September 8, 2025
Florida gas prices rise slightly to $3.09 per gallon average

Staff Reports

gas pump supply (Large)
Nationally, Florida’s prices are middle of the road.

Gas prices in Florida are a couple cents more expensive than last week, climbing to $3.09 per gallon on average Monday, according to AAA — The Auto Club Group.

That’s 2 cents more than last week, but 4 cents less than a month ago and 9 cents lower than this time last year.

AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said historically, gas prices trend lower between July 1 and New Year’s Day.

“However, the early Fall months can bring some volatility, as refineries begin seasonal maintenance and the threat of hurricanes remain,” he said in a statement.

“These factors can be offset by reduced fuel demand, now that the busy Summer travel season is over.”

As an indication of potentially lower pump prices in the coming weeks, the price of crude oil has been trending lower, AAA said. Friday’s closing price was $61.87 per barrel — down 3% from the week prior.

Florida motorists can find the best gas prices in Panama City, where a gallon of regular gas costs an average $2.88, followed by the Crestview-Fort Walton Beach area ($2.90) and Pensacola ($2.93).

The priciest petrol, meanwhile, is in the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area ($3.24), followed by Gainesville ($3.16) and Naples ($3.14).

Nationally, Florida’s prices are middle of the road. Mississippi has the cheapest gas at $2.71 per gallon, while California’s $4.64 price point, as usual, is America’s highest.

Staff Reports

