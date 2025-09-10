Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 9.10.25

Good Wednesday morning.

Today is World Suicide Prevention Day, a time to focus on prevention, education, and treatment services for those affected by suicide or struggling with suicidal thoughts.

Melanie Brown-Woofter, president and CEO of the Florida Behavioral Health Association, marks the day by saying: “Tragically, 3,558 Floridians lost their lives to death by suicide in 2023. This heartbreaking number indicates that our friends could be silently suffering, and that we must continue our efforts to inform and educate so that all of us recognize when someone needs help, learn ways to have a safe conversation with them, and know how to get them help to prevent suicide. It is OK not to be OK, but it is not OK to not ask for help.”

“Together, we can reduce stigma and foster supportive, resilient communities, not only for today but tomorrow and every day,” Brown-Woofter added.

If you or someone you know is struggling, help is out there.

— Dial 988 to be connected with a behavioral health professional; 988LifeLine.org offers more information, including information in Spanish.

— Call 211 to find a local community provider.

— FBHA’s website offers a list of services in every county in Florida.

Remember, a single life lost to suicide is one too many.

Former Brevard County School Board member Jennifer Jenkins has formally launched her U.S. Senate campaign.

“The United States Senate is where Florida’s future is being determined,” the Satellite Beach Democrat told Florida Politics. “It’s where my nine-year-old daughter’s future is being decided, whether it’s from economic policy or her right to reproductive freedom. And I really believe that if we want different outcomes, we need different people at the table.”

A launch video begins with images of Jenkins delivering groceries and tells the story of when the educator took on a second job during tough times. Then it discusses her entry into politics. “When the School Board wasn’t delivering, I decided to run myself. And despite the odds, I won in a county that (Donald) Trump won by double digits.”

That record of success could attract Democratic voters in a state where a Democrat hasn’t won a statewide election since 2018. Jenkins goes on to contrast her own working-class background to that of “career politician” Ashley Moody, the appointed Republican representing Florida in the U.S. Senate now.

“While we fight for the minimum to get by, our Senator Ashley Moody got handed a U.S. Senate seat, knowing she’ll do exactly what Trump, (Gov. Ron) DeSantis, and the billionaires tell her to do,” Jenkins says in the video. “Ashley Moody doesn’t know what it’s like to struggle paying for food, housing, health care and day care, but I do. And that’s why I’m running for the United States Senate.”

To watch the video, click on the image below:

Mercury Public Affairs has promoted political strategist Danielle Alvarez to partner, less than a year after she returned to the firm following a senior role on Trump’s 2024 campaign.

Alvarez rejoined Mercury, a bipartisan strategy firm, in March as a Managing Director. Her promotion this week highlights both her national political experience and her prior work with Mercury in Florida, where she advised corporate and political clients across industries.

“Danielle is one of the most dynamic and respected media and public affairs strategists in the country,” Mercury CEO Kieran Mahoney said in a statement, calling her an “invaluable asset to our clients and our firm.”

Alvarez’s career includes serving as Communications Director for the Republican National Committee during the 2022 Midterm Elections and leading communications efforts across Florida, North Carolina, and Georgia for Trump’s 2020 campaign. She also previously held senior roles at Mercury’s Florida office, where her portfolio included multinational corporations, health care, real estate and startups.

Her political résumé features work on Rick Scott’s 2014 gubernatorial re-election, Marco Rubio’s 2010 Senate campaign and advising Byron Donalds’ gubernatorial bid and Michael Whatley’s Senate run in North Carolina.

Alvarez said she rejoined Mercury “at a time of tremendous growth and opportunity” and looks forward to helping lead the firm into its next chapter.

Mercury, with 14 U.S. offices, is part of the Omnicom Public Relations Group.

“Want more Florida Politics in your Google News feed? There’s a new tool for that.” — Google News has launched a new “preferred sources” feature, allowing users to customize their “Top Stories” feed to display content from their favorite publications prominently.

For followers of Florida’s political landscape, this tool is a game-changer, ensuring they receive timely, in-depth reporting on the Governor’s office, the Legislature and high-stakes campaigns.

By selecting Florida Politics as a preferred source, readers can prioritize its indispensable coverage, ensuring they see the latest headlines on key issues, such as property insurance and the state budget, first. Here is a simple, step-by-step guide to enable the feature. Don’t forget about other ways to connect, such as through our breaking news text messages, following @Fla_Pol on X, and signing up for newsletters like Last Call, Takeaways from Tallahassee and The Delegation.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@GeraldoRivera: The Supreme Court of the United States has greenlighted racial profiling of Latinos by ICE. Today, it is Chicago and Los Angeles; tomorrow, it will be in a city near you. Masked men arresting anyone they suspect is here illegally. It doesn’t matter that their kids are in school or that they have held a job since they’ve been here, or that they are wonderful additions to their community. None of that matters to the masked hombres of ICE. In the meantime, terror will grip Latino communities from coast to coast.

Tweet, tweet:

—@CollinsLayla (re: Iryna Zarutska’s stabbing): They sat there, let him walk away and let her bleed out. This wasn’t just a fear for their own lives, it’s cruel and a lack of respect for human life. The moral decay this illustrates is terrifying. We can’t allow this to continue.

—@BenarrochYvette: On Monday, Sept. 8, 2025, Hamas terrorists murdered 6 innocent Jews at a bus stop in Jerusalem. This was pure evil, terrorism targeting Jews simply for being Jewish. As a member of the Jewish community and a Florida State Rep., I refuse to stay silent. Never again is now

—@AGJamesUthmeier: Florida has an interest in preventing the Florida Bar from being used for partisan lawfare. Leftist groups are attacking @AGPamBondi, trying to weaponize the Florida Bar against her. We put Florida on record: we support AG Bondi and reject lawfare.

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet, tweet:

—@CrackerBarrell: You’ve shared your voices in recent weeks not just on our logo, but also on our restaurants. We’re continuing to listen. Today, we’re suspending our remodels. If your restaurant hasn’t been remodeled, you don’t need to worry; it won’t be. With our recent announcement that our “Old Timer” logo will remain, along with our bigger focus in the kitchen and on your plate, we hope that today’s step reinforces that we hear you

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet, tweet:

— TOP STORY —

“Fort Lauderdale files challenge in battle over state’s street art ban” via Jim Saunders of the News Service of Florida — The city of Fort Lauderdale has filed a legal challenge against the Florida Department of Transportation, contesting state directives that mandate the removal of street art and other markings, including LGBTQ-themed rainbow crosswalks. The city’s action, filed on Monday at the state Division of Administrative Hearings, comes just days after Miami Beach launched a similar case, escalating a statewide conflict between municipalities and the state agency.

The core of Fort Lauderdale’s argument is that the FDOT’s directives constitute illegal “rules” because the department failed to follow the required formal rulemaking process. This process would include steps like holding public hearings and allowing for public comment, which the city contends did not occur before the orders were issued.

According to the city’s filing, the dispute stems from a June 30 memorandum and subsequent letters from FDOT in August that alleged violations at 11 locations. Fort Lauderdale argues that these communications exceed simple guidance, imposing new obligations and threatening penalties, such as withholding state funds, without proper legal authority.

The challenge emphasizes that the issue extends far beyond Fort Lauderdale, noting that similar directive letters were sent to municipalities across Florida. The city claims that this “uniform content, structure and statewide distribution” shows that the directives are not isolated enforcement actions, but rather a new, broad state policy being improperly implemented.

Both Fort Lauderdale and Miami Beach are seeking an administrative law judge to halt the enforcement of these directives immediately. In addition to the administrative challenge, Fort Lauderdale has also petitioned the FDOT directly, requesting a formal hearing to contest the orders, signaling a multi-pronged legal strategy to protect its local street art.

In its defense, the FDOT has cited safety as the primary reason for the removals. The agency’s memorandum states that non-standard markings can be distracting to drivers and pedestrians. It also argues that uniform, consistent pavement markings are critical for the effective operation of emerging automated vehicle technologies that rely on them for navigation.

— STATEWIDE —

“Florida is threatening local transportation like never before, leaders say” via Shauna Muckle of the Tampa Bay Times — To cities like Tampa, St. Petersburg and Orlando, the state warned: Restore street murals and risk losing state funds. Two months earlier, Attorney General James Uthmeier wrote to airports that they could lose funding if they didn’t aid state efforts to ban “weather modification.” The stakes are high if Tampa International Airport doesn’t cooperate — it’s earmarked to receive $196 million from the state over the next five years for a variety of projects. That the state is making this many threats against transportation dollars at all represents a change from business as usual, officials said. Localities rely heavily on the state to finance their transportation networks.

“Ron DeSantis administration to Legislature: We found the nearly 2,300 missing state cars” via Gary Fineout of POLITICO — Following intense legislative scrutiny, the DeSantis administration reports it has located nearly 2,300 state-owned vehicles worth $57 million that were deemed “missing” in a January audit. The audit’s findings prompted a Florida House panel, led by state Rep. Vicki Lopez, to grill Department of Management Services Secretary Pedro Allende, leading to budget restrictions for the agency. Lopez had blasted the department’s handling of its 23,000-vehicle fleet. The House also criticized DMS for reimbursing travel for out-of-state employees. In response to the pressure, DMS, the agency responsible for maintaining the state’s fleet, now assures lawmakers that all state-owned vehicles have been successfully “accounted for,” resolving the significant discrepancy highlighted by auditors.

“Florida Highway Patrol lacks body cameras, a rarity in 2025” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — Most law enforcement agencies in Florida use body cameras because the benefits are plentiful. Video footage helps prosecutors make cases against bad guys. It protects officers from bogus accusations. And it goes a long way toward building public trust, since the compact, chest- and shoulder-mounted units provide unblinking, unbiased evidence when discrepancies arise. Yet while local departments throughout Florida have made body cameras standard equipment for sworn officers, the Florida Highway Patrol has not. That issue is getting renewed attention as DeSantis has started using the FHP for nontraditional duties — everything from standing guard at crosswalks that the Governor doesn’t want to see colored with chalk to assisting federal agents on immigration sweeps and arrests.

“Law provides fertile ground for potential new ‘Hope’ charter schools” via Andrew Atturbury of POLITICO — A new Florida law has massively expanded the territory available for state-backed “Schools of Hope” charter schools by altering the definition of a “persistently low-performing” school. This policy change increased the number of designated campuses fivefold, from 51 to 267, opening up new areas in major metropolitan locations, such as Miami and Tampa. The new criteria, passed with the state budget, have controversially placed even 12 A-rated and 35 B-rated schools on the list of low-performing schools. Consequently, districts like Miami-Dade saw their number of eligible schools jump from zero to 30. Florida, which has invested over $320 million in the program since 2017, is now being asked to allocate another $20 million.

“Nearly a third of Florida professors looking for work in another state” via Jay Waagmeester of Florida Phoenix — Citing state policy on tenure, elimination of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and the cost of living, Florida faculty laid out their frustrations in a recent survey. In a Faculty in the South survey conducted by various conferences of the American Association of University Professors, 31% of Florida respondents said they have applied for a job outside of Florida since 2023. That number was 25% among all survey respondents in the South. The same, 31% of Florida respondents, said they plan to seek employment in another state during the next hiring cycle. “The Governor of Florida threatens at every turn to take funding away so administrations at colleges don’t stand up to him or the Board of Education. I no longer have any motivation or creativity to make courses better,” a tenured professor at a public community college wrote.

— D.C. MATTERS —

This seems like a big deal — “U.S. employers added 911,000 fewer jobs than first reported, new BLS data shows” via Lauren Kaori Gurley of The Washington Post — The U.S. labor market was much weaker during much of 2024 and early 2025 than data initially showed, a new government report indicated Tuesday — adding more uncertainty into the economy and fueling a raging debate over the figures that analysts use to understand it. In the largest preliminary revision to jobs data on record, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said employers had created 911,000 fewer positions from April 2024 to March 2025 than previously reported. That’s less than half as many as the agency had initially indicated. The data will be revised again and finalized early next year.

“Donald Trump administration releases long-awaited MAHA roadmap” via Marcia Brown, Grace Yarrow, Carmen Paun and Annie Snider of POLITICO — The Trump administration’s highly anticipated policy strategy to improve children’s health outcomes targets ultra-processed food, vaccine use and exposure to chemicals, but doesn’t go as far as some industry groups feared in proposing new regulations. The Make America Healthy Again Commission report, released Tuesday, largely mirrors the draft plan officials shared with industry representatives last month.

“After deadly Turnpike crash, Byron Donalds pushes English requirement for truckers at weigh stations” via Michelle Vecerina of Florida’s Voice — In response to a fatal Florida crash allegedly caused by an illegal immigrant truck driver lacking English skills, U.S. Rep. and gubernatorial candidate Donalds has introduced the WEIGH Act. The legislation would empower the Department of Transportation to use federal highway weigh stations to enforce English proficiency requirements and check for commercial driver’s license irregularities. The move follows an August crash where Harjinder Singh, who obtained a CDL despite being unable to read road signs, was charged with killing three people. Donalds argued that states are failing to enforce common sense safety rules, putting motorists at risk. The bill would codify a recent executive order from Trump aimed at the same issue.

“Soccer legend Alexi Lalas has some blunt advice for Trump” via Adam Wren of POLITICO — When Lalas visited Washington during the first meeting of the White House’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Task Force earlier this year, the two-time World Cup competitor had a typically unvarnished message for Trump about the tournament returning to the United States after three decades away. “Don’t ever let anybody shame you into not calling it soccer,” Lalas told Trump, who this Summer flirted with the idea that he could sign an executive order referring to the sport as “football,” as it is abroad. “We call it soccer. Own it, lean into it and call it soccer.”

— ELECTIONS —

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Idyllic small Florida town divided by move to add Trump’s name to iconic street” via Anthony Man of the Orlando Sentinel — Sea Grape Drive could soon sound less idyllic if Lauderdale-by-the-Sea Town Commissioners approve a proposal to add a second name to the road: “President Donald J. Trump Drive.” The proposal has generated a furious debate and opened a divide in the oceanfront community, where residents and business owners extol the laid-back atmosphere and small-town charm. “It’s spreading like wildfire. We’re showing up on people’s social media everywhere,” said opponent Cristie Furth, who added that she “didn’t expect this to blow up like this.” That’s not simply hype from one side. Mayor Edmund Malkoon said he’s had to put his phone on mute in recent days because he’s gotten so many calls — “it’s gotten to the point you just can’t answer everyone” — and if he steps away from the computer for 10 minutes, he’ll come back to find 10 more emails.

“State Judge Ed Artau elevated to South Florida’s federal bench in Senate vote” via Jay Weaver of the Miami Herald — Artau, a state appeals court judge in Palm Beach County, has been elevated to the federal bench in South Florida with a boost from the Republican majority in the U.S. Senate. Artau, 59, the son of Cuban immigrants, was confirmed in a 50-43 Senate vote along party lines. In May, Trump nominated Artau to be a federal Judge in the Southern District of Florida, praising his career as a state appellate judge, a prior circuit court judge and previously a General Counsel to the South Florida Water Management District. But Artau’s nomination was fraught with ethical questions raised by Democrats and critics.

“Not ‘frivolous’: Appeals court strikes down sanctions against J.C. Planas after first-of-its-kind ethics fine” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — A Miami-Dade appeals court has thrown out an unprecedented fine the county’s ethics panel levied last year against lawyer Planas, ruling that his 2023 complaint against a Miami Beach mayoral candidate was lawful. The three-judge panel ruled that the Miami-Dade Commission on Ethics and Public Trust (COE) acted improperly when it ordered Planas to compensate former Miami Beach Commissioner Michael Góngora for his legal costs. Judges Ramiro Areces, Miguel de la O and Daryl Trawick of the 11th Judicial Circuit unanimously agreed that Planas’ complaint against Góngora, while unsuccessful, was based on a plausible interpretation of disclosure rules under state law.

“Delray Beach rainbow crossing is painted black; city slams Florida over ‘disrespectful’ approach” via Abigail Hasebroock and Shira Moolten and Angie DiMichele of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Workers covered Delray Beach’s LGBTQ+ pride intersection in black paint early Tuesday — outraging city officials who criticized the state for disregarding the city’s efforts to preserve the rainbow crossing during a statewide crackdown on street art. The Florida Department of Transportation set out to remove the street art overnight, according to Delray Beach City Manager Terrence Moore, who said the police chief notified him about what happened. But by morning, cars had driven across the fresh paint, leaving patches of black on the street amid the display’s bright rainbow colors at Northeast First Street and Northeast Second Avenue. Moore said when he saw the intersection shortly before noon Tuesday, the black markings covering the mural were “smeared and discombobulated.”

“Who faked FDOT sign? New details emerge in Sebastian mangrove-clearing case” via Cheryl Smith of Treasure Coast Newspapers — New details have emerged in the case of someone illegally clear-cutting mangroves, filling wetlands and dredging a connection to the Indian River Lagoon in Sebastian, according to public records TCPalm obtained. The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) said it is still investigating and “will hold follow-up meetings to gather more details” to determine what action it will take for the unauthorized work on a 4½-acre property at 5200 93rd Lane. Someone removed 55,230 square feet of mangrove trees that were 24 feet tall and 3-7 feet in diameter; dredged and filled nearly 2 acres of wetlands; and removed 1½ acres of mangroves that rimmed two ponds, according to DEP.

“‘Strength and integrity’: 10 Palm Beach County leaders back Christina Romelus for School Board” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Former Boynton Beach Commissioner Romelus’ bid for the Palm Beach School Board now carries support from elected county leaders from every level of government. Romelus’ campaign just announced endorsements from nine current office holders and one former member of the panel Romelus hopes to join next year. All are Democrats, like Romelus, though the School Board is a technically nonpartisan body. U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick cited Romelus’ history as a nurse, educator and public servant to say she’s a “proven leader who has dedicated her life to service.” “I am proud to support her for School Board,” she said. “I know she will fight tirelessly to ensure every child in Palm Beach County has the opportunity to succeed.”

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Orange County fights new state law, aims to save Vision 2050” via Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — Sweating the impacts of a new state law blocking local development rules, Central Florida governments are exploring options. Some have joined together and plan to sue the state, while others have pushed their state legislators to fix the troubling statute (SB 180), which bars counties and cities affected by any recent hurricane from adopting “more restrictive or burdensome” land use regulations. “The terms ‘more restrictive or burdensome’ should be better defined, as what may be more restrictive or burdensome is subjective,” Leslie Campione, Lake County Commissioner, wrote in a six-page letter to lawmakers representing the county in Tallahassee.

“UCF hopes France trip with Gov. DeSantis bolsters its mission, reputation” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — The University of Central Florida sent President Alexander Cartwright and a delegation on a $39,000 European trip this Summer, joining DeSantis at the high-profile Paris Air Show. UCF, which funded the travel with private foundation dollars, called it a “strategic investment” to strengthen Florida’s leadership in aerospace and defense, stating it “needs to be at the table with global industry leaders.” The trip resulted in an expanded research agreement with existing partner Lockheed Martin. Following the Paris summit, Cartwright detoured to Germany for a separate mission focused on photonics and semiconductors. The university said that engagement is crucial to its goal of becoming Florida’s “Premier Engineering and Technology University” and remaining competitive globally.

Um, no — “Can Orlando’s baseball dream survive after its biggest investors drop out?” via Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel — The Orlando Dreamers’ top two investors appear to no longer be involved in the bid to bring big league baseball to Orange County. Dr. Rick Workman of Windermere, the founder of Heartland Dental, instead joined the group headed by homebuilder Patrick Zalupski, which has a deal to buy the Tampa Bay Rays. That group is widely reported to be looking for stadium sites in the Tampa area; the deal could close in the coming weeks. Workman was to be a so-called anchor investor in the effort to bring a Major League Baseball team to Orlando, where he lives, saying in May he thought a team could be “an incredible opportunity for our city.” But now he looks to be putting his money in Tampa Bay. And John Morgan, the Central Florida personal injury attorney who also committed hundreds of millions of dollars to the Orlando baseball effort to bring the club to Orlando, said he’s out as well. He said if the Rays stay in Tampa, Orlando is no longer a viable MLB option.

“Child hit in the face by item on SeaWorld roller coaster, lawsuit says” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — A child riding Orlando’s fastest and tallest roller coaster got hit in the face with an object from another rider and needed stitches, according to a new lawsuit. The child’s father, David Stafford, of Hillsborough County, filed a lawsuit this month against SeaWorld seeking more than $50,000. The Orange Circuit Court lawsuit stems from a March 15 incident on Mako when a child was hit in the forehead by an airborne object belonging to another passenger on the ride, the complaint said. The child ended up getting stitches and developed Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and Anxiety Disorder, the lawsuit said. Mako goes up to 200 feet high and reaches speeds of up to 73 miles per hour.

“‘Billion-dollar’ smile, decades of dedication: Tributes pour in for Dr. Joe Lee Smith” via J.D. Gallop of Florida Today — His name graces a Brevard park, a recreation center, a street and a teaching center on the campus of Eastern Florida State College. Over the past few decades, accolades for Smith, known widely as “Joe Lee,” poured in from all sides, from awards honoring his pioneering role in sports to acclaim for his passion for education and inspiring a new generation to take up the mantle of political activism. And tributes continue to honor the legacy of Smith, a longtime Rockledge City Council member, coach, educator and community leader who died Sept. 1 at age 89.

— LOCAL: TB —

Breaking overnight — “Thomas Scott, Naya Young head to October runoff after crowded Special Election for Tampa City Council” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Former County Commissioner Scott and activist Young are headed to a runoff for the Tampa City Council District 5 seat after finishing as the top two vote-getters in Tuesday’s low-turnout Special Election. With just 8% voter turnout, or 3,646 ballots cast, Scott secured 27% of the vote while Young garnered 13%. The two will face off again on Oct. 28. The election was held to fill the seat of the late Gwen Henderson; her daughter, Ariel Amirah Danley, finished with just 9% of the vote. Scott, a pastor and former Council member, led fundraising while Young, a nonprofit leader, earned key endorsements from local figures.

“Andrew Huse, historian of the Cuban sandwich, dies at 52” via Michael S. Rosenwald of The New York Times — Huse, a historian whose voracious appetite for telling stories about food as an essential ingredient in culture led him on a quest to unravel the disputed origins of the Cuban sandwich, died on Aug. 20 at his home in Tampa. He was 52. His mother, Carol Elwood, said he took his own life. As an archivist and librarian at the University of South Florida in Tampa, Huse scoured the institution’s holdings of historical materials about the state in search of menus, recipes and other culinary artifacts that revealed the region’s history and culture.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“State Attorney Melissa Nelson won’t open criminal investigation of Council member texts” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — Nelson ruled out opening a criminal investigation of Jacksonville City Council members exchanging text messages after her office determined there isn’t a “legal or factual basis” to take that step. The Duval County Democratic Black Caucus sent a letter to Nelson last month demanding a Sunshine Law investigation of the texting done by City Council President Kevin Carrico and two Council members during a Neighborhoods Committee meeting. The caucus also sought an investigation of a private conversation Carrico had with Council member Ron Salem before Salem introduced legislation changing how the Mayor’s Office and City Council handle the distribution of free tickets at city-owned venues.

“JSO warns about ‘vigilante investigations’ after viral video leads to sex offender arrest” via Scott Butler of The Florida Times-Union — In a case that’s received national attention due to a video posted by a citizen crime-fighting group denouncing the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the agency announced the arrest of a Florida sex offender. “We want to be clear: Vigilante investigations are dangerous. They can spread false information, compromise evidence and put victims or bystanders at greater risk,” the Sheriff’s Office stated on its Facebook. “We are also aware of incorrect information being shared on social media, including claims that officers did not seize the suspect’s phone during the initial investigation. That claim is false. Officers seized the phone and have searched it for potential evidence while working alongside our partners at the State Attorney’s Office.”

“UWF to get $7.5M grant to study the process of human decisions” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — A nearly $7.5 million grant is heading to the University of West Florida (UWF), allowing researchers at the Florida Panhandle campus to study and understand human judgement and decision-making. The U.S. Office of Naval Research is committing a five-year grant to the school to head up the project that will also involve Artificial Intelligence (AI) modeling. It’s still subject to final negotiations and legal review, but the project is being dubbed “Adaptive Taxonomic Modeling of Variability in Judgement and Decision Making.” K. Brent Venable, a UWF professor and Director of the Intelligent Systems and Robotics Doctoral Program, will oversee the project. The research is set to focus on how people make complex decisions under various conditions and how contributing modeling can improve the accuracy of those decisions.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Think tank focused on saving democracy launches in Lakewood Ranch” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — A new think tank based in Lakewood Ranch aims to save democracy with the power of civic discourse. The Saving Democracy Institute, headed by political scientist Jeffrey Orenstein, just launched as a national effort to bring academic discussions of democratic institutions into the marketplace of ideas. The nonpartisan effort aims to raise awareness of the nation’s foundational values and whether U.S. leaders are currently living up to them. Orenstein said he wants conversations to happen outside of private conferences and university campuses. A longtime media executive in Southwest Florida, he said, creating a space online that can help turn the broader public onto the conversation.

“Manatee could be second Florida county to crack down on kratom” via Carter Weinhofer of the Bradenton Herald — Manatee could become the second county in Florida to ban kratom and other designer drugs. Sarasota County approved a ban in 2014. While kratom was already restricted to adults over 21, an emergency statewide order last month banned one of the chemical compounds found in kratom. Last Tuesday, Manatee Commissioner Amanda Ballard proposed that county staff research a similar ordinance to Sarasota County’s and return with more information, including a draft ordinance. The motion passed 4-3 with Commissioner George Kruse, Bob McCann and Jason Bearden dissenting.

“Sarasota County opens $87M grant window for infrastructure, waterway projects” via Christian Casale of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Public entities in Sarasota County are now eligible to apply for $87 million in infrastructure funding, as part of the Resilient SRQ program reestablished to disburse federal hurricane recovery dollars. The funds now available through the open application window will be used for two programs: $57 million for infrastructure and public facilities and $30 million for dredging of major waterways. Municipalities that can apply for funding include Sarasota, Venice, North Port, and Longboat Key. Other public entities, such as the Sarasota County Schools and the Englewood Fire Department, can also apply for funding; however, special taxing bodies, such as the West Coast Inland Navigation District, are ineligible, according to a county spokesperson.

“Judicial Nominating Commission to review applicants for two open judicial seats in Sarasota” via Gabriela Szymanowska of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The Twelfth Judicial Circuit Nominating Commission is set to meet on Sept. 15 to review applications for two judicial openings caused by the retirement of a local judge and the creation of three new judicial positions in the circuit. The meeting via conference call will be to review applications submitted by local lawyers who are vying for Circuit Court and Sarasota County judge positions. There are currently four open positions on the bench within the 12th Judicial Circuit, which encompasses Sarasota, Manatee and DeSoto counties, following the retirement of Sarasota County Judge David Denkin in August and the creation of three new judicial positions by SB 2508.

“Sarasota-Manatee defense lawyers: Trump’s bail crackdown could worsen jail overcrowding” via Gabriela Szymanowska of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Criminal defense lawyers are concerned that Trump’s latest crackdown on bail reform further punishes those who can’t afford bail, increasing overcrowding in Florida jails. The newest order aims to eliminate cashless bail by threatening to withhold state and federal funding to local and state governments that offer the bail option. Cashless bail allows defendants to be released from jail without paying a specific cash amount, based on the promise to appear in court for scheduled appearances. While the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office doesn’t believe the latest order will affect the Sarasota County jail or cause it to lose funding, private defense lawyers have their own concerns.

— TOP OPINION —

“Can Trump deflate the Jeffrey Epstein scandal?” via Ross Douthat of The New York Times — Faced with the persistent Epstein scandal, one might imagine a White House memo aimed at pushing back against what the President deems “fake news.” Such a document would need to be grounded in fact, distinguishing the grim reality of Epstein’s crimes from the sprawling, often conspiratorial mythos surrounding him and his powerful associates.

The memo’s core argument would be simple: Epstein was a sexual predator, but the widespread theory that he serviced a vast network of powerful men or acted as an intelligence asset is largely a fabrication. This narrative, the brief would contend, is fueled by paranoiacs and cynically amplified by the President’s political opponents on both the left and the far right.

To support this, the memo would highlight that despite years of intense scrutiny, Prince Andrew remains the only powerful figure legally entangled. This could suggest not a massive cover-up, but that Epstein’s perversions were his own. It would also point to the unreliability of key accusers who described a wider ring, some of whom have made bizarre or antisemitic claims.

The brief would argue that the media has been too credulous, driven by a #MeToo bias on the left and an anti-Israel agenda on the right, which has latched onto thin theories linking Epstein to Mossad. The result is a pincer movement against the President, leveraging guilt by association, where the only established fact is that one man committed heinous crimes and is now dead.

However, deploying this debunking narrative presents its own political challenges. It would require telling a large portion of the conservative base, including the Vice President, that a conspiracy theory duped them for years. More importantly, it fails to explain the administration’s own zealous and defensive posture.

If the story is truly just about Epstein, why the aggressive denials and lawsuits over a seemingly innocuous birthday note? Why is the President so protective of everyone’s privacy? And what explains strange comments from allies suggesting Trump aided law enforcement? These actions suggest there’s still a “wonderful secret” yet to be disclosed — something more embarrassing, if not directly incriminating, that the White House fears will eventually come to light.





— MORE OPINIONS —

“The grim news about jobs.” via Byron York of the Washington Examiner — The Bureau of Labor Statistics has revealed a stunning problem with its data, revising job creation numbers for the past year downward by a staggering 911,000 — less than half what was initially reported. This is not an isolated incident; it follows another massive downward revision last year and more recent drastic monthly corrections. While political accusations of “rigged” numbers have flown, the core issue isn’t necessarily bias but a fundamentally broken methodology for counting jobs. The BLS surveys are clearly failing. This data is far too critical for business and government decisions to be this unreliable. With confidence in the numbers shattered, the system is plainly useless and must be reformed immediately.

“Stop the presses! No, really, they’re stopping” via Bill Cotterell of the News Service of Florida — There were two unrelated, but similar, announcements in journalism late last month — one big, one small, and both sad signals of things to come. It was big news in journalism circles when the Atlanta Journal-Constitution announced that it would stop printing the newspaper after Dec. 31. The AJC isn’t going away, but will exist only online. It was not such big news when the FSView and Florida Flambeau, which are focused on Florida State University, announced that they, too, were giving up their paper presence. The tabloid will carry on as a bunch of electronic impulses for readers to summon onto computer screens. It’s sad to see, but the demise of ink-on-paper looks like only a matter of time.

“Imagineering show digs into details of Disney castles” via Dewayne Bevil of the Orlando Sentinel — The new installment of the “We Call It Imagineering” web series takes a worldwide tour of Disney theme park castles. The “Building Castles” episode features the kind of details that only Imagineers can drop, including tidbits regarding upcoming changes to Magic Kingdom’s Cinderella Castle. The 28-minute show, available on YouTube, delves into historical matters with former Imagineer Tom Morris and into the future with Zach Riddley, an Imagineering strategist, who has duties regarding the planned theme park Disneyland Abu Dhabi. Walt Disney World’s Cinderella Castle gets a lot of love in the episode, including its coloring, the not-so-secret suite, projection-show challenges and the oft-discussed forced perspective, design tricks that make the structure look taller than its 189 feet.

To watch the latest episode, please click the image below:

