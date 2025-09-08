September 8, 2025
Most South Florida home sales pick up in August, except Miami-Dade
A mixed bag for home sales prices in Northeast Florida in November.

Sold Home For Sale Sign in Front of New House
Sales are up even as inventory thins.

South Florida home sales spiked in both Palm Beach and Broward counties in August, though Miami-Dade still lags in closed contracts for the month.

There were substantial upticks in new signed contracts last month and the increase in sales was substantial, according to the “Elliman Report.”

Palm Beach County had 933 single-family home sales in August, a 176% jump year-over-year with just 338 signed contracts last August. August home sales were also a big spike from July when 358 homes were sold.

Inventory is driving increased home sales. New listings in August were down nearly 13% from July, with 1,094 new homes on the market, compared to 1,252 new listings in July.

Broward County had 990 closed transactions on single-family homes in August, up 113% from last August when 464 houses were sold. Sales were also up from July, with just 440 closed transactions in that month.

Inventory also dipped in Broward with 1,177 initial listings last month, a 17.6% decline from 1,429  listings last July.

Miami-Dade County home sales are still sluggish compared to its neighboring counties. Miami-Dade saw 815 closed home sale contracts last month, a 7.5% drop from August of 2024 when 881 single-family dwelling transactions took place. But sales were up from July, when only 475 homes sold.

Year-over-year, Miami-Dade seems to be catching up. The drop in August was less pronounced that  the year-over-year comparison in July, which saw a more than 41% decline in home sales.

New listings are down 7.4% in Miami-Dade compared to the previous year.

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

