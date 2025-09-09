Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 9.9.25

Good Tuesday morning.

A top of the ‘burn shoutout to Carol and Walt Dover on the celebration of their 47th wedding anniversary.

___

My fingers were working on Monday, so I took a couple of shots:

🗳 — Discontent with Ken Welch is boiling over. Who will step up?: St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch has nearly four years in office under his belt at City Hall, and his time has been marred by negative headlines after negative headlines. Yet only one person has filed to challenge him, and she’s not known for running viable campaigns. With Welch piles, failed Rays deals and absenteeism finally catch up to him? Read more here.

🍟 — Would you like some cries with that?: McDonald’s CEO took to CNBC this month to whine about ‘no tax for tips’ and how it was unfair to companies, like his, that don’t allow employees to take tips. Yet an executive under Chris Kempczinski’s employ later said the company is totally cool with the Donald Trump-priority policy. And what a silly hill to die on, considering the myriad ways President Trump gives the Golden Arches free PR on the regular. Read more here.

___

New polling shows U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds with an overwhelming lead in the Republican race for Governor.

It’s not even close, and his momentum is still building.

On a theoretical ballot with Lt. Gov. Jay Collins and former House Speaker Paul Renner, Donalds would receive 40% of the vote outright, according to a survey by The American Promise.

Collins would each take 2%.

But on an “informed ballot” — a theoretical ballot voters consider after hearing more information about each candidate, including President Trump’s endorsement of Donalds — the GOP frontrunner’s vote share grew to 57%.

Donald’s name value has also been increasing. Since January, Donalds’ name ID has climbed 14 percentage points to 52%, while his overall net favorability grew 11 points to 43%.

This all spells bad news for others in the race, according to political strategist Ryan Tyson, who noted that Collins and Renner both have qualified name IDs below 15%, while also having less campaign cash to spend on popularizing themselves.

“For Donalds to do this without a statewide media buy is a resounding accomplishment,” he said. “Florida is a very big, very expensive state to compete in, so challengers will need substantial resources just to become competitive.”

The poll, conducted Sept. 4-5 with 800 likely Republican Primary voters, found economic issues are top-of-mind in the race, with 6 in 10 respondents saying cost-of-living and spending concerns will most inform their choice for Governor.

Notably, the poll omitted one key player who may or may not enter the race: First Lady Casey DeSantis.

Tweet, tweet:

___

The Florida Chamber Foundation is expanding its Florida Prosperity Initiative with the hire of Heather Cogar as the initiative’s Statewide Director of Community Engagement.

The initiative aims to halve childhood poverty in Florida by 2030. Cogar brings years of experience from both the public and private sectors to the work. For Cogar, the initiative is personal.

“Growing up in the challenges of the foster care system, serving as a Deputy Sheriff and running a small business have all taught me that the Florida Prosperity Initiative’s approach is the right one, and I’m looking forward to partnering with more and more business and community leaders as we continue to change lives,” Cogar said.

“Every child deserves the chance to thrive, and by working hand in hand with business and community leaders, we can remove barriers that hold families back and build a future where opportunity is within reach for all Floridians, regardless of their ZIP code.”

The Florida Prosperity Initiative, spearheaded by Florida Chamber Foundation President Mark Wilson, targets the nearly 715,000 children living in poverty in Florida. Half of them live in just 15% of the state’s ZIP codes.

In addition to targeting high-poverty areas, the program looks at 10 root causes of poverty, including food insecurity; unaffordable and unattainable housing; limited access to health care; unsafe homes or neighborhoods; lack of employment opportunities; lack of education and workforce development; insufficient transportation; unaffordable and unattainable child and family care; lack of financial literacy; and lack of community voice.

___

“Florida Chamber backs Lauren Melo for SD 28” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The Florida Chamber of Commerce has endorsed Rep. Melo in her bid for Senate District 28, adding another major business lobby to her list of powerful backers. The Naples Republican and small-business owner is the sole candidate running to succeed term-limited Sen. Kathleen Passidomo, who has also endorsed her. Chamber President Mark Wilson praised Melo as a “pro-jobs advocate,” joining the Associated Industries of Florida in supporting her campaign. In response, Melo vowed to “fight for policies that enable businesses, workers and families to prosper.” As the lone contender in the heavily Republican-leaning district, Melo is now positioned as the overwhelming favorite to win the open seat.

___

“Want more Florida Politics in your Google News feed? There’s a new tool for that.” — Google News has launched a new “preferred sources” feature, allowing users to customize their “Top Stories” feed to display content from their favorite publications prominently.

For followers of Florida’s political landscape, this tool is a game-changer, ensuring they receive timely, in-depth reporting on the Governor’s office, the Legislature, and high-stakes campaigns.

By selecting Florida Politics as a preferred source, readers can prioritize its indispensable coverage, ensuring they see the latest headlines on key issues, such as property insurance and the state budget, first. Here is a simple, step-by-step guide to enable the feature. Don’t forget about other ways to connect, such as through our breaking news text messages, following @Fla_Pol on X, and signing up for newsletters like Last Call, Takeaways from Tallahassee and The Delegation.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

Tweet, tweet:

—@PressSec: The latest piece published by the Wall Street Journal PROVES this entire “Birthday Card” story is false. As I have said all along, it’s very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it. President Trump’s legal team will continue to aggressively pursue litigation. Furthermore, the “reporter” @joe_palazzolo, who wrote this hatchet job, reached out for comment at the EXACT same minute he published his story, giving us no time to respond. This is FAKE NEWS to perpetuate the Democrat (Jeffrey) Epstein Hoax!

—@TayfromCA: Time for @newscorp to open that checkbook, it’s not his signature. DEFAMATION!

Truth, truth:

—@DSTweets: How could (Gov. Ron) DeSantis’ top health official not consider what happens to kids and vulnerable seniors if he ends Florida’s vaccine protections? It’s a stunning admission. This decision must be reversed.

Tweet, tweet:

—@BryanAvilaFL: All flash, no toughness. The @MiamiDolphins should fire Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier after one of the worst performances in a season opener that I have ever seen.

—@Corey_Clarke: Remember that time when a college football team that had Jared Verse, Keon Coleman, Braden Fiske, Renardo Green and eight other NFL Draft picks wasn’t deemed good enough to play in the playoffs? Wild times, man.

—@StoolePresidente: If USF beats Miami this week, they should be #1 in the country. End of story.

—@FearThePegasus: Florida (SEC): Ranked #15 without a single game being played. USF (G5): Ranked #18 after beating two top-25 teams in their first two games (one of which was Florida). The blatant bias is shameful. I fought this fight for UCF, and I’ll do it for USF — the system is a sham.

Tweet, tweet:

— DAYS UNTIL —

The Emmys — 5; DeSantis and the Cabinet will meet — 8; ‘Black Rabbit’ with Jude Law and Jason Bateman premieres on Netflix — 9; Florida TaxWatch Government Productivity Awards — 9; ’Tulsa King’ season three premieres — 12; Paul Thomas Anderson’s ’One Battle After Another’ starring Leonardo DiCaprio premieres — 17; Special Elections for SD 11 and HD 90 — 21; Taylor Swift’s new album ’The Life of a Showgirl’ drops — 24; Regular Session Committee Weeks begin — 27; Florida TaxWatch Annual Board Meeting — 27; ’Tron: Ares’ premieres — 31; ‘Six Kings Slam,’ featuring six of men’s tennis’ best players in the world, premieres on Netflix — 36; Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association (FRLA) Fall Board Meeting and Gala begins — 41; NBA returns to NBC, with 2025-2026 season Opening Day tipoffs including the Houston Rockets visiting the Oklahoma City Thunder — 42; ’Mayor of Kingstown’ season four premieres — 47; Future of Florida Forum (F3) & Florida Chamber annual meeting — 48; Miami Beach City Commission Elections — 56; ‘Landman’ season two premieres on Paramount+ — 68; ’Wicked: Part 2’ premieres — 73; ’Stranger Things’ final season premieres — 78; Bears vs. Eagles on Black Friday — 80; Florida Transportation, Growth & Infrastructure Solution Summit — 85; Florida Chamber Annual Insurance Summit — 85; Special General Elections for SD 11 and HD 90 — 91; ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’ premieres — 94; DeSantis and the Cabinet will meet — 99; ’Avatar: Fire and Ash’ premieres — 101; Broncos vs. Chiefs in Kansas City on Christmas Day — 107; Legislative Session begins — 126; Milano Cortina Olympic & Paralympic Games begin — 150; last day of the Regular Session — 185; MLB Opening Night matchup between the Giants and Yankees — 197; MLB 14-game Opening Day slate — 198; Tampa Bay Rays will play their first game at the newly repaired Tropicana Field — 209; MLB Jackie Robinson Day — 218; F1 Miami begins — 234; Untitled ’Star Wars’ movie premieres — 255; MLB Lou Gehrig Day — 266; FIFA World Cup begins — 275; 96th annual MLB All-Star Game — 308; Yankees host the Mets to mark the 25th anniversary of 9/11 — 367; MLB Roberto Clemente Day — 371; ’Avengers: Doomsday’ premieres — 465; Another untitled ’Star Wars’ movie premieres — 465; Tampa Mayoral Election — 539; Jacksonville First Election — 560; Jacksonville General Election — 616; ‘Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse’ premieres — 634; ‘Bluey The Movie’ premieres — 696; ’The Batman 2’ premieres — 752; ’Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres — 829; Los Angeles Olympics Opening Ceremony — 1039; U.S. Presidential Election — 1155; ’Avatar 4’ premieres — 1555; ’Avatar 5’ premieres — 2286.

— TOP STORIES —

“Gov. Ron DeSantis reiterates opposition to vaccine mandates, support for parental choice and exemptions” via Ajay Uppaluri of News4JAX — DeSantis on Monday reaffirmed his strong opposition to vaccine mandates, arguing that parental choice and providing information are more effective than government coercion. The Governor’s comments came during a news conference where he criticized the “weaponized” nature of public health efforts that rely on forced compliance.

“I’ve never been in favor of mandates. Let’s just be clear on that,” DeSantis stated, pointing to European countries and Canada that achieve similar vaccination outcomes without compulsory measures. He raised concerns about expanding childhood immunization schedules without a strong scientific basis and condemned what he called medical discrimination against unvaccinated patients.

DeSantis argued that conflicting and ineffective COVID-19 policies eroded public trust in the medical establishment. He praised Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo for his contrarian stance on lockdowns and mask mandates, asserting, “He was right on all those things.”

The Governor emphasized that the state’s approach is to empower parents with information rather than making decisions on their behalf. He believes this strategy will ultimately lead to better health outcomes for children.

“When given accurate information, I think they’re going to do what’s best for their kids,” DeSantis said, again citing international examples where high vaccination rates persist without mandates.

His remarks signal a continued commitment to a policy framework that prioritizes individual liberty and parental rights in public health decisions, a stance that has defined his administration’s response to vaccination policies.

—“Reverse psychology? DeSantis says ending vaccine mandate will boost shots’ popularity” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

“Florida’s plan to drop school vaccine rule won’t start for 90 days, won’t cover all diseases” via Ed White of The Associated Press — Florida’s plan to drop school vaccine mandates likely won’t take effect for 90 days and would include only chickenpox and a few other illnesses unless lawmakers decide to extend it to other diseases, like polio and measles, the Health Department said.

— STATEWIDE —

“DeSantis pushes for open carry as he promotes Second Amendment sales tax holiday” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — DeSantis on Monday promoted a new Second Amendment sales tax holiday while criticizing fellow House Republicans for failing to pass an open carry gun law. Speaking at a news conference, DeSantis urged lawmakers to approve the measure, which 38 other states have adopted. The Governor did not mention that Senate President Ben Albritton, a Republican, also opposes the bill. The tax holiday, running from Monday through Dec. 31, exempts sales tax on firearms, ammunition, and various outdoor supplies like tents and fishing gear. As part of the state’s celebration of America’s 250th birthday, DeSantis also announced discounts on shooting range passes and sportsman’s licenses.

—“Ready to rock? DeSantis hints at releasing his actual playlist” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

“Mike Redondo to lead Florida House’s Subcommittee on Congressional Redistricting” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The Florida House took a crucial step forward in its effort to redraw the state’s congressional districts ahead of the 2026 Midterms. House Speaker Daniel Perez named members of a Select Committee on Congressional Redistricting, which Rep. Redondo, a Miami Republican, will chair. Redondo, who is in line to serve as Florida House Speaker after the 2030 Election cycle, did not serve in the Legislature when lines were last drawn in 2022. Other lawmakers named to the Committee include Republican Reps. Jessica Baker, Kim Berfield, Nan Cobb, Peggy Gossett-Seidman, Patt Maney, Jenna Persons-Mulicka and Will Robinson, and Democratic Reps. Bruce Antone, Kevin Chambliss and Johanna López.

“Vicki Lopez, Toby Overdorf to keep helming property tax talks; legislation expected this year” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — They say taxes are one of life’s two certainties. Republican Reps. Lopez of Miami and Overdorf of Palm City will continue to have an outsized role next Session in whether that remains true for Florida homeowners. Perez is keeping the pair at the helm of the chamber’s Select Committee on Property Taxes, which he empaneled in April, intending to develop a legislative roadmap to mitigate — or possibly eliminate — the local levy. Overdorf told Florida Politics on Monday that the panel will meet in Tallahassee on Sept. 22 and 23, ahead of the 2026 Legislative Session, to develop a ballot item for next November. “A lot of our members are going to report back their findings from their homework assignments over the Summer and all of their various public meetings they conducted around the state,” he said.

—“Florida House to begin work on property tax overhaul – after shelving DeSantis ideas” via John Kennedy of the Tallahassee Democrat

“Lawrence McClure, Susan Valdés to continue leading powerful House Budget Committee, as Tampa Bay remains well represented” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Perez announced major Committee reassignments, keeping Tampa Bay Reps. McClure and Valdés at the helm of the powerful House Budget Committee. Valdés, who recently switched to the GOP, will continue as co-Chair. Several area lawmakers, including Reps. Berny Jacques, Michael Owen, Michele Rayner, and Dianne Hart, were newly appointed to the Select Committee on Property Taxes. Jacques will now chair the Intergovernmental Affairs Committee, while Linda Chaney will chair the Government Operations Subcommittee. The shake-up gives key Tampa Bay legislators influential roles in shaping the state’s budget, tax policy, and government oversight ahead of the next Legislative Session, solidifying the region’s power in the House.

“John Snyder at head of House Ag. & Natural Resources Subcommittee” via Andrew Powell of Florida Politics — Speaker Perez released new Committee assignments for the upcoming 2026 Legislative Session on Monday. Palm City Republican Rep. Snyder has been appointed Chair of the Agricultural & Natural Resources Subcommittee, after previously chairing the Information Technology Budget & Policy Subcommittee in 2025. Snyder will be replacing Fort Myers Republican Rep. Tiffany Esposito, who previously served as Chair, and will be flanked by Bonita Springs Republican Rep. Adam Botana, who will once again serve as the Subcommittee’s Vice Chair.

“Fierce DeSantis critic Alex Andrade returns to lead Florida House’s Health Subcommittee” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — A Republican lawmaker who sparred with DeSantis over Hope Florida will return to leading his influential Subcommittee this upcoming Session. Andrade was named as the Chair of the Health Care Budget Subcommittee in the new assignments released Monday. Returning to the Health Care Budget Subcommittee will also be the same Vice Chair, Karen Gonzalez Pittman. Pittman is a Tampa Republican. Andrade, a Pensacola Republican, and his Subcommittee became the must-watch for political fireworks earlier this year.

“Jason Shoaf returns to lead TED Budget Subcommittee” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Speaker Perez announced that Rep. Shoaf will again chair the influential Transportation and Economic Development Budget Subcommittee for the 2026 Legislative Session. The Port St. Joe Republican will reprise his key role in prioritizing funding for statewide infrastructure and economic projects. Rep. Paula Stark of St. Cloud was also reappointed as the Subcommittee’s Vice Chair. The appointments were part of a broader release of Committee assignments, which saw several lawmakers retain their leadership positions. The announcement sets the stage for upcoming Committee Weeks in October as the House prepares for a 60-day Session scheduled to begin on Jan. 13, where Shoaf and Stark will guide critical budget decisions.

“Florida school gender case may go to U.S. Supreme Court” via Jim Saunders of the News Service of Florida — Arguing that “parental-exclusion policies present one of the most important constitutional controversies in the nation,” a couple has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to take up a battle with the Leon County school system about a child who wanted to express a gender identity and use pronouns the parents didn’t support. Attorneys for January and Jeffrey Littlejohn filed a petition last week urging the Supreme Court to hear the dispute, after the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against them. The petition said that appellate courts across the country have taken varying stances in cases with similar legal issues, and that the Supreme Court should intervene to resolve the questions. The lawsuit stems from the 2020-2021 school year, when the Littlejohns’ child, a 13-year-old student at Leon County’s Deerlake Middle School, asked to go by a male name and use they and them pronouns.

“Questions grow about Florida labor supply as Donald Trump chips away at immigrant protection programs” via David Lyons of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — All around South Florida, thousands of immigrants from Latin America and the Caribbean are playing a waiting game after the Trump administration revoked Temporary Protective Status for several foreign national groups. Some were scheduled to end as soon as last weekend, while others will be phased out early next year. On Wednesday, Trump moved to terminate the legal status and work permits of nearly 270,000 Venezuelans, as well as Haitians enrolled in the TPS program and urged them to self-deport. But a San Francisco federal judge put the action on hold.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Supreme Court lifts restrictions on ‘roving’ ICE raids in Los Angeles” via Josh Gerstein and Kyle Cheney of POLITICO — The Supreme Court has lifted restrictions that barred the Trump administration from carrying out immigration-related raids in the Los Angeles area based on broad criteria such as speaking Spanish or gathering at locations where day laborers often congregate. The justices, who apparently divided 6-3 along ideological lines, put on hold a federal district judge’s order that reined in what critics called “roving” raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. That judge had found the tactics were likely unconstitutional because agents were detaining people without probable cause at car washes, bus stops and Home Depot parking lots based on stereotypes.

“Trump administration says it has begun immigration crackdown in Chicago” via Hamed Aleaziz and Julie Bosman of The New York Times — The Trump administration said that it had begun a crackdown on illegal immigration in Chicago, though local officials and advocates for immigrants around the city said they had seen only a handful of arrests. The Department of Homeland Security issued a news release announcing the operation, which it called Operation Midway Blitz, and said it would target undocumented immigrants who had criminal records. “No city is a safe haven for criminal illegal aliens,” said Tricia McLaughlin, the assistant secretary for public affairs at Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“Trump applauds cancellation of West Point award ceremony for Tom Hanks” via Cheyanne M. Daniels of POLITICO — Trump applauded West Point Academy’s decision to cancel an award ceremony for actor and veterans advocate Hanks, accusing the celebrity of being “woke” in a post on Truth Social. “We don’t need destructive, WOKE recipients getting our cherished American Awards!!!” Trump wrote on Monday morning. “Hopefully, the Academy Awards and other Fake Award Shows will review their Standards and Practices in the name of Fairness and Justice. Watch their DEAD RATINGS SURGE!” Hanks, who has portrayed service members in movies like “Saving Private Ryan” and “Forrest Gump,” has supported Democrats, including former Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

“Rick Scott, Ron Johnson announce investigation into California wildfire response and preparation” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — U.S. Sen. Scott announced a Senate investigation into the California wildfires that killed 12 in Los Angeles this year. Scott announced with U.S. Sen. Johnson, a Wisconsin Republican who chairs the Senate Investigations Subcommittee. The two said the investigation will look at failures in disaster preparation and response. “Chairman Scott and Chairman Johnson believe the Palisades Fire was more than just a horrific tragedy; it was an unacceptable failure of government to protect the lives and property of its citizens. Families in this community deserve answers and accountability. As members of the Senate’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, they are launching a congressional investigation today to uncover and expose the truth,” reads an announcement from the Republican Senators.

— ELECTIONS —

“Jared Moskowitz says he’s not looking at Senate run; hopes he’s not forced to” via Florida Phoenix — U.S. Rep. Moskowitz, a Parkland Democrat, says his goal is to run for re-election to his congressional seat in Palm Beach and Broward counties next year and not for the U.S. Senate. But he tells Chuck Todd in a podcast that he may have no choice but to run statewide if the GOP plan to redistrict the state severely hurts his ability to be re-elected. “I’m not looking at [the Senate seat], I’m looking at re-election, but if, for some reason, Republicans decide to do all the gerrymandering, and decide to set me free from my district, perhaps, then I would look at it, Chuck,” Moskowitz said.

“Voice of Florida Business sounds support for Melo in SD 28” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — One of the top advocacy groups for Florida businesses is rallying behind Rep. Melo’s bid for the Senate. The Associated Industries of Florida, a voice of Florida business since 1920, formally endorsed the Naples Republican as she runs to succeed Sen. Passidomo in Senate District 28. “During her time in the Florida House, Lauren Melo has been a consistent champion for conservative values,” said AIF President and CEO Brewster Bevis. “Lauren has proven to be a leader who puts the best interests of our great state and its people first. She has supported job creators, she has invested in growing our workforce pipeline, and she has fought to make life more affordable for all Floridians. We are confident she will continue to do so in the Florida Senate. That’s why AIF is proud to endorse her campaign today.”

Newt Gingrich endorses Maria Zack in HD 90 — Gingrich is backing Zack in the Special Election to replace the late Democratic Rep. Joe Casello. Zack is battling Bill Reicherter in a GOP Primary taking place on Sept. 30. Zack ran Gingrich’s Atlanta campaign office during his 2012 presidential run. “I’ve seen firsthand how Maria Zack tackles challenges that others would call impossible,” Gingrich said. “She never backs down, never shies away from the tough fights, and always stands up for our shared values. At a time when government waste and bureaucracy are crushing families, Maria is the kind of leader we need. She is committed to transparency, accountability, and real results.” Add Zack: “Newt is a fighter, and I am honored to have his support.”

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Miami judge overturns landmark $30M jury verdict against Expedia on Cuba case” via Nora Gamez Torres of the Miami Herald — In an unusual decision, a federal judge overturned the first jury trial verdict in a Helms-Burton lawsuit, which had awarded a Cuban American Miami man $30 million in damages against each of the booking companies Expedia, Orbitz and Hotels.com for allegedly trafficking in confiscated property in Cuba. Francisco A. Moreno, a senior judge at the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, said that lawyers for a man with a claim on confiscated land in Cayo Coco, a Cuban tourism destination, failed to prove that Expedia Group had trafficked in hotels the Cuban government later built on his property.

“Ending vaccine mandates could lead to more sick students, boost Palm Beach County teacher retirements” via Wayne Washington of the Palm Beach Post — A panel of teacher and parent advocates, elected officials and medical experts from Palm Beach County have lambasted Florida’s plan to end vaccine requirements. “Stopping vaccinations is a critical thing that we all need to stand up and protest and prevent,” Dr. Tommy Schechtman, a pediatrician who served as president of the Florida chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said during a panel discussion at the Mandel Public Library in West Palm Beach. U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, a Democrat and former Mayor of West Palm Beach who now represents the city in Congress, organized the discussion in response to a call a week earlier from Florida’s Surgeon General.

“Florida moves to end mandatory vaccinations. Will Brevard Schools still require shots?” via Finch Walker of Florida Today — With Florida moving to end all vaccine mandates in the state, what does that mean for children in Brevard? At a Sept. 3 news conference in Hillsborough County, Ladapo, Florida’s Surgeon General, announced the state’s plans to require parents no longer to immunize their children against certain diseases like polio, measles and whooping cough — something that’s currently required according to Florida Department of Health rules and state law. Ladapo plans to repeal the regulations, while DeSantis will work with the Legislature to overturn the laws.

“Judge denies bid to block Florida Memorial University governance decisions in leadership fight” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — A Miami-Dade judge is refusing to intervene in a bitter governance battle at Florida Memorial University (FMU), ruling that the internal dispute over its Board of Trustees leadership and the appointment of a permanent president does not meet the legal threshold for emergency relief. Judge Javier Enriquez of the 11th Judicial Circuit tossed out a lawsuit by the Board’s former interim Chair, Brandon Dumas, which sought a temporary restraining order and injunction to block actions taken by trustees aligned with Chair Walter Weatherington. At issue was who lawfully chairs the FMU Board and whether the panel properly elevated interim President William McCormick as the historically Black university’s permanent leader.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Florida AG wants Orlando Democrat investigated for reporting ICE’s location” via Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel — Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has called for an investigation into a social media post by former Democratic state Sen. Linda Stewart, who reported the presence of ICE agents at an Orlando bus station. Uthmeier’s request, prompted by a right-wing activist, claims the post could hinder law enforcement operations. However, the ACLU of Florida and multiple First Amendment experts swiftly condemned the move, asserting that reporting on law enforcement activities in public is constitutionally protected speech. Critics argue that the call for an investigation is a political tactic designed to intimidate citizens and create a chilling effect on free expression, with legal scholars stating there is no basis for such an inquiry.

“James Uthmeier demands Monique Worrell drop Orange murder case amid ‘Stand Your Ground’ defense” via Cristóbal Reyes of the Orlando Sentinel — Attorney General Uthmeier once again set his sights on Orange-Osceola State Attorney Worrell, this time to demand she drop the case against a woman charged with killing a man in a road rage shooting or face possible “further intervention” from the state. Worrell, who has been under increasing state scrutiny since winning back the office DeSantis had removed her from a year earlier, responded that the case “is a matter for judicial determination, not partisan politics.” At question is the case against Tina Allgeo, 48, who was indicted by a grand jury in February for murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in the Dec. 2 killing of 42-year-old Mihail Tsvetkov.

“Daytona Beach City Commissioners propose $380M budget that would include a tax increase” via Eileen Zaffiro-Kean of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — A nearly $380 million budget presented to City Commissioners at a workshop meeting will include a property tax increase if the spending plan is approved. City Commissioners are slated to take a final vote on the budget, which covers the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1, at their Sept. 17 meeting. The city is expecting total revenue of $379.8 million in the fiscal year ahead, more than $60 million of which will come from property taxes. That property tax tally includes more than $3 million that will be generated by $546.3 million in new construction.

“NSB to consider action against SB 180, which nullifies recent stormwater updates” via Brenno Carillo of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — The coalition of Florida cities against the new controversial SB 180, which nullifies moratorium and land development regulation measures adopted since August 2024, continues to grow — and New Smyrna Beach might be the next to join. The City Commission, which had already sent DeSantis a letter in June opposing the bill, will consider during its Sept. 9 meeting its plan of action in response to the new law, which has “a direct impact” on the city’s new stormwater management regulations, adopted in February, according to City Attorney Carrie Avallone. The city of Deltona has already joined the coalition, while the Edgewater City Council signaled its intention to do the same during an Aug. 18 meeting.

“Brevard setting record tourist tax revenue, but concerns about outlook remain” via Dave Berman of Florida Today — Brevard County’s tourism sector has been having its best Summer ever, based on some newly compiled data. But one of the Space Coast’s leading hotel executives says that, for established hotels, things aren’t quite as good as they seem because of increased competition from new hotels opening and from vacation rentals. The official numbers are not in yet. But Space Coast Office of Tourism Executive Director Peter Cranis said revenue from Brevard County’s 5% tourist development tax on hotel rooms, vacation rentals and other short-term rentals during June, July and August is likely to set a record, at about $6.2 million. That means entities collecting the tax made $124 million in revenue this Summer from their accommodation rentals.

“Orange County says it’s working with the state to revise Vision 2050” via Molly Duerig of Central Florida Public Media — Orange County is working with Florida’s Department of Commerce to try and bring the county’s new comprehensive plan into compliance with a new state law. The new law, Senate Bill 180, curbs local governments’ ability to control development. It blocks localities from adopting any development rules and procedures deemed “more restrictive or burdensome” than before, without defining exactly what “more restrictive or burdensome” means. Orange County staff spent eight years and tens of thousands of hours working on the new Vision 2050 document that the Commission voted 5-2 to approve on June 3. But late last month, state officials sent the county a letter stating Vision 2050 isn’t compliant with Senate Bill 180.

“County Council members blast Chair Jeff Brower for accusing them of malfeasance” via Sheldon Gardner of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — Volusia County Council members attacked Council Chair Brower for comments he made that they said cast them as lawbreakers and may have damaged the Council’s relationships with state lawmakers at a sensitive time. Council members called Brower out for accusing them of “malfeasance” in a comment at the Aug. 19 County Council meeting. He also drew criticism for comments made at the Edgewater City Council meeting on Aug. 18. “All over social media, ‘malfeasance.’ There was an audio bite of your saying what you said for everybody to hear…. I didn’t cry malfeasance when you, you know, do stuff that I don’t agree with,” District 1 Council member Don Dempsey said.

— LOCAL: TB —

“St. Pete suit shows limits of DeSantis-backed public sleeping law” via Colbi Edmonds and Lizzy Alspach of the Tampa Bay Times — There is little evidence a new state law that prohibits local governments from allowing overnight sleeping in public spaces has had a measurable effect around Tampa Bay, even as some residents clamor for its enforcement. Nearly a year in, the law has garnered anxiety from homeless people and their advocates but has brought about little action. That’s because, despite widespread public perception, it does not make it a new crime to sleep outdoors. It simply prohibits local governments from allowing it, while enabling them to designate state-approved places where it’s OK to spend the night.

“Tampa FBI raid results in nine gang members arrested with links to Sinaloa Cartel” via Eric Daugherty of Florida’s Voice — The FBI carried out a raid in Tampa on Thursday that resulted in the arrest of nine “Hood Boys” street gang members with links to the violent and prominent drug-trafficking Sinaloa Cartel. “This operation makes clear the FBI’s mission: nine federal arrests, firearms and narcotics seized, and criminal cash taken off the streets,” FBI Director Kash Patel exclusively told Florida’s Voice. “None of this is possible without the strength of our partnerships, from SWAT to local police, working alongside our agents.” The raid was part of Operation Emerald Stream, and the case was initially opened in early 2020. One gram of crack cocaine, five pistols, 30.5 pounds of marijuana, six “unspecified pills,” and nearly $100,000 were among the items seized during the raid.

— LOCAL: N. FL—

“What’s next for Lenny Curry? Former Mayor returns to public eye with tax cut statements” via David Bauerlein of the Florida Times-Union — Two years after he left City Hall, former Mayor Curry is jumping back into Jacksonville’s political arena on an issue that puts him in direct opposition to Mayor Donna Deegan. Curry has written a guest column for the Florida Times-Union, appeared on “This Week in the 904” on Action News, called into the First Coast Connect radio talk show and used his X account for a steady stream of posts supporting the push by City Council President Kevin Carrico to get enough votes on City Council for a 1.1% cut in the millage rate for property taxes.

“University of Florida interim president to earn $2M, prohibit funds for DEI, review courses” via Alan Festo of the Gainesville Sun — Upon his expected confirmation by the Florida Board of Governors on Sept. 11, new University of Florida interim President Dr. Donald Landry will receive an annual base salary of $2 million. Landry’s contract also gives him sweeping authority to reshape UF in line with the state’s political agenda, tasking him with installing loyal leadership, reviewing course offerings for “return on investment,” and cutting off all diversity and inclusion efforts.

Happening today — A special luncheon of the Capital Tiger Bay Club will host Dave Aronberg — former State Attorney, State Senator, and now author of “Fighting the Florida Shuffle.” He’ll be on hand to share insights from his new book and his front-line experience in Florida’s legal and political arenas. Book sales and signing will follow the program: 11 a.m., Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, 505 W. Pensacola Street, Tallahassee.

“$35K retirement watch for North Florida Fair manager prompts Board resignations” via Red Tape Florida — The nonprofit North Florida Fair Association Board has voted to spend roughly $25,000 on a luxury retirement watch for longtime fair manager Mark Harvey, based on public records obtained by Red Tape Florida. That number bears repeating: twenty-five thousand dollars. On a watch. For a man already paid over $174,000 a year in salary, bonus and benefits from a nonprofit that exists only because of public trust and taxpayer-owned land. Combined with a $10,000 donation from a fair vendor, it adds up to a $35,000 retirement gift. The razor-thin 5-4 vote led to multiple resignations from the Board, including by its president and secretary.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Lee County Commission OKs plans for higher spending, employee raises. Here’s how much” via Charlie Whitehead of the Fort Myers News-Press — Lee County Commissioners put a stamp of approval on a $3 billion county budget, sending the spending package to a second and final public hearing. That hearing is scheduled for Sept. 16. The overall county budget increases to $3,017,623,112 from $2,864,647,262, or 5.34%. The budget includes $1.23 billion for county operations, a 5.61% increase. That includes just less than $450 million for the county Constitutional Officers: the Sheriff, Tax Collector, Property Appraiser, Clerk of Courts and Supervisor of Elections. The Sheriff’s budget is far and away the largest at $327.7 million. The county’s capital budget goes to slightly more than $371 million, a jump of 19%.

“North Port Commission holds the line on property tax rate for sixth year in a row” via Earle Kimel of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The North Port City Commission made no appreciable change to the projected $331.3 million budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year at its first public hearing on the spending plan on Sept. 4. The Commission unanimously gave first approval to the tax rate of 3.776 mills, which would remain in place for the sixth consecutive year. One mill is equal to $1 for every $1,000 of taxable property value. That property tax rate will bring in $39.4 million of the city’s $97.5 million general fund budget. That figure represents an increase of roughly $3 million based on an 8.9% increase in the city’s overall property value to about $10.8 billion.

— TOP ANALYSIS —

“Florida’s K-12 enrollment forecast: Cloudy, with vouchers shining” via Andrew Atterbury of POLITICO — Florida’s massive school choice expansion has created significant uncertainty around K-12 enrollment, leaving state officials without a final student count from last year and causing major financial disruption for public school districts. The Florida Department of Education has not updated enrollment projections since March, complicating budget planning as districts report student losses far exceeding expectations.

This unprecedented lack of firm data means millions of state dollars will need to be reallocated between public schools, private institutions, and scholarship organizations. Financial volatility has left districts scrambling to adjust their budgets amid enrollment fluctuations. “Nobody wins because nobody has the right amount of money,” warned state Sen. Don Gaetz.

Districts across the state are feeling the impact. Hillsborough County reported a decline of 10,000 students, while Orange County faces a loss of nearly 7,000, potentially doubling its expected funding cuts. Similar trends are emerging in South Florida, with Miami-Dade enrollment down by 13,000 students.

To cope, some districts are considering school closures, freezing hiring, and increasing class sizes. “We are already collaborating with schools to make sure no school is cut more than necessary,” said Michael Armbruster, an Orange County Public Schools official, acknowledging the “burden” the district now faces.

The situation is worsened by the state’s delay in releasing standard K-12 funding calculations. An August meeting between state economists and education officials to clarify enrollment numbers was canceled, leaving lawmakers reliant on outdated figures from March.

In response, the state Senate is preparing another push for reforms to modernize Florida’s education funding formula, including a statewide student identification system to improve tracking. “We are the universal school choice model state,” said Gaetz. “If we keep having difficulty making the funding systems work, that doesn’t bode well.”

— MORE OPINIONS —

“Do media organizations even want cultural criticism?” via Charlotte Klein of New York Magazine — Major news outlets, including The Associated Press, Chicago Tribune, and Washington Post, are cutting ties with esteemed cultural critics, signaling a seismic shift in the media landscape. The moves come amid a flurry of reassignments at The New York Times, sparking outcry over the perceived decline of traditional arts coverage. While outlets cite strategic reviews and evolving reader habits, the cuts reflect a broader industry contraction where the financial viability of criticism is under intense scrutiny. In an era dominated by endless online opinions and data analytics showing low traffic for reviews, publications are struggling to justify salaried critic positions, raising urgent questions about the future of expert cultural analysis and taste-making in journalism.

“The rebirth of New College” via David Rancourt for Florida Politics — New College of Florida is thriving. This Fall, we achieved a record enrollment with our most academically gifted class in years, proving that when you put students first and refuse to accept decline, great things happen. When our administration arrived, the college was failing. Through bold action and disciplined leadership, we have raised standards and rebuilt a once-proud institution. Students now choose New College for its intimate, challenging environment where they engage directly with world-class faculty. With new athletic programs, expanding graduate studies, and top national rankings, we are creating a place where students unlock their potential. We have built a premier liberal arts college where Florida’s future leaders are being forged.

“Developers wisely heed public on saving Boca” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — It’s not an election year, but in parts of Boca Raton, it sure looks like it. From Palm Beach Farms to downtown, scores of green yard signs read “Save Boca.” The signs represent widespread opposition to a plan to redevelop Boca Raton’s government campus, a 30-acre area that includes City Hall, police headquarters, a community center, the main library, recreational facilities and some commercial properties. A plan approved by the city from among several proposals by private builders includes a larger city hall, community center, plazas and parks with bigger and better police and recreational facilities moved to new areas. It sounded good — but it also included a 150-room hotel and almost 1,000 apartments in a crowded downtown where residents have had enough development.

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— ALOE —

“Florida gas prices rise slightly to $3.09 per gallon average” via Florida Politics — Gas prices in Florida are a couple of cents more expensive than last week, climbing to $3.09 per gallon on average Monday. That’s 2 cents more than last week, but 4 cents less than a month ago and 9 cents lower than this time last year. AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said that historically, gas prices tend to trend lower between July 1 and New Year’s Day. “However, the early Fall months can bring some volatility, as refineries begin seasonal maintenance and the threat of hurricanes remains,” he said in a statement.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Today, we remember hotelier and philanthropist Harris Rosen, a great man who would have been 85 years old today.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.