Jimmy Patronis raises alert to Floridians over bogus arrest warrant scheme

A new scam involving bogus federal warrant notices in Florida is gaining traction and Rep. Jimmy Patronis is warning residents to be on the lookout for the trap.

Patronis, a Panhandle Republican for the First Congressional District seat, issued a news release detailing the scam that involves fraudulent federal warrant notices that try to pressure victims into paying money so they can get out of being arrested. The scam includes fake documents that appear to be issued by the FBI or U.S. District Court are being used by criminals who claim to be representatives of law enforcement.

The documents also include fake letters that order recipients to pay bond payments using Bitcoin, debit cards or other mobile applications so they can divert getting arrested. There are also additional threats of being arrested if they don’t fork over money.

The fake documents are elaborate and even use bogus case numbers and signatures along with sketchy formatting purported to come from law enforcement and court officials.

Petronis said Floridians should be skeptical of any such claims of paying money to avoid arrest and if they receive such a pitch, don’t fall for it.

“This is nothing more than a scare tactic by criminals pretending to be law enforcement. No legitimate government agency will ever demand Bitcoin, gift cards, or mobile app payments to avoid arrest,” Patronis said.

“If you receive a notice like this, don’t panic, don’t pay, and report it immediately. Stay aware and call your local sheriff’s office if you are suspicious of fraudulent activity or file a report with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at IC3.gov .”

Here are some of the elements that should raise red flags among any Florida residents who receive such a pitch:

— Demands payment in Bitcoin or other untraceable methods.

— Lists fake case numbers and random phone numbers.

— Contains grammatical errors and suspicious formatting.

— Claims that individuals must pay immediately to avoid arrest.

Patronis advises Floridians to not call the numbers on documents. Never send money under any circumstance. Report the suspicious notices to local law enforcement and file a report with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at IC3.gov .