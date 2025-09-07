September 7, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Jimmy Patronis raises alert to Floridians over bogus arrest warrant scheme

Drew DixonSeptember 7, 20255min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Francis Suarez says Miami welcomes and will be ready to host G20 Summit

HeadlinesNE Florida

Flagler Sheriff extradites accused sexual offender back to Florida from North Carolina

EducationHeadlines

FSU to host event highlighting public service of Claude Pepper

250128-jimmy-patronis-vl-426p-e546c2
Scam tries to intimidate residents into forking over money to avoid going to jail.

A new scam involving bogus federal warrant notices in Florida is gaining traction and Rep. Jimmy Patronis is warning residents to be on the lookout for the trap.

Patronis, a Panhandle Republican for the First Congressional District seat, issued a news release detailing the scam that involves fraudulent federal warrant notices that try to pressure victims into paying money so they can get out of being arrested. The scam includes fake documents that appear to be issued by the FBI or U.S. District Court are being used by criminals who claim to be representatives of law enforcement.

The documents also include fake letters that order recipients to pay bond payments using Bitcoin, debit cards or other mobile applications so they can divert getting arrested. There are also additional threats of being arrested if they don’t fork over money.

The fake documents are elaborate and even use bogus case numbers and signatures along with sketchy formatting purported to come from law enforcement and court officials.

Petronis said Floridians should be skeptical of any such claims of paying money to avoid arrest and if they receive such a pitch, don’t fall for it.

“This is nothing more than a scare tactic by criminals pretending to be law enforcement. No legitimate government agency will ever demand Bitcoin, gift cards, or mobile app payments to avoid arrest,” Patronis said.

“If you receive a notice like this, don’t panic, don’t pay, and report it immediately. Stay aware and call your local sheriff’s office if you are suspicious of fraudulent activity or file a report with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at IC3.gov.”

Here are some of the elements that should raise red flags among any Florida residents who receive such a pitch:

— Demands payment in Bitcoin or other untraceable methods.

— Lists fake case numbers and random phone numbers.

— Contains grammatical errors and suspicious formatting.

— Claims that individuals must pay immediately to avoid arrest.

Patronis advises Floridians to not call the numbers on documents. Never send money under any circumstance. Report the suspicious notices to local law enforcement and file a report with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at IC3.gov.

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFrancis Suarez says Miami welcomes and will be ready to host G20 Summit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories