Gov. Ron DeSantis is promoting the upcoming sales tax holiday on guns, ammunition and camping supplies as he urges Florida lawmakers to pass an open carry law.

DeSantis has said he would support the measure and would sign it, but legislation to allow anyone in Florida to carry firearms openly has not advanced in recent years.

DeSantis took shots at one of his favorite targets — House Republicans — and, speaking at a Monday news conference, blamed them for not passing an open carry bill.

DeSantis accused “all those Republicans all running, saying they’re Second Amendment, all banging their chest in the primaries, then get up to Tallahassee and not follow through.”

“We’ve got almost a 3-1 majority in the Florida House of Representatives,” DeSantis said. “Thirty-eight states have open carry. It’s not something that’s controversial. The sky isn’t fallen in any of those. Why not pass that out of the Florida House of Representatives? And I’ve said for years that that’d be something that I would sign.”

DeSantis did not bring up the fact on Monday that Senate President Ben Albritton, who is also a Republican, opposes open carry. Albritton previously pointed to the Florida Sheriffs Association opposing open carry.

“They oppose it. I trust my law enforcement officials, and that’s where I stand,” Albritton said in 2024.

The Second Amendment sales tax holiday begins Monday and runs through Dec. 31.

“If what, your six-year-old didn’t take a hepatitis B shot? You know, that’s a sexually transmitted disease. Like sitting in a classroom in kindergarten, I think the chance of contracting Hep B is probably pretty low.”

— Ron DeSantis is suggesting that ending the vaccine mandate will boost shots’ popularity.

Marlins trying to hang on in wild-card race

The Miami Marlins try to hang on to faint wild-card hopes as they open a four-game series against the Washington Nationals tonight (6:40 p.m. ET, FanDuel Sports Florida).

With nine games remaining, the Marlins are ten games out of the wild card race. Still mathematically alive but with no margin for error. While teams ahead of them in the wild card chase, like the San Francisco Giants, Arizona Diamondbacks, and St. Louis Cardinals, have won seven of ten games, the Marlins have lost five of the last six, including being swept by the Nationals in a series in Washington, D.C.

Washington should, in theory, provide a good opportunity to make up some ground. Aside from the historically bad Colorado Rockies, no team in the National League has been outscored by more runs than the Nationals. Washington is 17.5 games out of the final wild card spot and could be eliminated during the series if the Marlins can take care of business.

Miami will send Janson Junk to the mound tonight. Junk (6-2, 4.09 ERA) was activated from the 15-day injured list last week in advance of tonight’s start. He had been dealing with an elbow injury. Junk earned a win against Washington in June as the Marlins swept a series from the Nationals.

___

