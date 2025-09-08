Ron DeSantis pushes for open carry as he promotes Second Amendment sales tax holiday

Gov. Ron DeSantis is promoting the upcoming sales tax holiday on guns, ammunition and camping supplies as he urges Florida lawmakers to pass an open carry law.

DeSantis has said he would support the measure and would sign it, but legislation to allow anyone in Florida to openly carry firearms has not advanced in recent years.

DeSantis took shots at one of his favorite targets — House Republicans — and, speaking at a Monday press conference, blamed them for not passing an open carry bill.

DeSantis accused “all those Republicans all running, saying they’re Second Amendment, all banging their chest in the primaries, then get up to Tallahassee and not follow through.”

“We’ve got almost a 3-1 majority in the Florida House of Representatives,” DeSantis said. “Thirty-eight states have open carry. It’s not something that’s controversial. The sky isn’t fallen in any of those. Why not pass that out of the Florida House of Representatives? And I’ve said for years that that’d be something that I would sign.”

DeSantis did not bring up the fact Monday that Senate President Ben Albritton, who is also a Republican, opposes open carry. Albritton previously pointed to the Florida Sheriffs Association opposing open carry.

“They oppose it. I trust my law enforcement officials, and that’s where I stand,” Albritton said in 2024.

The Second Amendment sales tax holiday begins Monday and runs through Dec. 31.

The Second Amendment tax holiday “covers a lot of ground,” including crossbows and bows, pistols, rifles, shotguns and accessories, such as holster grips, cleaning kits and more, DeSantis said.

For outdoor enthusiasts, the sales tax holiday also exempts sales tax on tents, lanterns, flashlights, stoves, sleeping bags, and other camping and fishing supplies.

“It’s an exciting time. I know there’s going to be some of our residents that are probably going to save a pretty good chunk of change here knowing how they stock up on some of this stuff,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis also announced people can get half-priced shooting range passes at select public ranges across the state during the sales tax holiday. The state is also offering a 50% discount on the five-year gold sportsman’s licenses, now on sale for $250.

The discounts are part of Florida celebrating American’s 250th birthday.