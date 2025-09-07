Elderly-law expert joins FisherBroyles firm in Southwest Florida

A prominent Southwest Florida law firm has hired a veteran lawyer experienced in estate and guardianship litigation.

Naples-based FisherBroyles added Jamie Schwinghamer to their roster of legal eagles. Schwinghamer is not only joining the firm, she’s entering the roster as a partner.

Schwinghamer has about two decades of experience. Her legal specialties include estate law, trust, guardianship, administration and civil trial expertise.

Much of her work focuses on guardians and agents under powers of attorney. She’s also skilled at handling health care surrogate designations and trust and estate beneficiaries.

Beyond those areas of law, Schwinghamer has deep background in commercial litigation including contracts, shareholder and partnership disputes along with real estate conflicts.

“Joining FisherBroyles allows me to leverage its innovative platform while continuing to focus on what I am passionate about — protecting families, ensuring justice and guiding clients through some of life’s most challenging legal matters,” said Schwinghamer. “I am excited to collaborate with a team that values both professionalism and client-centered service.”

Beyond that guardianship and fiduciary claims she’s handled, Schwinghamer has extensive experience in securing injunctions and other legal maneuvers to prevent and limit exploitation of the elderly.

“Jamie’s experience in high-profile trust and estate disputes, combined with her compassionate approach to guardianship matters, makes her an invaluable addition to our Naples team,” said James Fisher II, cofounder and managing partner of FisherBroyles. “Her ability to handle sensitive and complex issues aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering exceptional client solutions.”

Schwinghamer’s service is not limited to the courtroom. She’s also the President of the Collier County Bar Association and Past President of the Collier County Women’s Bar Association.

She earned her law degree form the University of Miami School of Law in 2006. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree in interdisciplinary social science form Florida Gulf Coast University.

Fisher Broyles has grown in prominence in the past two decades. It was founded on the Gulf Coast in 2002.