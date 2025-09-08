Ready to rock? Ron DeSantis hints at releasing his actual playlist

Ron DeSantis says he’s planning to release a playlist of his favorite jams after a fake one came out this Summer.

“Someone like put out these like song lists and they attributed one to me. It just wasn’t. I mean, there was some good stuff on there. You know, they had Johnny Cash. They had everything like that. And so people are like, well, why don’t you put out your list? So we are going to put out the list. So stay tuned on that,” the Governor said Monday at a press conference in Plant City.

The Hodge-Podge Mix falsely attributed to DeSantis includes Cash’s “Ring of Fire,” along with other toe-tappers such as Elton John’s anthemic “I’m Still Standing,” the Trampps’ “Disco Inferno,” the Village People’s “YMCA,” the BeeGees’ “Stayin’ Alive,” Miley Cyrus’ “Party in the USA,” and a heaping helping of hits from The Eagles.

DeSantis has given some recent hints about his personal musical preferences, which seem to lean a bit more 20th century hard rock than the fake playlist.

His favorite full-length albums are on the metal side.

“I’d take ‘Appetite for Destruction’ and ‘Master of Puppets’ if I had to choose between albums from the mid-to-late 80s vs the early 90s,” DeSantis said this year, referring to the first Guns N’ Roses full-length and a Metallica tape from when the band was in its prime.

DeSantis also claims the songs released in the three decades preceding 1995 pale in comparison to those released between that year and now.

“If you compare the music/bands from the last 30 years (1995-2025) to the previous 30 years (1965-1995) it isn’t even close,” DeSantis opined, before offering an energetic defense of various genres.

“From 1965-1995 you have the Beatles/Stones/Zeppelin/Hendrix era; Elvis was still in the building; the rise of southern rock including Skynyrd; epic country from Johnny Cash to Waylon; pop icons like Michael Jackson; mainstream rock bands like U2; metal legends including Metallica/GnR; the start of alternative rock… and so much more. Music from that era has stood — and will continue to stand — the test of time,” he adds.

He also indicates a real preference for rock music from 1991.

“Epic year — and it signaled the evolution from metal/hair rock towards grunge/alternative rock,” DeSantis said, quote tweeting a post with cassette cases for Metallica’s self-titled album; Pearl Jam’s “10;” the Guns and Roses “Use Your Illusion” double album; and commercial breakthroughs from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Soundgarden, and Nirvana.