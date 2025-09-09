Ron DeSantis 10 points underwater in new national poll

Ron DeSantis is facing headwinds in fresh national polling.

A new survey by The Economist and YouGov shows the Florida Governor with 33% approval against 43% disapproval, suggesting he is still a polarizing figure.

He’s especially unpopular with women; only 25% approve of him, versus 41% who take a more contrarian position.

While he’s close to even with white adults, with 39% approval versus 41% disapproval, he’s on shakier ground with ethnic minorities.

Just 26% of Hispanics approve of him, putting him at -19 with that demographic.

And an infinitesimal 6% of Black adults like DeSantis, while 52% disapprove of him.

Meanwhile, though generation gaps abound in the larger culture, people of all ages have soured on the second-term Governor.

Yet some age groups are more so than others.

He’s at -1 with adults from 45-64 years of age and -3 with those older still.

However, he’s at -18 with the 30-44 set and -21 with those under the age of 30.

His strongest support in terms of income level comes from middle-class respondents who make between $50,000 and $100,000 annually. He’s at 40% approval and 40% disapproval there.

However, he’s at -13 with poorer voters and -8 with those who make more than $100,000 a year.

In terms of ideology, he’s a favorite of self-identified conservatives, with 71% approval.

However, his base plays come at the expense of moderates and liberals, with whom he’s at 26% and 4% respectively.

If there is any consolation, DeSantis does better in this poll overall than any other 2024 presidential candidate.

Embattled Health and Human Services head Robert Kennedy, Jr., has 37% approval and 50% disapproval.

Both MAHA men are significantly more popular than New York City Mayor Eric Adams. The former police officer and current independent candidate for re-election has a 12% approval rating and a 37% disapproval.

The survey was conducted between Sept. 5 and 8; 1644 adult citizens were polled.