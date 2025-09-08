Voice of Florida Business sounds support for Lauren Melo in SD 28

One of the top advocacy groups for Florida businesses is rallying behind Rep. Lauren Melo’s bid for the Senate.

The Associated Industries of Florida, a voice of Florida business since 1920, formally endorsed the Naples Republican as she runs to succeed Sen. Kathleen Passidomo in Senate District 28.

“During her time in the Florida House, Lauren Melo has been a consistent champion for conservative values,” said AIF President and CEO Brewster Bevis. “Lauren has proven to be a leader who puts the best interest of our great state and its people first. She has supported job creators, she has invested in growing our workforce pipeline, and she has fought to make life more affordable for all Floridians. We are confident she will continue to do so in the Florida Senate. That’s why AIF is proud to endorse her campaign today.”

Melo served this year as Chair of the House Human Services Subcommittee. She has worked on numerous workforce policy issues since winning election to the House in 2020.

She welcomed the support of the prominent business advocate. And she promised to keep a focus on Florida’s business climate as she seeks a seat in the upper chamber.

“Americans continue to flee high-tax, heavily regulated states for the freedom and prosperity that Florida has to offer,” Melo said.

“This chance Florida offers for everyone to pursue their piece of the American Dream was not stumbled upon by accident. It was created by strong conservative leaders who break down barriers, pave the way for job creators, and cut taxes on hardworking Floridians. As a State Senator, I will continue my strong record of fighting for freedoms and for the future of Florida. I am grateful to have the support of AIF in this effort.”

To date, Melo remains the only candidate filed in SD 28. She also enjoys the support of Passidomo, a former Senate President who cannot run again because of term limits.

The open seat leans heavily Republican. Passidomo won without opposition the last time the seat was up in 2022. More than 65% of voters in the district supported Republican Donald Trump in the November presidential election while less than 34% backed Democrat Kamala Harris, according to MCI Maps.