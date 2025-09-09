September 9, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis 10 points underwater in new national poll
Ron DeSantis. Image via X. From 2025 Florida Governor’s Conference on Tourism.

A.G. GancarskiSeptember 9, 20254min0

Related Articles

EducationHeadlines

UCF hopes France trip with Gov. DeSantis bolsters its mission, reputation

HeadlinesTampa Bay

It’s Election Day in Tampa, here’s what to expect

APoliticalHeadlines

Florida Chamber Foundation names Heather Cogar to pathways to prosperity leadership team

DeSantis tourism conference via x
'America's Governor' has room for improvement with youth, women, Hispanic and Black adults.

Ron DeSantis is facing headwinds in fresh national polling.

A new survey by The Economist and YouGov shows the Florida Governor with 33% approval against 43% disapproval, suggesting he is still a polarizing figure.

He’s especially unpopular with women; only 25% approve of him, versus 41% who take a more contrarian position.

While he’s close to even with white adults, with 39% approval versus 41% disapproval, he’s on shakier ground with ethnic minorities.

Just 26% of Hispanics approve of him, putting him at -19 with that demographic.

And an infinitesimal 6% of Black adults like DeSantis, while 52% disapprove of him.

Meanwhile, though generation gaps abound in the larger culture, people of all ages have soured on the second-term Governor.

Yet some age groups are more so than others.

He’s at -1 with adults from 45-64 years of age and -3 with those older still.

However, he’s at -18 with the 30-44 set and -21 with those under the age of 30.

His strongest support in terms of income level comes from middle-class respondents who make between $50,000 and $100,000 annually. He’s at 40% approval and 40% disapproval there.

However, he’s at -13 with poorer voters and -8 with those who make more than $100,000 a year.

In terms of ideology, he’s a favorite of self-identified conservatives, with 71% approval.

However, his base plays come at the expense of moderates and liberals, with whom he’s at 26% and 4% respectively.

If there is any consolation, DeSantis does better in this poll overall than any other 2024 presidential candidate.

Embattled Health and Human Services head Robert Kennedy, Jr., has 37% approval and 50% disapproval.

Both MAHA men are significantly more popular than New York City Mayor Eric Adams. The former police officer and current independent candidate for re-election has a 12% approval rating and a 37% disapproval.

The survey was conducted between Sept. 5 and 8; 1644 adult citizens were polled.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousUCF hopes France trip with Gov. DeSantis bolsters its mission, reputation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories