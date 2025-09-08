Emilio González lands Associated Builders and Contractors endorsement for Miami Mayor bid

Emilio González continues to rack up endorsements in his campaign for Miami Mayor.

His latest: a nod from the Florida East Coast Chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC), a trade organization representing people and businesses in the construction industry.

In an email portion González’s campaign shared this week, ABC Florida East Coast Director of Government and Political Affairs T.J. Long explained the group’s support.

“ABC takes our involvement in the political and legislative process very seriously,” Long wrote.

“While we respect every candidate who has the courage and conviction to run for public office, we ultimately endorse the candidate whose philosophy best aligns with ours — supporting free markets and ensuring fairness in public contracting and construction. For this reason, we are proud to endorse Emilio González for Mayor of Miami.”

ABC has more than 500 member companies across the Florida East Coast, from Key West to the Space Coast.

The new endorsement, announced Monday, joins others from Miami Young Republicans, former Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina, former Miami Director of Human Services Milton Vickers, mixed martial arts star Jorge Masvidal and Emmy Award-winning reporter Michael Putney, among others.

González said in a statement he is “deeply honored” to have the backing of ABC, which he called “an organization that champions leadership, accountability, and a level playing field for all businesses.”

“As Mayor, I will streamline permitting and bidding processes so every company can fairly participate in Miami’s growth and prosperity,” he said. “ABC is a respected voice in our community, and their support is both meaningful and motivating.”

González is a U.S. Army veteran who rose to the rank of colonel, a former Miami City Manager and past CEO of Miami International Airport who served as Director of Citizenship and Immigration Services at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security under President George W. Bush.

He currently holds several professional and appointed roles, as listed on his LinkedIn profile.

In July, González successfully sued Miami to stop officials, including Mayor Francis Suarez, from delaying the city’s election by a year, to November 2026. An appellate court then upheld the decision.

He’s one of 11 candidates running for Mayor. Other Republicans running include Christian Cevallos, Alyssa Crocker and June Savage.

Democrats running include Miami-Dade Commissioner Eileen Higgins, former Miami Commissioner Ken Russell, Ijamyn Gray, Michael Hepburn and Max Martinez, who ran unsuccessfully for Mayor in 2021.

Laura Anderson and former Miami Mayor Xavier Suarez, who previously served as a Miami-Dade Commissioner and is the current Mayor’s father, have no party affiliation.

The Miami Mayor’s race is technically nonpartisan.

Miami’s General Election is on Nov. 4. If no mayoral candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the top two vote-getters will compete in a runoff.