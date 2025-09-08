Rick Scott, Ron Johnson announce investigation into California wildfire response and preparation

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott announced a Senate investigation into the California wildfires that killed 12 in Los Angeles this year.

The Naples Republican made the announcement with U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, a Wisconsin Republican who chairs the Senate Investigations Subcommittee. The two said the investigation will look at failures in disaster preparation and response.

“Chairman Scott and Chairman Johnson believe the Palisades Fire was more than just a horrific tragedy, it was an unacceptable failure of government to protect the lives and property of its citizens. Families in this community deserve answers and accountability. As members of the Senate’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, they are launching a congressional investigation today to uncover and expose the truth,” reads an announcement from the Republican Senators.

“Over the years, billions upon billions of federal taxpayer dollars have been directed to California to support fire management and disaster mitigation efforts. Yet, on the day of the Palisades Fire, reservoirs were empty, fire hydrants went dry, and innocent people, including many vulnerable seniors, perished while thousands more lost their homes, businesses, and everything they owned. While nothing can undo the damage done by the Palisades fire, they are committed to advocating for the victims, their families, and this community to get answers and make sure this never happens anywhere in our great country ever again.”

Scott chairs the Senate Committee on Aging.

The Palisades Fire ultimately covered nearly 24,000 acres, destroying more than 6,800 structures in Palisades and Malibu.

Scott last month visited much of the damaged area, including a high-profile tour led by reality star Spencer Pratt. The home Pratt shared with wife Heidi Montag, another star of MTV’s “The Hills,” was destroyed in the fire.

The announcement came days after NewsNation reported on documents connected to a lawsuit against the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power which indicate slow response times by firefighters to the disaster.

The fires occurred just as President Donald Trump returned to office for a second term, and the Republican heavily criticized Democratic leadership in California in his inaugural address. He has threatened various aid to the state, including resources requested by Gov. Gavin Newsom.