize the institution — a dramatic turn for a conservative insider once tapped to help carry out DeSantis’ ideological overhaul of the Sarasota-based school. Nathan Allen, a New College alum who served as Corcoran’s vice president of strategy and special projects in 2023 and 2024, said his experience inside the project left him disillusioned and convinced that the college’s future is not secure under the current administration or state control.

— TOP OPINION —

“Democrats’ Epstein derangement syndrome” via Mark Leibovich of The Atlantic — To hear his critics tell it, all the disquieting news from Trump this Summer — FBI raids, National Guard deployments — is an elaborate scheme. It has become the Democrats’ go-to exhortation: Trump is doing this to distract you from the Epstein files. They suggest America’s descent into authoritarianism is a mere deflection from a single issue.

No doubt, the President’s friendship with the late financier is a legitimate problem. Trump dismisses it as a “hoax,” but it’s a rare controversy that has shaken his base. After he promised to release the files, his Attorney General falsely claimed to have a client list, which led to a MAGA mutiny when it was revealed not to exist.

Democrats saw an opportunity and began accusing Trump of creating diversions. Now, they dub nearly every escapade a ploy to distract from Epstein. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer even coined the nickname “Epstein Don,” claiming the President endangers people just to hide the files and protect himself.

This strategy is curious and dangerous. By labeling his abuses as mere “stunts” to distract from Epstein, Democrats imply they can be safely ignored. But his strongman tactics are a far greater threat than his standard political distractions, and this drumbeat dilutes the seriousness of his truly un-American actions.

Even fervent anti-Trumpers are frustrated. Former Obama adviser Dan Pfeiffer calls the strategy “so stupid” and inauthentic. Conservative critic Bill Kristol labeled it “a rare trifecta of intellectual failure, political stupidity and moral obtuseness.” They view it as a forced and ineffective message that fails to motivate people.

What this really reveals is the Democrats’ own lack of imagination. Their obsession with the distraction theory may be distracting them from more effective attacks on Trump’s bigger vulnerabilities, like his failure to lower prices or the GOP’s unpopular reconciliation bill. They’re missing the forest for one very specific tree.

— MORE OPINIONS —

“Will Trump’s imperial presidency last?” via Ross Douthat of The New York Times — I once called Trump a “limp caudillo,” but there is nothing limp about Trump 2.0: it’s an imperial presidency, full stop, exceeding his predecessors in powers claimed with little opposition. The only question now is whether this change is permanent or requires a Man of Destiny. His control over the executive branch is likely here to stay, and his expansion of war and tariff powers, where Congress has abdicated, will be hard to reverse. Other moves, from shakedowns to troop deployments, rely on his personal shamelessness. While some of this power is simply his own, the model is tempting. Unless he is comprehensively defeated, this version of executive power will likely outlive the Caesar who created it.

“Florida made a vaccine mistake. Now, it’s everyone’s problem.” via Lisa Jarvis of Bloomberg — U.S. vaccine policy is rapidly dividing into two opposing camps, a piecemeal approach enabled by weak federal leadership that defies public health and leaves everyone vulnerable. The latest fracture comes from Florida, where Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo announced the state would be the first to eliminate vaccine mandates, even for diseases like polio, in a stunning move framed as “medical freedom.” In a jarring juxtaposition, the Governors of California, Oregon and Washington, citing deteriorating trust in the CDC, are forming their own regional alliance to follow guidance from respected medical groups. This patchwork policy system is sure to leave the public baffled and uncertain. No one will remain protected, because viruses don’t recognize state lines; without a functional, unified CDC, we are all at risk.

—”I ran the Florida Department of Health. Dr. Joseph Ladapo is endangering our children” via Scott Rivkees for the Tampa Bay Times

“Space Command belongs in Florida. And so do mail-in ballots” via R. Bruce Anderson of The Ledger of Lakeland — Our beloved Red Florida is the most MAGA state there is; we’ve elected super-majorities, voted for Trump three times in “whopping bigly numbers,” and have the most MAGA-ist Governor. So, the sting is sharp to see Space Command go to Alabama, of all places, as a punishment for Colorado’s mail-in voting. Here’s our Achilles’ heel: we Floridians love mailing it in, too. It’s not political; it’s pure convenience, baked into our culture for retirees, traffic and disasters. Our voting system is one of the cleanest in the nation, so can’t this minor infraction of MAGA purity be overlooked, given our record? Space Command belongs in Florida, please. We’re not Colorado, and trying to denude us from our convenient vote is a no-go.

“State action against insurance company misconduct is a good start – but not enough” via the Orlando Sentinel editorial board — Last week’s triumphant announcement of $2.1 million in fines against eight property insurers for their conduct after Hurricanes Ian and Idalia certainly looks impressive, but it’s not enough. These fines, coming years too late for suffering homeowners, are small enough to be just a cost of doing business. The real story lies in the staggering claim denial rates — nearly 28% after Ian — and allegations that companies slash their own adjusters’ damage estimates to shortchange customers. This happens while the state Legislature cuts insurers breaks after breaks, stacking the deck against consumers. These fines are commendable, but they should only be the start of a deeper investigation into tactics that charge unaffordable premiums, then deny Floridians in their greatest need.

— ALOE —

“TGH Transplant Institute: No. 1 in the nation for organ transplantation” via the Chicago Business Journal — In Tampa, a bold transformation in transplant medicine is reshaping lives and redefining the future of health care. The Tampa General Hospital (TGH) Transplant Institute has emerged as a national leader, combining clinical excellence, cutting-edge technology and a steadfast commitment to patient-centered care. For business leaders in Chicago and beyond, the TGH Transplant Institute is more than a medical success story — it’s a blueprint for how strategic partnerships, operational scale and relentless innovation can drive measurable outcomes in one of health care’s most complex and critical fields. Patients across the country are increasingly turning to Tampa General, drawn by its reputation for excellence, reduced wait times and superior outcomes.

Best wishes to former U.S. Rep. Mark Foley, former Sen. Jeff Clemens, former Sen. Anitere Flores, former Rep. Thad Altman, former Rep. Ed Narain, former St. Petersburg City Council member Jeff Danner, former Rep. and current Orange County Supervisor of Elections Karen Castor Dentel, Ali Pardo, and Sean Phillippi.

